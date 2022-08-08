ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

John Oliver Gives Marjorie Taylor Greene A Blunt Fact-Check On Monkeypox

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago

John Oliver took a closer look at the monkeypox outbreak ― and, more specifically, just how poorly the federal government has handled it so far.

One reason for it, he said, is because many of those affected are gay men.

“You have to believe that if monkeypox were spreading largely through heterosexual sex, things would be drastically different,” he said on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight.” “By now, you’d probably be able to get a ‘free vax with purchase’ at every J. Crew in the country.”

Oliver said it’s not homophobic to recognize who’s being most affected by the outbreaks right now, like gay men and sex workers.

“What is homophobic is when you blame or shame the people who are suffering, or you decide you don’t need to care about this, because you don’t see their lives as valuable or their suffering as consequential,” he sad.

Case in point: far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who recently dismissed monkeypox as something that can be laughed out of the room.

“It’s not a threat to most of the population,” she said in a clip shown by Oliver. “People just have to laugh at it, mock it and reject it ... It’s another scam.”

Oliver dismissed that as ridiculous.

“If the way to get rid of something awful was for people to laugh at it and mock it, that woman clearly wouldn’t be in Congress,” he said. “And yet here we all are.”

See more about monkeypox and how to potentially improve the situation in Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” segment:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 28

Roger HOEF
2d ago

Calling out Marjorie is like scraping 🐴💩 off of one's shoe; you just HAVE to do it......

Reply(3)
22
Stephen Kinkead
2d ago

“You have to believe that if monkeypox were spreading largely through heterosexual sex, things would be drastically different,” Uhmmm yes. If we’re airborne it would be drastically different too. Why not focus on those who are at risk instead of trying to create panic. Those of us not having sex with everything that moves have little chance of contracting it. Everyone was quick to force masks and vaccine mandates, can we not suggest avoiding risky behaviors?

Reply(4)
6
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
