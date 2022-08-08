Read full article on original website
Panic in Wuhan as one million people are thrust back into world’s strictest lockdown after Covid re-surfaces
ONE million people have been thrust back into the world's strictest lockdown after Covid resurfaced. Citizens in the district of Jiangxia, in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, have been ordered to follow three days of “temporary restriction” from Wednesday. The nation's leaders are upholding their zero tolerance policy...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
China claims to have ‘driven away’ US missile destroyer in South China Sea
A US Navy guided-missile destroyer carried out its “freedom of navigation exercise” near a disputed South China Sea island region on Wednesday, evoking an angry reaction from China.Responding to the exercise, Beijing said it had “driven away” the ship after it illegally entered what it claims its territorial waters — the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.Lt Nicholas Lingo, a spokesperson for the US Navy’s 7th Fleet headquartered in Japan, said that it was the second freedom of navigation operation in the Paracel Islands so far this year and the third targeting China’s “excessive maritime claims” in...
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.
Chinese Official Says U.S. 'Making War' While China 'Makes Everything Else'
The diplomat also mocked one of Taiwan's warships saying it looked like a 'museum piece.'
Chinese Ambassador Summoned to White House After Missiles Fall Near Taiwan's Coasts
China's Ambassador to the U.S. was summoned to the White House Thursday after his country conducted military activities near Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit this week to the self-governing island that China considers its territory. According to a Chinese state broadcaster, the Eastern Theater Command of the...
Despite its fury, China's actual response to Pelosi's Taiwan trip looks like its standard playbook, experts say
China announced live-fire drills around Taiwan and banned thousands of food imports after Pelosi's visit. Two experts say that's all expected.
International Business Times
South China Sea Tensions: China Launches 'Law Enforcement' Vessel To Patrol Disputed Islands
In a bid to reassert its claim on the disputed waters of the South China Sea, China unveiled a law enforcement ship to patrol the disputed islands of the region Wednesday. Beijing has overlapping territorial claims with Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia over the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
US News and World Report
China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
China Says Taiwan Issue Could Take It to 'War' With U.S.
"Extra caution and a sense of responsibility is indispensable when it comes to Taiwan," Jing Quan, minister of China's embassy in Washington, D.C. said.
BBC
Taiwan: US hits out at 'irresponsible' China amid attack rehearsal claims
The United States has accused Beijing of "provocative" and "irresponsible" actions after Taiwan said China rehearsed an attack on the island. Taiwan said it responded to the Chinese drills, now in their fourth day, by deploying aircraft and ships on Sunday. The heightened tensions follow a trip to Taiwan by...
China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea
Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
Xi Jinping-Led China's Military Drills Around Taiwan Were A Warning To US And Its Allies: Expert
Beijing's recent military drills that included live-fire exercises around the Taiwan Strait were a warning to the United States and its allies, according to a report that quoted several geopolitical experts. What Happened: After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip angered China, its government ordered the army to conduct...
China rages at historic enemy Japan as it flexes muscle over Taiwan
Chinese forces fired several missiles that landed in waters near Japan, a display that suggests how a Chinese attempt to subjugate Taiwan could turn into a wider war.
Taiwan warns China military drills show ambitions to control western Pacific
PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it’s ready to defend itself.
U.S. watches anxiously as China threatens missile launches near Taiwan
“The Chinese are looking deliberately to do something that they’ve never done before,” one expert said.
Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island
PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it’s ready to defend itself. Angered by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, China has sent military ships and planes across the midline that separates the two sides in the Taiwan Strait and launched missiles into waters surrounding the island. The drills, which began Thursday, have disrupted flights and shipping in one of the busiest zones for global trade. Ignoring calls to calm tensions, Beijing instead extended the exercises without announcing when they will end. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that beyond aiming to annex the island democracy, which split with the mainland amid civil war in 1949, China wants to establish its dominance in the western Pacific. That would include controlling of the East and South China Seas via the Taiwan Strait and imposing a blockade to prevent the U.S. and its allies from aiding Taiwan in the event of an attack, he told a news conference in Taipei.
BBC
China-Taiwan: Beijing conducts new military drills near island
China's military says it is continuing large-scale military drills around Taiwan after its previously announced live fire exercises ended on Sunday. The Chinese army's Eastern Theatre Command said that it would practice anti-submarine attacks and sea raids. The earlier four days of exercises were Beijing's response to US House Speaker...
Chinese ambassador to Australia says Beijing will use ‘all necessary means’ for Taiwan ‘unification’
China’s ambassador to Australia has warned Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on the “one China” policy. Xiao Qian on Wednesday repeatedly blamed the US for the recent escalation...
China, Taiwan Ships Play 'Cat And Mouse' Near Sea Border As Beijing's Military Drills Near End: Report
Amid mounting tensions between Taiwan and China, about 10 warships from each country were sailing close to the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides. What Happened: Ahead of the scheduled end of four days of China’s largest military exercise near the Taiwan Strait, Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday, according to Reuters, which cited a person with knowledge of the matter.
