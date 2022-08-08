ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Cement truck falls over in Tilden Twp., briefly halting traffic

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Crews helped clear out a cement truck that fell over in Tilden Township. It happened on Hex Highway near Pine Road. Union Fire Company Number One of Hamburg helped at the scene. Roads reopened earlier Tuesday evening. A fire official said the driver had minor injuries...
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person flown to hospital after incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been flown to the hospital after an incident in Lehigh County Tuesday. Police were called out to a home on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township just after 1:30 p.m. They haven't specified the nature of the incident, but we're told one...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Major Road In Lititz: Police

A tractor-trailer crash closed a major thoroughfare in Lititz on Tuesday, August 9, police say. The crash happened on West Lincoln Avenue between South Walnut Street and Arrowhead Drive, according to a release by the police. The tractor-trailer pulled down utility lines and poles, the release explains. Power has been...
LITITZ, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

17-year-old dies after woodchipping incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A teenager died after a woodchipping incident in Lehigh County on Tuesday. He was critically hurt while working with a woodchipper around 1:30 p.m. on a property in the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, officials say. The 17-year-old Coplay boy was...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after duplex fire in Carbon County

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials. The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton. Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian struck on I-476 in Carbon County

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin Township, Carbon County. Multiple units were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. after a woman was hit near mile marker 77.1 southbound on Interstate 476.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Van Crashes Into Pole, Catches Fire in Montgomery County

A van crashed into a pole at a Montgomery County intersection Monday afternoon, bringing down wires which caught the bus on fire, police said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Fort Washington Avenue and Susquehanna Road in Upper Dublin Twp., Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 overhead showed the van's burnt-out front...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Times News

One dead after early-morning fire in Palmerton

One person is dead following an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton. Borough fire Chief Jason Behler said firefighters responded at 5:34 a.m. to a twin duplex in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue. Behler said the fire broke out at 131 Columbia Ave. He said the adjoining home on the...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames shoot from home in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire in part of Carbon County. It broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a twin home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, according to emergency dispatchers. Large flames billowed from the roof of the home. A photographer for...
PALMERTON, PA
WOLF

PSP investigate Schuylkill Co. burglary

NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police at Frackville are investigating after a house was burglarized in New Philadelphia last week. Troopers say the burglary happened at a home on Valley Street sometime between 8 PM on August 3rd and 1 AM on August 4th. The suspect is...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly fire in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
PALMERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Fire inspector’ in Wind Gap charged with impersonating public servant, cops say

An Allentown man faces charges for allegedly trying to enter a padlocked apartment above a fire-damaged garage in April in Wind Gap, according to court records. A tenant of the property in the first block of West Second Street told police the 59-year-old was told during the incident the afternoon of April 30 that he was not to enter the property but that he did anyway, Slate Belt Regional police wrote in the records. A neighbor reported to police having seen the man trying to enter the structure by prying open the door, while wearing a yellow firefighter’s helmet, police said.
WIND GAP, PA
abc27.com

22-year old dies in York County crash

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Fatal Accident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker

Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
SHAMOKIN, PA

