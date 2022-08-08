Read full article on original website
Related
State attorneys general form task force to crack down on robocalls
Everybody hates them: those pesky no-name phone calls that arrive at all hours of the day or night to disrupt our lives with a sales pitch for some unwanted product or service.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans to get up to $1,734 energy bill credits next month from $567million pot
SIDE effects of the pandemic are still being felt by thousands of families who haven't been able to catch up on their utility bills. To help, New York has announced a $567million pot that will be used to help low-income residents pay off their utility bills. More than 327,000 low-income...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California governor proposes multi-billion-dollar plan to address climate change
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks exclusively with CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy about his plan to spend tens of billions of dollars of the state's surplus to battle climate change.
Should marijuana be legal? That's the question before us today.
Good evening. We're taking today's newsletter to focus on one topic that we believe is becoming increasingly important.
Opinion: 5 ways the Inflation Reduction Act will help American families
The proposed legislation will lead to lower energy costs for families, create more job opportunities and make health care more affordable.
bloomberglaw.com
Biden’s Climate Win Strains Already-Stretched EPA Workforce (1)
The expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is going to strain an EPA workforce that’s already under pressure to carry out the mandates in last November’s infrastructure bill, observers said Monday. The additional workload raises questions about the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to cope without quickly bringing...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Colorado leaders react to U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s political leaders reacted to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. The bill includes more than $740 billion in new taxes and spending, and also seeks to address climate change, corporate taxation, and prescription drug prices. It passed out of the Senate on Sunday by a 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
California lawmakers advance bill to protect immigration status in court
(The Center Square) – California could soon permanently protect a person’s immigration status in court cases where it is not deemed relevant under a bill headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
protocol.com
The SEC's cyberattack reporting rules are seeing fierce opposition. CISA is poised to do better.
As the chief information security officer of a large, publicly traded tech company, Drew Simonis has been keeping a close eye on the SEC's proposed rules to require reporting of major cyberattacks. Simonis, who works at Juniper Networks, has some serious concerns shared by many executives in U.S. private industry....
nationalinterest.org
Here Comes the IRS: Inflation Reduction Act Boosts Enforcement Funding
The IRS will receive $79.6 billion in additional funding over the next ten years. The majority of that will go towards enforcement, with the rest allocated among operations support, improved call-back services, and more. The U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on Sunday represented a political victory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New EV Tax Credits Will Last 10 Years After Inflation Reduction Act Passes By A Single Vote
The US Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act by one vote. Set to be approved by the House before the end of the week. Buyers will receive $7,500 on a new car and $4,000 on a used vehicle. New restrictions will force manufacturers to rely less on China. Yesterday, the...
Congress Just Passed a Big Climate Bill. No, Not That One.
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Yesterday, President Joe Biden signed into law one of the most significant investments in fighting climate change ever undertaken by the United States. The new act will boost efforts to manufacture more zero-carbon technology in America, establish a new federal office to organize clean-energy innovation, and direct billions of dollars toward disaster-resilience research.
The No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge Calls on Politicians to Cut Ties With Fossil Fuel Companies
More than 3,000 politicians have signed the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge, a campaign urging representatives to pass up donations from fossil fuel companies that amount to more than $200. U.S. Representatives Andy Kim, Cori Bush, and Mike Levin are some of the signatories. The campaign, which calls on political leaders to post proof of having taken the pledge on social media, started gaining traction in the first half of 2022.
bloomberglaw.com
Climate Bill Targets Transmission to Unjam Clean Energy Backlog
Senate Democrats’ climate bill includes $3 billion in loans and grants for electric transmission projects—money that, in addition to tax incentives for electricity generators, would break down a significant barrier to a large-scale clean energy rollout, advocates said. The Inflation Reduction Act (H.R. 5376) that senators passed Sunday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawmakers to take do-over vote on bill protecting rights of temp workers
A procedural mistake during a voting session in late June will require the lawmakers to cast their votes again Monday. The post Lawmakers to take do-over vote on bill protecting rights of temp workers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
One Green Planet
New Petitions to Sign This Week: Urge Communities to Cut Ties with USDA Program that Kills Animals, Tell Congress to Give the EPA its Power Back, Demand Companies Remove PFAs from Their Period Products, and More!
Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
FIFA・
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Applauds Extension of Affordable Care Act Tax Credits
WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President and CEO Kim Keck issued the following statement today in response to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which extends Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits for three years. "The Senate's extension of these tax credits will...
Comments / 0