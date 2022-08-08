Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Airtel & Jio get ready for 5G battle, but VodafoneIdea flexes its 4G muscle
Post the 5G spectrum auction, all eyes turned to the three main telecom players --- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and VodafoneIdea --- in the fray and their plans for the rollout of the new service. As it happens, both Airtel and Jio have been off the blocks fast, saying that...
thefastmode.com
Samsung, Kajeet Partner to Deliver Smart Private 5G Network Solutions
Samsung and Kajeet announced a collaboration to deploy Kajeet’s Smart Private 5GTM Platform with Samsung’s CBRS solutions, bringing next-generation RAN and private network solutions to a range of enterprises and public service organizations. With this agreement, Kajeet becomes an authorized distributor of Samsung’s private RAN solutions in the...
Launching Aleo Testnet 3,the First Layer-1 for Decentralized Private Applications
Aleo is launching the first ZK L1 for Web3 developers to build, deploy, and execute decentralized private applications at scale. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleo, the first Layer-1 (L1) for decentralized private applications, today announces the launch of Aleo Testnet 3. For the first time, developers can build and execute fully-private applications on the Aleo Virtual Machine (AVM), and host them on the Aleo blockchain, a decentralized and permissionless network of zero-knowledge validators.
The Verge
The risky new way of building mobile broadband networks, explained by Rakuten Mobile CEO Tareq Amin
In 2019, the Trump administration brokered a deal allowing T-Mobile to buy Sprint as long as it helped Dish Network stand up a new 5G network to keep the number of national wireless carriers at four and preserve competition in the mobile market. You can say a lot about that deal, but it happened. And now, in 2022, Dish’s network — which is called Project Genesis, that’s a real name — is slowly getting off the ground. And it’s built on a new kind of wireless technology called Open Radio Access Network, or ORAN. Dish’s network is only the third ORAN network in the entire world, and if ORAN works, it will radically change how the entire wireless industry operates.
Windows 11 users with the latest CPUs at risk of losing their data
Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 users whose devices run on some of the newest processors are at risk of losing their data, Microsoft has warned. "Windows devices that support the newest Vector Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) (VAES) instruction set might be susceptible to data (opens in new tab) damage," the company said in its warning.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?
Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
TechRadar
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now
Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
‘Risks posed by AI are real’: EU moves to beat the algorithms that ruin lives
‘Black-box’ AI-based discrimination seems to be beyond the control of organisations that use it. It started with a single tweet in November 2019. David Heinemeier Hansson, a high-profile tech entrepreneur, lashed out at Apple’s newly launched credit card, calling it “sexist” for offering his wife a credit limit 20 times lower than his own.
TechRadar
Small businesses create stronger defenses in threat landscape
Whilst cybercriminals are equipped with weaponized AI (opens in new tab), effective social manipulation techniques and sophisticated malware (opens in new tab) programs, the most dangerous aspect of it all is their persistence. In the last year, nearly 40% of businesses were hit by a cyberattack according to the UK...
ZDNet
Google to add three APAC cloud regions as data demand climbs
Google has unveiled plans to add another three cloud regions in Asia-Pacific, where it is seeing growing demand for data insights, open infrastructures, and online connectivity. When operational, the new sites in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand will push the number in the region to 14 and 37 globally. The...
Aisle 24 Adopts State-of-the-Art Security Solution to Accelerate Cashierless Convenience Grocery Retail Concept
CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Aisle 24™, a fully-automated, 24/7 cashierless grocery chain based in Toronto, today announced the opening of their newest location—21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada—featuring a sophisticated, integrated security solution to safeguard customers and enable franchise owners to manage their operations remotely. This new, comprehensive solution includes surveillance coverage, custom access control, remote control, and analytics designed to assist staff in inventory management and other business operations. The new system is an essential step in Aisle 24’s expansion throughout Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005079/en/ A look at the cashierless Aisle 24 community format in their latest store located at 21 Ordnance Street, Toronto, ON M6K1W7, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Arista Boosts Converged Cloud Fabric Offering with Acquisition of Pluribus Networks
Arista recently announced its acquisition of Pluribus Networks. Pluribus Networks further enhances Arista’s next phase of the Converged Cloud Fabric offering for next generation, smart edge and telco/cloud applications. As one strategic partner recently stated, “Ericsson has been partnering with Pluribus Networks for the unified cloud network fabric of the Ericsson NFVI solution since 2016. Together we have built a telco-grade networking fabric solution used in NFVI deployments. The acquisition of Pluribus by Arista Networks will further the Ericsson partnership with Arista Networks and benefit our joint customers deploying Ericsson’s NFVI solution through Arista and Ericsson’s combined networking expertise,” said Lars Martensson, Head of Solutions Area Cloud and NFVi at Ericsson AB.
TechRadar
Virgin Media O2 will soon let you change phones at any time
O2’s new ‘Switch Up’ proposition will let customers swap their mobile phone for a brand new one at any time, without the need to pay off the remainder of their existing contract. Switch Up is included in all of the operator’s ‘Plus’ plans at no extra cost...
CoinTelegraph
Dubai to be the Metaverse capital of the world
The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the 20 years since the Dotcom boom. Investors have gone from investing in microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. Even though investors understand the rapid changes and growth of the tech world, they have been apprehensive about investing in Web3 (crypto, blockchain, etc.) and the Metaverse. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is building the Metaverse.
Accenture to Acquire Romp to Boost Brand Transformation Capabilities and Advance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.
thefastmode.com
Kompute Unveils Decentralized Cloud Computing Built on Tokens for Web3
Kompute, an Estonian-based blockchain company, has released a decentralized cloud computing model built on tokens designed specifically for Web3, providing greater anonymity and control. Designed using widely tested open-source technologies, Kompute’s decentralized network is deployed on top of Ethereum with the off-chain layer running on Kubernetes. This structure allows for...
RideApart
Italy’s Smart Roads To Be Operational And Here’s What They Can Do
Between the south and the north of Florence in Italy, which stretches 26 kilometers for each road, new interactive smart roads collect traffic information and relay them to motorists. Thanks to the collaboration between Autostrade per l’Italia, its subsidiary Movyon, and the Volkswagen Group Italy, the two smart roads will soon start operation.
Talon Cyber's Enterprise Browser to Enhance Secure Web Surfing
Israeli firm Talon Cyber Security raised a whopping $100 million in series A funding for its built-in security enterprise browser. Cheddar News speaks with its co-founder and CEO Ofer Ben-Noon, who explains what makes TalonWork different from other conventional browsers.
TechRadar
Picktime review
We consider Picktime one of the best appointment scheduling apps for every business. The company behind Picktime (opens in new tab) is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA. It was founded in 2018 as an alternative appointment scheduling solution for enterprises in an already-crowded market. So far, it has attracted over 1 million users from 100+ countries.
