Virginia State

Virginia State
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Climate Win Strains Already-Stretched EPA Workforce (1)

The expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is going to strain an EPA workforce that’s already under pressure to carry out the mandates in last November’s infrastructure bill, observers said Monday. The additional workload raises questions about the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to cope without quickly bringing...
thecentersquare.com

Colorado leaders react to U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s political leaders reacted to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. The bill includes more than $740 billion in new taxes and spending, and also seeks to address climate change, corporate taxation, and prescription drug prices. It passed out of the Senate on Sunday by a 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
nationalinterest.org

Here Comes the IRS: Inflation Reduction Act Boosts Enforcement Funding

The IRS will receive $79.6 billion in additional funding over the next ten years. The majority of that will go towards enforcement, with the rest allocated among operations support, improved call-back services, and more. The U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on Sunday represented a political victory...
The Atlantic

Congress Just Passed a Big Climate Bill. No, Not That One.

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Yesterday, President Joe Biden signed into law one of the most significant investments in fighting climate change ever undertaken by the United States. The new act will boost efforts to manufacture more zero-carbon technology in America, establish a new federal office to organize clean-energy innovation, and direct billions of dollars toward disaster-resilience research.
GreenMatters

The No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge Calls on Politicians to Cut Ties With Fossil Fuel Companies

More than 3,000 politicians have signed the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge, a campaign urging representatives to pass up donations from fossil fuel companies that amount to more than $200. U.S. Representatives Andy Kim, Cori Bush, and Mike Levin are some of the signatories. The campaign, which calls on political leaders to post proof of having taken the pledge on social media, started gaining traction in the first half of 2022.
bloomberglaw.com

Climate Bill Targets Transmission to Unjam Clean Energy Backlog

Senate Democrats’ climate bill includes $3 billion in loans and grants for electric transmission projects—money that, in addition to tax incentives for electricity generators, would break down a significant barrier to a large-scale clean energy rollout, advocates said. The Inflation Reduction Act (H.R. 5376) that senators passed Sunday...
One Green Planet

New Petitions to Sign This Week: Urge Communities to Cut Ties with USDA Program that Kills Animals, Tell Congress to Give the EPA its Power Back, Demand Companies Remove PFAs from Their Period Products, and More!

Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
