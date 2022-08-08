ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
The Independent

China claims to have ‘driven away’ US missile destroyer in South China Sea

A US Navy guided-missile destroyer carried out its “freedom of navigation exercise” near a disputed South China Sea island region on Wednesday, evoking an angry reaction from China.Responding to the exercise, Beijing said it had “driven away” the ship after it illegally entered what it claims its territorial waters — the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.Lt Nicholas Lingo, a spokesperson for the US Navy’s 7th Fleet headquartered in Japan, said that it was the second freedom of navigation operation in the Paracel Islands so far this year and the third targeting China’s “excessive maritime claims” in...
US News and World Report

China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
Benzinga

China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea

Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
The Associated Press

Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island

PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it’s ready to defend itself. Angered by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, China has sent military ships and planes across the midline that separates the two sides in the Taiwan Strait and launched missiles into waters surrounding the island. The drills, which began Thursday, have disrupted flights and shipping in one of the busiest zones for global trade. Ignoring calls to calm tensions, Beijing instead extended the exercises without announcing when they will end. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that beyond aiming to annex the island democracy, which split with the mainland amid civil war in 1949, China wants to establish its dominance in the western Pacific. That would include controlling of the East and South China Seas via the Taiwan Strait and imposing a blockade to prevent the U.S. and its allies from aiding Taiwan in the event of an attack, he told a news conference in Taipei.
BBC

China-Taiwan: Beijing conducts new military drills near island

China's military says it is continuing large-scale military drills around Taiwan after its previously announced live fire exercises ended on Sunday. The Chinese army's Eastern Theatre Command said that it would practice anti-submarine attacks and sea raids. The earlier four days of exercises were Beijing's response to US House Speaker...
Benzinga

China, Taiwan Ships Play 'Cat And Mouse' Near Sea Border As Beijing's Military Drills Near End: Report

Amid mounting tensions between Taiwan and China, about 10 warships from each country were sailing close to the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides. What Happened: Ahead of the scheduled end of four days of China’s largest military exercise near the Taiwan Strait, Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday, according to Reuters, which cited a person with knowledge of the matter.
