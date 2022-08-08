Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Dallas Observer
Fat Ni BBQ: Grilled Skewers of Goodness
Fat Ni, named after founder Guigiao Chen's nickname, started off as a food truck in New York City before eventually becoming two physical restaurants in NYC and then expanding to three Texas locations, two in North Texas and one in Houston. The menu offers a variety of Chinese street food...
Dallas Observer
Best Spots to Eat Vegan in Dallas
The vegan culinary scene in Dallas is rapidly growing. With more people giving up their favorite dairy, egg and meat products in favor of a plant-based lifestyle, the culinary world has been dropped onto a moving treadmill and forced to adapt. Vegan alternatives have now been absorbed heartily into dishes ranging from your standard American burger to the universally cherished Mexican taco.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cravings Ahead: A Look Back at Some of the Top State Fair Foods
Hollywood has the Oscars, and Broadway has the Tonys. Dallas? It has the Big Tex Choice Awards. The State Fair of Texas will announce the 10 finalists for the 2022 awards on August 10. Thirty-six semifinalists are competing for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the...
Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?
As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
aisd.net
Arlington ISD Back to School kickoff distributes thousands of free backpacks
Everything is bigger in Texas, as the old saying goes. Whether it’s cowboy hats, boots, wide open spaces or love for football, grand is the way to go in the second largest state. That’s exactly what Kanesha Jones – originally from St. Louis – is learning and saw this...
Dallas Observer
Spiral Diner and Bakery in Oak Cliff Is Shutting its Doors to Expand to New Spaces
Dallas’ home of vegan comfort food and desserts, Spiral Diner & Bakery, is closing the doors of its Oak Cliff location after 14 years. This is no portent of doom for Spiral, but the necessary beginning of a new phase for the business. The building housing the Oak Cliff...
boatlyfe.com
Best Beaches Near Dallas
Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This North Texas coffee shop is connecting people and cultures one coffee bean at a time
"Peace and Blessings": that's the meaning behind locally owned coffee shop "Pax and Beneficia".
keranews.org
He's photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked -- like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff's hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but three years ago, Tortellini didn't even have a camera. Didn't know how to use one. And the...
Dallas Observer
Miami-Born Mister O1 Pizzeria is Coming to Dallas
A Miami-based pizza restaurant, known for its signature star-shaped pizza, is bring its modern flare to Texas. Mister O1 will open in Dallas this fall on Oak Lawn Avenue inside the Turtle Creek Village building. This pizzeria offers pizzas made with fresh ingredients sourced from Italy or local vendors. It was founded by master pizza chef Renato Viola, who was raised in southern Italy, where he was taken under the wings of Italy’s best chefs at the age of 11.
news4sanantonio.com
No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant
One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Expensive Listing In Texas Is in Bluffview, Other Dallas Homes Make The Top 10 For July
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and Dallas is home to four of the most expensive active single-family home listings in the state, according to a new report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors. Topping the list is the $24.5 million mansion at 5411 Surrey Circle. It’s been on the...
Dallas Observer
Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad
Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
Dallas Observer
Oktoberfest Returns to Addison for its 35th Year
Shimmy into your lederhosen or dirndls, Addison Oktoberfest is back at Addison Circle Park for its 35th anniversary from Sept. 15 through 18. It's a celebration of German culture, food and, of course, beer, all with a Texan twist. Hit the Partyhalle tent for dancing, keg tapping and the stein...
Dallas Parents Flock To Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich And Poor Parts Of Town
Wesley Williams works on a project at Solar Prep for Boys, one of the popular “Transformation Schools” offered by the Dallas school district. (Photo by Nitashia Johnson for The Hechinger Report) This story was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
Dallas Observer
Tacolandia Presale Tickets are Now Available
The Dallas Observer's 8th annual Tacolandia will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Energy Square Plaza (Greenville Avenue and University Boulevard). This event celebrates the best taco culture in Dallas and includes tasty beverages, live music and various forms of entertainment. There will be more than 20 taco vendors at the event offering samples of their goods.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger': How Jacqueline Durand aims to inspire
COPPELL, Texas — If you type the name Jacqueline Durand into a Google search, you’ll find multiple news articles like, “Texas college student loses her ears, nose and lips after being attacked by dogs.”. But those articles don’t tell you about who she is on the inside....
Comments / 0