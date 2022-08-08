BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park has recently opened its newest hiking trail for park visitors. The Lone Mountain Trail is a three-mile loop that circumnavigates the base of Lone Mountain. People can access the trail one mile north of Panther Junction. The park said it is a good trail for families with children since it only has 200 feet of elevation gain.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO