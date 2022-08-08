Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Report: Manchester United Could Move For Norwich City Defender Max Aarons
Manchester United could move for Norwich City's Max Aarons, according to a report.
BBC
Cheltenham Town 0-7 Exeter City: Grecians get record away win with League Cup victory
Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his side could have scored more as they broke the club's record for an away win with a 7-0 thrashing of Cheltenham Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Four goals in a 20-minute spell in the first half helped the Grecians...
Roy Keane Has His Say On What Jack Grealish Needs To Improve On
Jack Grealish has began the season seemingly as Manchester City's first choice left winger after the sale of Raheem Sterling with the former Aston Villa man starting the Community Shield game as the Premier League opener against West Ham United.Divider(Variant 1)
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson welcomes decision for Premier League footballers to stop taking the knee in every match as it became 'faded' - as West Ham star Michail Antonio feels performing gesture in big games will now 'have more of an impact'
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson and West Ham United forward Michail Antonio backed the Premier League's decision for teams to limit their pre-match anti-racism gesture of 'taking the knee' to only some significant games this season. Players took the knee during last weekend's opening round of matches and the gesture...
BBC
Frazer Blake-Tracy: Swindon Town sign Burton Albion defender on loan
Swindon Town have signed defender Frazer Blake-Tracy on a season-long loan from Burton Albion. The 26-year-old joined the League One side last summer and has since made 11 appearances for the club. He previously played for King's Lynn, before signing for Peterborough United in 2019. "This was a really easy...
BBC
Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United
Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
BBC
Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters
Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt: European Super Cup – live!
Minute-by-minute report: Will Real Madrid begin their season with another trophy in the cabinet? Join Rob Smyth to find out
UEFA・
Exclusive | ‘Struggle to Replace Him’ - Louis Saha on Darwin Nunez Replicating Sadio Mane’s Numbers at Liverpool
Former Manchester United & Everton player Louis Saha has said that Darwin Nunez won't be able to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool.Divider(Variant 1)
BBC
Marcelino Nunez: Norwich City boss Dean Smith relieved after Chilean's Panenka penalty comes off
Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since...
BBC
'A perfect debut for Haaland'
Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie reacted to Erling Haaland's Manchester City debut on the Football Daily podcast. It was a perfect debut for Erling Haaland. I couldn’t really understand people who questioned whether he’d be a goalscorer. Manchester City have some of the best playmakers. Their whole front...
BBC
Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender
Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop. The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after...
BBC
Huddersfield Town 1-4 Preston North End: Lilywhites cruise to Carabao Cup win
Preston North End moved into round two of the Carabao Cup as Huddersfield's poor start to the season continued. Having lost their first two league games, Danny Schofield's Terriers were hammered at the John Smith's Stadium. On-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott got his first for North End before midfielder Ali...
'Man United putting in a £50m bid!': Watford's Ismaila Sarr scores 'goal of the season' from inside his own half against West Brom... with fans comparing it to Red Devils legend David Beckham's famous effort against Wimbledon
Watford forward Ismaila Sarr has been compared to David Beckham after scoring a sensational goal from inside his own half. The Hornets played out a 1-1 draw against West Brom in the Championship on Monday night and Sarr opened the scoring with an audacious effort. Collecting the ball from a...
Watch: Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Bags Two Assists For Preston North End
Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez made two assists in one game for Preston North End and you can watch them here.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Mick Jones: Neil Warnock leads tributes following death of former assistant, aged 75
Neil Warnock has paid tribute to his former assistant manager Mick Jones following his death at the age of 75. The pair worked together at several clubs including QPR, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. Jones also managed in his own right at Mansfield, Halifax, Peterborough and Plymouth, as...
Liverpool's 2022/23 Champions League Campaign: All You Need To Know
After getting to the UEFA Champions League Final last campaign, Liverpool will be looking to go all the way this year.
UEFA・
FOX Sports
Forward Timo Werner returns to Leipzig after Chelsea stint
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Timo Werner is heading back to RB Leipzig after an underwhelming two-year stint at Chelsea. The Germany forward and the two clubs confirmed the move on Tuesday, with Werner having been left out of Chelsea's squad for the team's Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday.
