Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: A nice drink of water Saturday night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -TONIGHT: Chance of a sprinkle or two throughout the evening. Showers will increase in coverage overnight along with a few rumbles of thunder. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall near a quarter to half an inch. SUNDAY: Chance of showers through 8-10...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: No rain on Friday; A few raindrops this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies through the day. Highs will stay in the upper 70s through the afternoon. A few more clouds are possible through the afternoon. Staying comfortable with lower humidity. We will also continue to see great viewing conditions for the Perseids Meteor Shower overnight with the exception being the bright moon filling the sky. High of 78 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
WNDU
Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
WNDU
Four Winds Invitational underway at South Bend Country Club
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational began Friday at 7:30 a.m. as 128 golfers took the course at South Bend Country Club. The tournament is part of the Epson Tour—a qualifier for the LPGA Tour. In its 42-year history, more than 600 former players have moved up to the LPGA and have won 459 LPGA titles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Charlie
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
WNDU
Osceola Music Festival happening all weekend
OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, you are in luck!. The Osceola Music Festival, formerly known as the Osceola Bluegrass Festival, is underway at Fern Hunsberger Park. “It’s a homecoming for sure. A lot of people have their family reunions around...
I-94 bridge demolition begins this week in Southwest Michigan
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting work to widen the eastbound Interstate 94 bridge over Pipestone Road in Berrien County to prepare for the I-94 rebuilding project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue in 2023 and 2024. Work this year is a $7.3 million investment that includes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
WNDU
Missing 12-year-old girl from South Bend found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has reported that Trinity Martin has been located safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Trinity Martin of South Bend. The 12-year-old is believed to have run away from her home in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue in...
WNDU
16 Pack-A-Backpack pickup and distribution begins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local schools and non-profit groups are picking up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack Drive!. After weeks of effort by Goodwill and their volunteers, the supplies are on their way to local students as of Wednesday. We know how important it is to...
WNDU
Veteran Irish defensive line poised for strong season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish defensive line was arguably the strongest unit on the entire team last season, and that figures to be the case again this season. Many key contributors up front last season are back to wreak havoc under new defensive line coach Al Washington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Pet Vet: Microchips
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs and cats frequently get lost, and that can lead to heartache for families. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us to tell us about a not-so-new technology called a microchip that is reuniting pets with their families. If you want to contact the...
WNDU
Local high school football teams take part in scrimmages
(WNDU) - Football fans in Indiana got their first look at their favorite high school teams Friday night. The regular season starts a week from Friday, and several teams in our local area took part in preseason scrimmages. There was a trio of Michiana teams in Plymouth, as the Rockies...
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
WNDU
What parents should know about back-to-school stress, anxiety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Going back to school is fun and exciting for many kids, but it can also bring some stress and anxiety—especially after what we all experienced over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why 16 News Now sat down with South...
WNDU
Paddletek recognized by Gretchen Whitmer for growth and innovation
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Founded because of one man’s love for pickleball and his idea that improved the paddle’s design, Paddletek is the largest pickleball paddle manufacturer in America. So what is pickleball?. “Pickleball is short court tennis played with a paddle and a wiffleball. The simplest expalnation...
WNDU
Whirlpool employees take part in packing backpacks for giveaway in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien Community Foundation is helping students get ready to learn this fall by providing over 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in the 49022 area code. The foundation will host “Backpacks For Good” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug....
WNDU
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph Co.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.
Comments / 0