Soccer

Daily Mail

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson welcomes decision for Premier League footballers to stop taking the knee in every match as it became 'faded' - as West Ham star Michail Antonio feels performing gesture in big games will now 'have more of an impact'

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson and West Ham United forward Michail Antonio backed the Premier League's decision for teams to limit their pre-match anti-racism gesture of 'taking the knee' to only some significant games this season. Players took the knee during last weekend's opening round of matches and the gesture...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Frazer Blake-Tracy: Swindon Town sign Burton Albion defender on loan

Swindon Town have signed defender Frazer Blake-Tracy on a season-long loan from Burton Albion. The 26-year-old joined the League One side last summer and has since made 11 appearances for the club. He previously played for King's Lynn, before signing for Peterborough United in 2019. "This was a really easy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ipswich Town 0-1 Colchester United

Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper. Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable...
SOCCER
BBC

Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters

Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'A perfect debut for Haaland'

Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie reacted to Erling Haaland's Manchester City debut on the Football Daily podcast. It was a perfect debut for Erling Haaland. I couldn’t really understand people who questioned whether he’d be a goalscorer. Manchester City have some of the best playmakers. Their whole front...
SOCCER
BBC

Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender

Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop. The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Man United putting in a £50m bid!': Watford's Ismaila Sarr scores 'goal of the season' from inside his own half against West Brom... with fans comparing it to Red Devils legend David Beckham's famous effort against Wimbledon

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr has been compared to David Beckham after scoring a sensational goal from inside his own half. The Hornets played out a 1-1 draw against West Brom in the Championship on Monday night and Sarr opened the scoring with an audacious effort. Collecting the ball from a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Forward Timo Werner returns to Leipzig after Chelsea stint

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Timo Werner is heading back to RB Leipzig after an underwhelming two-year stint at Chelsea. The Germany forward and the two clubs confirmed the move on Tuesday, with Werner having been left out of Chelsea's squad for the team's Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE

