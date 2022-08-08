A man convicted of attempting to abduct a teenage girl in Fond du Lac County is being released from prison. Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says Chad Maertz will be residing at 457 Thomas Street in Fond du Lac when he gets out of prison Tuesday after serving a 20 year sentence for attempted child abduction. Goldstein says Maertz will be subject to all rules of high risk sex offender supervision and lifetime GPS monitoring. A community notiification meeting was held last Thursday. Maertz was convicted in the attempted abduction of Ashlea Woodley in August of 2002. Maertz tried to abduct Woodley as she was riding her bicycle along Highway 67 in the town of Ashford. Maertz then grabbed the victim’s bike and attempted to lure her into his vehicle. Woodley was able to escape, running down the hill to safety. Maertz was also convicted in 1987 in Washington County for sexually assaulting two young girls. Maertz is on extended supervision until August, 2032. Special conditions of Chad A Maertz supervised release:

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO