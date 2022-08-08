Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Biker Nearly Collides With Black Bear On Backcountry Trail
Philippe Schlesser was recently enjoying a peaceful trail ride on his mountain bike in the backcountry of British Columbia. The area near Kamloops, B.C. is known for the beautiful alpine scenery, so the biker was capturing his ride on camera. While moving along the trail, he soon found himself on a collision course with a black bear though.
PETS・
Ski Resort Employee Captures ‘Weird’ Bear Fight From Chair Lift in Intense Clip
A ski resort employee had to pick his jaw up off the floor after he saw two bears going at one another. According to the British Columbia man, he sees black bears every day while on the job. However, this time was different. Last week, one bear fight caused him to whip out his phone so that he could get it on film.
tripsavvy.com
The Best Sleeping Pads for Backpacking and Camping of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Nemo’s Tensor is our favorite do-everything pad. It has the insulation for a solid three seasons of use, and it is the widest we tested yet doesn’t break the scales forcing us to sacrifice comfort for weight. We love the wavy surface that lets our bag loft and allows air to circulate. Bonus: The included inflation sack prepped the pad for use efficiently. Also, we applaud Nemo for its commitment to being carbon-neutral through meaningful changes in its supply chain and materials choices and for leading in sustainability in the category.
Kentucky Airbnb is suspended from the side of a cliff: 'Reignites the flame' of childhood
Caution: This Kentucky getaway is for adventurers looking to get off the ground. The Cliff Dweller rental, located in Kentucky’s Red River Gorge, is quite literally suspended from the side of a cliff. The next-level treehouse, bolted high above the gorge canopy, is the most "extreme and athletic place...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Narcity
This Alberta Hike Takes You Around A Bright Blue Sparkling Lake & Waterfalls
Alberta really has scenery like no other province and there are a ton of different hikes to try out, each with its own unique views. This Alberta hike won't disappoint as it takes you around the outside of a stunning blue lake and you'll see waterfalls and mountain views for miles too.
BBC
Winter Sports: British alpine skiers criticise decision to remove funding
British alpine skiers have criticised the decision to remove the team from the World Class Programme funding. Skiing was one of eight sports to share £24.2m in funding from UK Sport before the 2026 Winter Games. However, GB Snowsport says alpine, cross-country and Para-nordic skiing have been deemed "not...
The Best Wilderness Survival Strategies, Based on 103 Successful Rescue Stories
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Harrowing survival stories can feel like the lifeblood of outdoor culture, with the image of the gnarled outdoors person spinning tales...
Comments / 0