Flagler County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast plans to work with FGUA, to Bulow Creek’s benefit

After two decades of territorial battles between Flagler County and Palm Coast over who would provide water and sewer services to Old Kings Road South, the city of Palm Coast appears poised to enter into an agreement with the Florida Governmental Utility Authority, with environmental benefits to Bulow Creek. “It...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Beach erosion set for discussion at Flagler Beach city meeting

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The city commission in Flagler Beach will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to discuss “severe coastal erosion” near the pier. There are significant drop-offs visible in the sand dunes along the stretch from 5th Street to 3rd Street on A1A in Flagler Beach. The distance from the top of the dunes to the beach is more than 6 feet in some places.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Joyce Morgan becomes first Democrat in Duval County Property Appraiser race

Broadcast news legend seeks constitutional office in Jax. A veteran broadcast journalist turned member of the Jacksonville City Council is ready for her next campaign. On Friday, Democrat Joyce Morgan joined the 2023 race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Morgan is in her second term on the City Council and is term-limited next year.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Joseph Kowalsky

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank / Occupation: Lance Corporal / Rifleman / Engineer Equipment Mechanic. Hometown: Flemington, New Jersey. Joseph Kowalsky is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Kowalsky and his wife...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

City of Edgewater Proposes $50 Fire Assessment Tax

EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater City Council is moving forward with a proposed $50 fee to property owners to fund the city's fire services. It would be a flat fee, as opposed to one indexed to property value or other economic factors. Each property owner in Edgewater would pay the...
EDGEWATER, FL
floridaescape.com

Amazing Upcoming Events In West Volusia To Watch Out For

If you want to experience the Old Florida vibe, consider heading over to West Volusia soon. West Volusia is situated conveniently between Daytona Beach and Orlando. When you’re heading over to West Volusia with family or friends for a weeklong or weekend retreat, everyone will be in for an unforgettable adventure. West Volusia boasts spectacular natural beauty with unspoiled native Florida landscapes along with amazing wildlife. You’ll love the wide array of things to do and must-see events that you shouldn’t miss out on.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill

Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square. Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’

A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL

