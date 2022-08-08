Read full article on original website
Jamie Spears lost a fierce courtroom battle to obtain Britney Spears' home address after wedding stalking incident
Jaime Spears's legal team said they needed the address after alleging that Britney's counsel was signing documents on her behalf while she was out of town.
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons
Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
Britney Spears Slams Mom Lynne Spears After Leaked Texts, Claims She Was ‘Abused’: You’re Not a ‘Perfect Parent’
Not holding back. Britney Spears slammed her mother, Lynne Spears, for allegedly lying about her involvement in the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship after she shared their old text messages online. “Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back ???”...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline’s Claims That Their Sons Have Chosen Not to See Her
Britney Spears is speaking out after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline's recent comments about her relationship with their sons. In a recent interview with DailyMail, the former background dancer, who was married to the pop star from 2004-2007, revealed that their sons, Sean Preston,16, and Jayden James,15, have made the decision not to see their mother.
Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Over, So Why Is A Free Britney Lawyer Calling For New People To Be Deposed?
While Britney Spears has been living her best newlywed life while on a yacht honeymoon with Sam Asghari after their fairytale wedding, the singer is still embroiled in a number of legal matters over her 13 year conservatorship, which finally ended in mid-November of 2021. Much of this continued legal trouble has to do with Spears’ father, Jamie, and with the two now set to head back to court in late July, a Free Britney lawyer is calling for new people to be deposed, whom she believes had a hand in Spears being placed under that conservatorship in the first place.
Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden
Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “... Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank […]
International Business Times
Kevin Federline's Lawyer Addresses Sam Asghari's 'Attack,' Claims Britney Spears' Kids Miss Grandfather Jamie
Kevin Federline's lawyer has addressed his client's heated situation with Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari. After Asghari slammed Federline for speaking publicly about the pop star and their kids, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan shared his thoughts on the matter with a photographer who interviewed him outside Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood Monday.
Where the Britney Spears conservatorship began: 'Disgraceland' takes us back
With no privacy, it’s no wonder Britney Spears ended 2007 with a bald head bashing an umbrella into a car. Leading her to be subjected to a conservatorship under her dad’s supervision. Disgraceland breaks it all down, but makes it true crime.
Kevin Federline Would 'Welcome Jamie Spears' Back Into Sons' Lives Despite Rocky Past
Kevin Federline candidly claimed that Britney Spears hasn't seen their two sons — 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden — in months by their own choice, but despite their own rocky past, he admitted he would be happy to welcome her father, Jamie Spears, back into their lives with open arms. In one of his first interviews on his ex-wife in nearly a decade, the father-of-two claimed he believes Jamie rescued his daughter with the controversial 13-year conservatorship. LYNNE SPEARS CLAPS BACK AT BRITNEY SPEARS' ACCUSATIONS AFTER SINGER SHARES TEXT MESSAGE EXCHANGE FROM 2019 FACILITY"I saw this man that really...
Britney Spears accuses mother of ‘abusing’ her and pre-arranging involuntary commitment in 2019
Britney Spears has accused her mother, Lynne, of “abusing” her in an Instagram post shared on Monday (25 July) evening. The accusation is the latest in a string of high-profile disputes between the pop star and her family, following the dissolution of Spears’s controversial conservatorship in November 2021.
Britney Spears goes to a bar for ‘first time’ after being banned from alcohol during conservatorship
Britney Spears has revealed that she just had her “first” outing to a bar, after not being allowed to drink during her 13- year conservatorship.In her Instagram story on Thursday, the 40-year-old pop star documented herself sitting at a bar while claiming that it was her “first time” ever.“This is my first time at a bar, first time,” she said to the camera. “I feel so fancy, and I feel so sophisticated.”The “Gimme More” singer, who was wearing a pair of large sunglasses and a choker, went on to direct her camera towards her assistant, Victoria Asher.While Asher grabbed...
Britney Spears blasts the Catholic Church, says they wouldn't marry her
Britney Spears says the Catholic Church would not marry her and now-husband Sam Asghari, because she is not Catholic. The "Baby One More Time" singer shared a since-deleted Instagram of an unidentified couple getting married in a church, with a caption claiming her original plans where to get married there.
Britney Spears' Legal Team Says Jamie Spears Has 'Sunk To A New Low' With Latest Filing
The court battles between Britney Spears and her father continue.
Keke Palmer Laughs at Viral Throwback Interview of Tyra Banks and Beyoncé
A chaotic interview from a 2008 episode of "The Tyra Banks Show" went viral and Palmer is joining in on the jokes.
People
Kevin Federline Says He's Supportive of Jamie Spears, Thinks He 'Saved' Daughter Britney's Life
Kevin Federline is expressing his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the father of his ex-wife Britney Spears. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Federline, 44, said that he believes the conservatorship that Britney was put under by her father Jamie Spears "saved" her. However, he admitted it was hard to watch the drama surrounding the years-long legal arrangement that ended in November 2021.
Metallica Fans Cite Axl Rose's Controversies Amid Calls for Cancellation
A TikTok user's post about Metallica's "problematic" past has raised talk about the Guns N' Roses frontman.
Bill Engvall Partners with Comedy Dynamics to Produce His Final Stand-Up Special (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. A year after announcing his farewell tour, comedian Bill Engvall is ready to reveal how he’ll wrap things up: With one final stand-up comedy special. Comedy Dynamics has partnered with Engvall to produce his final stand-up comedy special, which will take place in Salt Lake City at Eccles Theater on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022. “It’s always great to work with a longtime comedy veteran like Bill, because you know the end product is going to be smart, funny, and an entertaining piece for his dedicated fans worldwide,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, founder and...
