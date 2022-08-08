We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Nemo’s Tensor is our favorite do-everything pad. It has the insulation for a solid three seasons of use, and it is the widest we tested yet doesn’t break the scales forcing us to sacrifice comfort for weight. We love the wavy surface that lets our bag loft and allows air to circulate. Bonus: The included inflation sack prepped the pad for use efficiently. Also, we applaud Nemo for its commitment to being carbon-neutral through meaningful changes in its supply chain and materials choices and for leading in sustainability in the category.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO