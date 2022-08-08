ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Biker Nearly Collides With Black Bear On Backcountry Trail

Philippe Schlesser was recently enjoying a peaceful trail ride on his mountain bike in the backcountry of British Columbia. The area near Kamloops, B.C. is known for the beautiful alpine scenery, so the biker was capturing his ride on camera. While moving along the trail, he soon found himself on a collision course with a black bear though.
tripsavvy.com

The Best Sleeping Pads for Backpacking and Camping of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Nemo’s Tensor is our favorite do-everything pad. It has the insulation for a solid three seasons of use, and it is the widest we tested yet doesn’t break the scales forcing us to sacrifice comfort for weight. We love the wavy surface that lets our bag loft and allows air to circulate. Bonus: The included inflation sack prepped the pad for use efficiently. Also, we applaud Nemo for its commitment to being carbon-neutral through meaningful changes in its supply chain and materials choices and for leading in sustainability in the category.
BBC

Winter Sports: British alpine skiers criticise decision to remove funding

British alpine skiers have criticised the decision to remove the team from the World Class Programme funding. Skiing was one of eight sports to share £24.2m in funding from UK Sport before the 2026 Winter Games. However, GB Snowsport says alpine, cross-country and Para-nordic skiing have been deemed "not...
