hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 8 and Air Jordan 3 in new colorways.
Hypebae
Serena Williams Serves up a Very Elegant Air Force 1
Living legend Serena Williams continues her partnership with Nike with an Air Force 1 LXX Zip. This isn’t the first time the tennis star has reimagined the silhouette, having covered the sleek sneaker in “Summit White” just last year. As part of Nike’s Air Force 1 40th...
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “White Navy”
Following the appearance of numerous mock-ups, first looks at the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “White Navy” have finally surfaced. To make comparisons to past releases, the “White Navy” bears a relatively close resemblance to the “White Cement.” But in place of the black accents, this pair incorporates “Midnight Navy” across the very same points: the Jumpman branding, the midsole, and the support wings. Elsewhere, much of the colorway is identical to its inspiration, with white dressing the leather upper, netting, and tongue next to hits of the signature speckled print.
sneakernews.com
Light Tan Neoprene Centers This Nike Air Huarache
The Nike Air Huarache may no longer be an obscure silhouette beloved by only retro running sneaker fans, but it continues to enjoy a cult-following. For its latest ensemble, Tinker Hatfield’s creation from 1991 has indulged in a rather simple white, light tan and black color palette, with some ruby-colored flair animating the shoe. As with debut styles of the scuba gear-inspired running sneaker, the bulk of the latest take’s upper and sole unit opts for a “colorless” arrangement, allowing for even the slightest bit of contrast to revel in the spotlight. Neoprene panels seen at the vamp, tongue and heel deviate in a sand-reminiscent hue, while Nike Huarache logos at the top of the heel and inner-lining opt for the sneaker’s bold red styling. Lastly, waffle-patterned traction underfoot reverts to a tried-and-proven black arrangement.
Complex
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Officially Unveiled: Photos
One of the greatest Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 4. This is a sneaker that came out back in 1989, and over the years, it has maintained its status among some of the best shoes ever made. There are always some dope colorways coming out, and in 2022, there have already been some unique Jordan 4s to hit the market.
Hypebae
Elena Delle Donne Gets Signature Shoe — the Nike Air Deldon
Brands are finally starting to recognize WNBA athletes — and we love to see it. Breanna Stewart collaborated with PUMA for the Stewie 1, Satou Sabally got her own Air Jordan 37, Candace Parker dropped three colorways of the adidas Exhibit B and Skylar Diggins-Smith recently revealed a “Desert Sky” footwear and apparel capsule with PUMA.
Hypebae
This Week's Palace Drop Is All About the Jackets
Palace just announced the second drop of its new Fall 2022 collection, following its pretty impressive sellout collaboration with Rapha alongside new capsules with adidas and Champion. The new drop features an extensive range of outerwear combined with T-shirts, caps and short-sleeved shirts, shorts and jeans. However, this week’s hero...
sneakernews.com
Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Dark Russet” To Release On August 12th
The initial “Wave” of Patta x Nike Air Max 1s, which released throughout 2021, is soon to see a sequel. Aptly entitled “The Next Wave,” the collection once again highlights Tinker Hatfield’s ever-beloved silhouette, dressing it up in two brand new colorways, the first of which is expected to release on August 12th alongside a small range of apparel.
Hypebae
According to TikTok, Eyebrow Tint Is the Key to Long Lasting Lip Liner
Brown and dark lip liner applications have been a staple beauty trend in Black and Latina communities since the ’90s and are still worn today by many other cultures. The iconic dark lip liner is notoriously known for being the first thing that rubs off when eating or drinking which can be an incredibly annoying occurrence after you’ve achieved that perfectly sculpted and defined moment. However, we’ve just stumbled upon a quick solution.
Hypebae
FIELDBAR's New Handcrafted Cool Boxes Are the Perfect Picnic Accessory
Premium homeware retailer MADE just released a vibrant series of handcrafted cool boxes, perfect for bringing along to any last-minute summer picnics. Drawing inspiration from Victorian-style hampers of the past, the new 10-litre cool boxes are made by FIELDBAR, a South African design company which makes its products in Cape Town. Designed to keep ice for up to 50 hours, the boxes feature thick leather handles for added comfort and durability. Tall enough to store a bottle of champagne, the boxes were quite literally made for posh picnics and summer gatherings.
Hypebae
Nike and Patta Finally Unveil "The Next Wave" Air Max 1
First introduced in October 2021, Patta and Nike’s partnership featured a collaborative take on the Air Max 1 silhouette alongside a film series, dubbed The Wave. Since then, the partnership has evolved to showcase a number of new Air Max 1 colorways and now, it will include the latest iteration of the silhouette alongside a two-day mentorship program.
Hypebae
Japanese Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Dies at Age 84
Issey Miyake died at the age of 84. According to a statement released by the Issey Miyake Group, the designer died of liver cancer in a Tokyo hospital on August 5. The statement also added that Miyake died while “surrounded by close friends and associates.” Miyake was suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma, a specific type of liver disease.
Hypebae
ROTATE Jumps Into Web3 With First-Ever NFT Release at CPHFW
Copenhagen-based fashion label ROTATE is jumping into the world of Web3 with the launch of its first-ever NFT and digital garment. The inaugural release comes just in time for Copenhagen Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2023 season scheduled from August 8 to 12. The launch highlights ROTATE’s signature THERESA dress, which is transformed into a virtual garment wearable via augmented reality (AR) on Snapchat. Staying true to the Danish brand’s DNA, the maximalist design is reinterpreted so that viewers and followers can try on the dress themselves right after the SS23 show set to take place on August 11.
Lil Nas X Rocked A Pair Of Air Force One Timberlands And We’re Confused
They likely won't see a general release.
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Peachy Den Presents Its First-Ever Film, 'Call My Lawyer'
London-based cult clothing brand Peachy Den just announced the brand’s first-ever fashion film dubbed Call My Laywer, inspired by the “sexy sassiness” of Erin Brockovich. A perfect fusion of business and pleasure, the film follows its main Peachy girl from the boardroom to the bar. Call My...
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at the adidas Crazy 1 "Stormtrooper"
Following the announcement of its return, we now have a closer look at the. Crazy 1 “Stormtrooper” that just arrived on HBX. Originally known as the “Kobe 1,” the style was debuted by Kobe Bryant in the 2000 championship series before being officially renamed “Crazy 1” in 2013. The basketball shoes designed by Eirik Lund Nielsen donned a sleek silhouette inspired by the Audi TT car’s aerodynamic shape. The reception to the unconventional design also mirrored the polarization towards Kobe’s comparisons with Michael Jordan.
Hypebae
Cult Gaia Unveils Amethyst Collection
It-girl favorite Cult Gaia has just released its Amethyst collection in honor of Pantone‘s 2022 Color of the Year, periwinkle. Inspired by the stunning purple shade, the Los Angeles-based brand’s latest drop offers dance-floor ready evening wear and absolutely eye-catching accessories. Standouts include luxurious satin pant and shirt set that can easily be dressed up and down, alongside a texture-rich ostrich feather top perfect for a night filled with disco fever.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian and Beats Announce First-Ever Custom Wireless Earbuds
Kim Kardashian has joined forces with Beats to create the first-ever custom collaboration for Beats Fit Pro, the brand’s new true wireless earbuds. The collaborative product fuses high-quality Beats technology with Kardashian’s signature SKIMS-esque aesthetic. Available in three neutral colors including a light “Moon,” medium “Dune” and dark “Earth,” the new headphones are designed to offer a seamless transition between the gym, the office and everywhere in between.
