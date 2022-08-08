With DeSantis, I fear who is next | Letters

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces the suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren during a press conference on Thursday, Aug 4, 2022, at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office administration building in Tampa. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Gov. Ron DeSantis must think he was elected as monarch of Florida rather than governor. He seems to be using the my-way-or-the-highway form of governing. If someone does not agree with him (especially a Democrat) then he finds a way to get rid of him or her. As a voter in Hillsborough County, my concern for all citizens of Florida is, who is next? If you disagree or criticize DeSantis in any way, you will be his next victim. His autocratic actions should have a chilling effect on every Democrat, Republican and independent voter.

Brenda Levy, Sun City Center

The expectation that opening China to free enterprise, entrepreneurship and capital investment would lead to democracy in its government has thus far not matured into reality. Instead, the Chinese Communist Party has co-opted and appropriated the wealth generated by this endeavor to strengthen its autocratic position over the Chinese people, provide it with the economic leverage to advance political concessions abroad and build its military forces to project its influence and power beyond its frontiers. The visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan is a symbolic statement that the United States opposes the autocratic regime in Beijing. Hopefully, President Joe Biden will follow her example.

Jack McPherson, New Port Richey

Florida Power & Light does not, nor have we ever, had any ownership interest in the website The Capitolist — either directly or indirectly. We also do not have editorial control over what The Capitolist writes or publishes. If we did, we were doing a really bad job considering that roughly 99% of the publication’s stories were not about FPL. We believe the documents, which have been leaked, provide both an inaccurate and misleading representation of our actions. FPL works with reporters and news media on a daily basis and we deeply respect the vital role that a free press plays in our American democracy. In this case, however, the press reports and, I contend, this column, are simply uninformed.

David Reuter

The writer is chief communications officer for FPL.