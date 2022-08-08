Read full article on original website
Related
West Texas traffic alerts for the week of Aug. 8
ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts for the week of Aug. 8. Read below for more information on the areas impacted. All of SH 302 between Standard Avenue and SH 115 will remain closed for the week of Aug. 8. Westbound SH...
Big Bend National Park opens up new hiking trail
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park has recently opened its newest hiking trail for park visitors. The Lone Mountain Trail is a three-mile loop that circumnavigates the base of Lone Mountain. People can access the trail one mile north of Panther Junction. The park said it is a good trail for families with children since it only has 200 feet of elevation gain.
Big Bend National Park to hold its third fee-free day of 2022 on August 4
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park will be holding its third fee-free day of 2022 on August 4. This day is honoring the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. The remaining two fee-free days included September 24 and November 11. These days look to encourage discovery and increase visitation at National Parks across the country.
DPS on scene of deadly crash on SH 302
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash involving two commercial vehicles on SH 302, according to a department spokesperson. One person has been confirmed dead. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of SH 302 near the county line of Winkler and...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0