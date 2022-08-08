Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast plans to work with FGUA, to Bulow Creek’s benefit
After two decades of territorial battles between Flagler County and Palm Coast over who would provide water and sewer services to Old Kings Road South, the city of Palm Coast appears poised to enter into an agreement with the Florida Governmental Utility Authority, with environmental benefits to Bulow Creek. “It...
click orlando
Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
click orlando
Beach erosion set for discussion at Flagler Beach city meeting
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The city commission in Flagler Beach will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to discuss “severe coastal erosion” near the pier. There are significant drop-offs visible in the sand dunes along the stretch from 5th Street to 3rd Street on A1A in Flagler Beach. The distance from the top of the dunes to the beach is more than 6 feet in some places.
fiscalrangers.com
Two Lake County, FL Election Hob Nobs hold election straw polls this week in Clermont & Leesburg
Tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 8th, 2022 and on Tuesday, Aug. 9th, there are two election "Hob Nobs" run by local Chambers of Commerce to let the public meet and greet all local election candidates and to vote for them in a straw poll that is administered by the Lake County Supv. of Elections.
floridapolitics.com
Joyce Morgan becomes first Democrat in Duval County Property Appraiser race
Broadcast news legend seeks constitutional office in Jax. A veteran broadcast journalist turned member of the Jacksonville City Council is ready for her next campaign. On Friday, Democrat Joyce Morgan joined the 2023 race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Morgan is in her second term on the City Council and is term-limited next year.
flaglerlive.com
Stark Numbers on Palm Coast’s Unaffordable Housing Crisis Emerge Behind a Routine Presentation
A housing report Palm Coast government is required to submit to federal authorities every five years, presented to the City Council today, opens an alarming window into the city’s most dire housing needs and stresses for middle and lower-income residents. Most startlingly: 18 percent of households in Palm Coast,...
palmcoastobserver.com
Danko wants spending cuts, not tax increases, asking staff to ‘amaze us’
After a series of budget forecasts by Palm Coast city staff directors, almost all saying that more money was required to maintain or improve the level of service for residents, City Council member Ed Danko made his stance known in the closing comments of the Aug. 9 workshop: He will not support any tax increases.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Joseph Kowalsky
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank / Occupation: Lance Corporal / Rifleman / Engineer Equipment Mechanic. Hometown: Flemington, New Jersey. Joseph Kowalsky is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Kowalsky and his wife...
newsdaytonabeach.com
City of Edgewater Proposes $50 Fire Assessment Tax
EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater City Council is moving forward with a proposed $50 fee to property owners to fund the city's fire services. It would be a flat fee, as opposed to one indexed to property value or other economic factors. Each property owner in Edgewater would pay the...
WESH
Flagler Beach City Commission calls emergency meeting on massive beach erosion
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The city commission in Flagler Beach has called an emergency meeting for Wednesday morning to talk about massive erosion on the north and south side of the pier that occurred in the last one to two weeks. Flagler Beach police shared pictures of the beach...
villages-news.com
PWAC agrees to spend nearly $200,000 for shade structure at recreation center
The Project Wide Advisory Committee has agreed to spend nearly $200,000 for a shade structure at a recreation center in The Villages. PWAC approved a negotiated bid of $198,995 for the concrete-based, wood-frame covered shade pavilion to be constructed at Rohan Recreation Center. Director of Recreation John Rohan, for whom...
Florida House Candidate Faces Accusations of Making Major Misrepresentations
In state House District 16, located in Northeast Florida, the Republican primary has taken a different turn. Issues have taken a backseat over accusations that Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes is misrepresenting parts of his biography.. Over the past two weeks,...
Florida Republican leaders react to Mar-a-Lago FBI search, one calls for special session
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida leaders are responding to the FBI executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Republicans accusing the Biden administration of “weaponizing” the agency and at least one Republican lawmaker in Florida is even calling for a special legislative session.
floridaescape.com
Amazing Upcoming Events In West Volusia To Watch Out For
If you want to experience the Old Florida vibe, consider heading over to West Volusia soon. West Volusia is situated conveniently between Daytona Beach and Orlando. When you’re heading over to West Volusia with family or friends for a weeklong or weekend retreat, everyone will be in for an unforgettable adventure. West Volusia boasts spectacular natural beauty with unspoiled native Florida landscapes along with amazing wildlife. You’ll love the wide array of things to do and must-see events that you shouldn’t miss out on.
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast: IT Director Earns Certified Government Chief Information Officer Designation
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast’s Information Technology Director Doug Akins recently completed the John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government’s Certified Government Chief Information Officer (CGCIO) program. Director Akins is one of only 245 certified professionals in the state. “I took on this certification...
villages-news.com
It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood
Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
villages-news.com
Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill
Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square. Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.
villages-news.com
Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’
A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
