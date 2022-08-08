ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allenton, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Matthew Morrison Briggs, 61, of West Bend, WI

August 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Matthew Morrison Briggs, 61, of West Bend passed away on August 4, 2022, with his wife at his side. Matt was born on September 20, 1960, in Houston Texas, the son of the late Richard and Virginia (nee Powell) Briggs. He was united in marriage with Linda Hottenroth on May 2, 1984, in Houston, Texas. His school years were spent living between Toms River, New Jersey, and Glen Cove, Texas.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Back to School: Holy Angels Open House August 28, 2022

West Bend WI – Holy Angels Catholic School, 138 N. Eighth Avenue, West Bend, WI, will be hosting an Open House to kick off the 2022-2023 year to greet students and their families. Because the school is in the process of updating its website, you will need to print...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Out of the water: E. coli closes lake in Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin is temporarily closed for swimming after ‘high levels’ of E. coli were found in the water. Racine County Parks posted on its Facebook page that Quarry Lake is temporarily closed for swimming. The temporary closure started on August 9.
RACINE, WI
AdWeek

Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Seventh extension granted for empty Washington Avenue parcel

CEDARBURG — It has been almost seven years, and the vacant lot south of Walgreens at W62N186 Washington Ave. continues to be vacant for now. The Cedarburg Plan Commission approved a seventh extension to Concord Development Company for a site, architectural, landscaping and lighting plan, and a conditional use permit for a restaurant with a drive-thru in the northernmost tenant space of its proposed 7,030-square-foot multi-tenant building.
CEDARBURG, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI

August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sweet, lovable, handsome Leo is ready to join your family

(WFRV) – Coming in at 70 pounds, Leo is a big, lovable, handsome boy who is very excited to find his forever family. He is four years old and loves going outside and running around with toys. He loves showing off his favorite toys and even prances around with them in his kennel.
OSHKOSH, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 8

1. Go to Madison for the Great Taste of the Midwest. The best beer event I’ve ever been to – and that includes the Great American Beer Festival in Denver – is this Saturday. It’s the Great Taste of the Midwest, a huge, nonprofit beer festival put on by the Madison homebrewing club since 1987. That’s a long time to get things right, and the Great Taste is so beloved by everyone in attendance, from festgoers to brewer staff to the legion of volunteers, because it focuses on the experience for the 200-some breweries as much as the guests. Its setting – outdoors in the beautiful lakeside Olin Park – is tough to beat, too. Tickets sell out in hours every year, but if you show up at the park the morning of, you should be able to find a ticket or two being resold at its $70 face value. And the “Great Taste Eve” events – tap takeovers and other parties featuring breweries that don’t usually sell in Wisconsin – on Friday night throughout Madison are a throwback to the days when beer events in bars and restaurants really were events.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race

Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

