Savannah, GA

WJCL

A few showers or thunderstorms today and tracking the tropics

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a hot and humid afternoon with isolated showers or thunderstorms after 2 pm. There could be a few downpours this afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beach. The typical August weather will continue for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wabe.org

Georgians without air conditioning endure dangerous heat

On a recent, brutally hot day in Savannah, a group of seniors cooled off in their local community center, in West Savannah. Mahogany Bowers, the founder of local nonprofit Blessings in a Bookbag, joined them with some refreshment: juice, water and on this particular day, a little something extra — box fans.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Stretch of South Beach on Tybee Island under water advisory

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A stretch of South Beach on Tybee Island is under a water advisory after the Department of Natural Resources discovered bacteria above Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards. The Coastal Health District issued the advisory for South Beach at Chatham Street — which extends from 18th Street to Inlet Avenue. Routine […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
City
Savannah, GA
wtoc.com

Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
LONG COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Crews respond to house fire on Leon Village Drive

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews have responded to a house fire on Leon Village Drive in Garden City. The fire started just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. The fire chief tells WTOC one person was in the home at the time of the fire but they were able to escape.
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Healthy Savannah Pedestrians

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The goal is to not just make walking as easy as putting one foot in front of the other. But to make it easy everywhere. “When we have community members who depend on walking and biking to get to their every-day life activities like going to church, going to the store, going to school, then we want those people to have the infrastructure in their communities to do so safely,” Armand Turner said.
SAVANNAH, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Sign up now for trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island

JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

What’s drawing Hollywood to the Peach State?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Film and television industry productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year. According to the Georgia film office, a total of 412 productions were hosted in the state of Georgia between July 2021 and the end of June 2022. So, what’s drawing light, camera, and action to the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
SAVANNAH, GA
Weather
Environment
wtoc.com

Family displaced after early morning Burton fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were injured after a fire in Burton Tuesday. Fire crews responded to a fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point in Beaufort County, just before 2 a.m. Burton fire crews reported smoke coming from a double wide mobile home. Fire crews were able...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Emergency crews respond to water rescue on Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street is open after emergency crews responded to a water rescue on Sunday evening. Officials say they have ended their search for the night. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River. Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
SAVANNAH, GA
luxuryrealestate.com

Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah VOICE Festival kicks off their tenth season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday marks the return of a decade-long Savannah tradition. The Savannah VOICE Festival kicked off their tenth season. It’s a 2 week long series of shows highlighting opera, musical theater and song. This year’s theme is voices from beyond and includes multiple opera concerts.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern University students returning to class Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another first day of school, this time for some college students on Georgia Southern’s campuses. Returning to normal, that is really the key this year, having normal activities and the true college experience this year for all of the students whether they are going back in Savannah or at the campuses in Hinesville and Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA

