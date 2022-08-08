Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Matthew Morrison Briggs, 61, of West Bend, WI
August 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Matthew Morrison Briggs, 61, of West Bend passed away on August 4, 2022, with his wife at his side. Matt was born on September 20, 1960, in Houston Texas, the son of the late Richard and Virginia (nee Powell) Briggs. He was united in marriage with Linda Hottenroth on May 2, 1984, in Houston, Texas. His school years were spent living between Toms River, New Jersey, and Glen Cove, Texas.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Thanks for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Alayna Lambrecht
Washington County, WI – My name is Alayna Lambrecht, and I am 14 years old. I am a member of the Kewaskum FFA. For the past four years, I have shown market hogs at the Washington County Fair, and this year I showed a market steer along with my market hogs.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Back to School: Holy Angels Open House August 28, 2022
West Bend WI – Holy Angels Catholic School, 138 N. Eighth Avenue, West Bend, WI, will be hosting an Open House to kick off the 2022-2023 year to greet students and their families. Because the school is in the process of updating its website, you will need to print...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Former New Berlin Mayor Ted Wysocki dies at age 79
New Berlin's former mayor, Telesfore "Ted" Wysocki, died at the age of 79 on Thursday, Aug. 4. Wysocki served the New Berlin community for over 38 years.
wearegreenbay.com
Out of the water: E. coli closes lake in Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin is temporarily closed for swimming after ‘high levels’ of E. coli were found in the water. Racine County Parks posted on its Facebook page that Quarry Lake is temporarily closed for swimming. The temporary closure started on August 9.
CBS 58
Help crown 'The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin' at festival in Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 in Milwaukee's Deer District, and the nominees have been announced!. Event attendees will have the opportunity to taste the Bloody Marys and vote for their favorite to help crown "The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin." The...
AdWeek
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
nbc15.com
Dane County Humane Society hosting 6th annual Clear The Shelters adoption event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here’s your perfect op-paw-tunity to get a furry friend for a reduced price. NBC15 and the Dane County Humane Society are teaming up to host the sixth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event Aug. 13-14. It will be held from 11 a.m. - 6...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Seventh extension granted for empty Washington Avenue parcel
CEDARBURG — It has been almost seven years, and the vacant lot south of Walgreens at W62N186 Washington Ave. continues to be vacant for now. The Cedarburg Plan Commission approved a seventh extension to Concord Development Company for a site, architectural, landscaping and lighting plan, and a conditional use permit for a restaurant with a drive-thru in the northernmost tenant space of its proposed 7,030-square-foot multi-tenant building.
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI
August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
WISN
State Fair's Crazy Grazin' Day: Reduced prices, smaller portions
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crazy Grazin' Day is Tuesday, and people can't wait to fill our stomachs with various state fair food. For a smaller size, fairgoers can get some of their favorite fair food for a reduced price. Fairgoers can get some of their favorites such as corn...
wearegreenbay.com
Sweet, lovable, handsome Leo is ready to join your family
(WFRV) – Coming in at 70 pounds, Leo is a big, lovable, handsome boy who is very excited to find his forever family. He is four years old and loves going outside and running around with toys. He loves showing off his favorite toys and even prances around with them in his kennel.
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 8
1. Go to Madison for the Great Taste of the Midwest. The best beer event I’ve ever been to – and that includes the Great American Beer Festival in Denver – is this Saturday. It’s the Great Taste of the Midwest, a huge, nonprofit beer festival put on by the Madison homebrewing club since 1987. That’s a long time to get things right, and the Great Taste is so beloved by everyone in attendance, from festgoers to brewer staff to the legion of volunteers, because it focuses on the experience for the 200-some breweries as much as the guests. Its setting – outdoors in the beautiful lakeside Olin Park – is tough to beat, too. Tickets sell out in hours every year, but if you show up at the park the morning of, you should be able to find a ticket or two being resold at its $70 face value. And the “Great Taste Eve” events – tap takeovers and other parties featuring breweries that don’t usually sell in Wisconsin – on Friday night throughout Madison are a throwback to the days when beer events in bars and restaurants really were events.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race
Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
