SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The goal is to not just make walking as easy as putting one foot in front of the other. But to make it easy everywhere. “When we have community members who depend on walking and biking to get to their every-day life activities like going to church, going to the store, going to school, then we want those people to have the infrastructure in their communities to do so safely,” Armand Turner said.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO