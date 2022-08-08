ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Dallas Observer

Fat Ni BBQ: Grilled Skewers of Goodness

Fat Ni, named after founder Guigiao Chen's nickname, started off as a food truck in New York City before eventually becoming two physical restaurants in NYC and then expanding to three Texas locations, two in North Texas and one in Houston. The menu offers a variety of Chinese street food...
Dallas Observer

Best Spots to Eat Vegan in Dallas

The vegan culinary scene in Dallas is rapidly growing. With more people giving up their favorite dairy, egg and meat products in favor of a plant-based lifestyle, the culinary world has been dropped onto a moving treadmill and forced to adapt. Vegan alternatives have now been absorbed heartily into dishes ranging from your standard American burger to the universally cherished Mexican taco.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cravings Ahead: A Look Back at Some of the Top State Fair Foods

Hollywood has the Oscars, and Broadway has the Tonys. Dallas? It has the Big Tex Choice Awards. The State Fair of Texas will announce the 10 finalists for the 2022 awards on August 10. Thirty-six semifinalists are competing for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?

As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
Dallas Observer

Miami-Born Mister O1 Pizzeria is Coming to Dallas

A Miami-based pizza restaurant, known for its signature star-shaped pizza, is bring its modern flare to Texas. Mister O1 will open in Dallas this fall on Oak Lawn Avenue inside the Turtle Creek Village building. This pizzeria offers pizzas made with fresh ingredients sourced from Italy or local vendors. It was founded by master pizza chef Renato Viola, who was raised in southern Italy, where he was taken under the wings of Italy’s best chefs at the age of 11.
news4sanantonio.com

No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant

One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
Dallas Observer

Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad

Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
Dallas Observer

Oktoberfest Returns to Addison for its 35th Year

Shimmy into your lederhosen or dirndls, Addison Oktoberfest is back at Addison Circle Park for its 35th anniversary from Sept. 15 through 18. It's a celebration of German culture, food and, of course, beer, all with a Texan twist. Hit the Partyhalle tent for dancing, keg tapping and the stein...
Dallas Observer

Tacolandia Presale Tickets are Now Available

The Dallas Observer's 8th annual Tacolandia will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Energy Square Plaza (Greenville Avenue and University Boulevard). This event celebrates the best taco culture in Dallas and includes tasty beverages, live music and various forms of entertainment. There will be more than 20 taco vendors at the event offering samples of their goods.
