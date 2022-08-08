ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
SoJO 104.9

Does New Jersey Have The Best Or Worst Party People? See Where We Rank

How well do we party in Jersey? Just wait to see where we rank in the nation's best and worst party guest rankings. A website called RTA Outdoor Living wanted to see which states had the best and worst party guests so they conducted a nationwide survey centered around party guests and their behavior. I know some of you are snooping in those medicine cabinets! We see you!
LIFESTYLE
SoJO 104.9

NJ Dot Pushes Mileage-Based Driver Fee as Alternative to Gas Tax

It has been nearly six years since a 23-cent-per-gallon increase in the Garden State's tax on gasoline lit up the phone lines and dominated the news cycle at New Jersey 101.5. With more electric and hybrid vehicles taking to the roads these days, and the newer ones that still run just on gas becoming ever more efficient, the state Department of Transportation believes there may be another way to pump up infrastructure.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Temperature#Superstorm Sandy#Sandy Hook#Jersey Shore Report#Rip Current
SoJO 104.9

My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In

And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
TRAVEL
SoJO 104.9

How to Audition for American Idol in New Jersey

Want a shot at fame and superstardom, like the one Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Daughtry got from 'American Idol'? Here's how to audition for the new season in New Jersey. Season 21 of the televised talent competition is coming soon to ABC. 'Idol' producers are in the process...
TV & VIDEOS
SoJO 104.9

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
SoJO 104.9

Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Leaving Accident Scene, Assaulting Cop

Officials in Ocean County say a man from Little Egg Harbor Township has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, and assaulting a police officer in 2020. According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, on Monday, 43-year-old John Madden pleaded guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with an incident that occurred in Long Beach Township on April 8th, 2020. Madden also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in connection with an incident that occurred in Little Egg Harbor on April 4th of that year.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

‘The Flash’s Ezra Miller Charged With Burglary In Vermont

Ezra Miller might play a superhero in DC movies, but they have not been acting like one lately. After a string of controversies, allegations, and minor run-ins with the law, Miller, the star of Justice League and Warner Bros.’ upcoming mega-blockbuster The Flash, has now been charged in Vermont with felony burglary.
STAMFORD, VT
SoJO 104.9

More NJ Drivers Need to Adopt This Golden Rule (Opinion)

With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
TRAFFIC
SoJO 104.9

Here Are Your MTV Performers For The 2022 VMAs In New Jersey

We must say that MTV has great taste in picking Jersey to host the 2022 VMAs once again. We are expecting big celebrities this year and now we know which ones are performing for us! From Marshmello to Panic! At The Disco here’s your first look at the performance list for the VMAs LIVE at Prudential Center Sunday, August 28th!
MUSIC
SoJO 104.9

NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school

Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
HEALTH
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy