Read full article on original website
The Painful Truth
2d ago
GA needs to put signs up on major highways when entering the state " GA Gun Capital of the South" everyone is welcome to bring and carry them wherever they please ... to church, to the game, concert, doctors office, restaurants, just not at the Governors Mansion.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Photos released of suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured at Atlanta park
Atlanta police have released photos of a suspect involved in a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr....
Mom killed in shooting at park while on ‘quick detour’ to watch softball game, father says
ATLANTA — The grieving father of a mother shot and killed during a neighborhood baseball game at an Atlanta park is describing the final hours of his daughter’s life. April Sparks, 33, was one of six people shot at Rosa L. Burney Park on Sunday. Rashad Rogers, 31, was also killed. A 6-year-old girl remains in critical condition.
WJCL
Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park
ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash video shows danger of running red lights
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County released a video that shows why you should not run red lights. The Duluth Police Department posted the footage on their Facebook page on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The video shows a car keep...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother pleads for answers in son's shooting death: 'Someone knows something'
EAST POINT, Ga. - A mother says she needs answers after someone shot and killed her 18-year-old son. The incident happened in April and East Point police are still searching for whoever is responsible. "I need answers for everything that happened for my child. He did not live the way...
Statesboro police arrest fugitive homicide suspect
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a fugitive homicide suspect from Dekalb County. Over the last two weeks, SPD’s Impact Team learned that a fugitive suspect had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. The suspect, Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was wanted by authorities in Dekalb county for a homicide in […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother moving out of southwest Atlanta after car riddled with bullets
Her child's car seat was struck by gunfire. The mother says, luckily, her 4-year-old daughter wasn't in the car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man stabbed with box cutter after trying to help drunk man at Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — A man was stabbed and hospitalized after he tried helping another man who got beat up at a Shell Gas Station in southeast Atlanta, police say. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call of a person stabbed in the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a stab wound to his neck.
Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting at Clayton County hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Clayton County hibachi restaurant turned himself in Monday, according to police. On July 20, a man was found shot several times on the floor inside of the American Wings and Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lakeridge Parkway in Riverdale shortly after 3 p.m. The hibachi restaurant is located next to several businesses including a Little Caesar's Pizza and a barbershop.
Sheriff: Student pointed massager that looked like a gun at another student, prompting lockdown
A gun scare prompted a lockdown at all schools in the Thomaston-Upson County district. Around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, a high school parent called the school and claimed her child saw a gun in the bathroom. The school resource officer responded and called the sheriff’s office to investigate. The investigation...
4-year-old dead after shooting herself in mother’s car, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after she shot herself on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County. Police responded to a shooting call on the northbound lanes at North Druid Hills Road around 7:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newyorkbeacon.com
‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range
The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
Police search for person of interest tied to deadly shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they said shot and killed a man inside an apartment complex over the weekend. Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. When...
1 person killed and 5 injured, including a 6-year-old, at a softball game in Atlanta
Five people were injured and one was killed during a shooting at softball game at an Atlanta park on Sunday, authorities said. Among the injured are a 6-year-old boy, Atlanta Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a news conference. Officers responded to Atlanta's Dunbar Park at around 7 p.m....
Young father killed during Clayton County house party, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a double shooting in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to Oakville Trail where they found someone shot. Police say an altercation happened before the shooting.
6 people were shot, including a 6-year-old who's in critical condition, in an Atlanta park, police say
Police said a baseball or softball game was being held at the park when the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Police: 6-year-old critical, man dead, 4 more hurt in shooting during baseball game at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person dead and five others, including a child, wounded at a park in Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says there was a baseball or softball game...
Atlanta father, 2-year-old removed from plane after airline says they violated federal law
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man is back home with his daughter after they were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight, Channel 2′s Candace McCowan has learned. This father says he purchased tickets on three airlines this past weekend for a quick trip to Orlando. On each of those flights, his daughter was sitting on his lap.
Man flips car with 3 kids inside into woods near I-20 after chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase with Georgia State Patrol on Sunday evening ended with a man flipping his car off of I-20 and into the woods, troopers say. Troopers say they tried stopping a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding down Moreland Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. They say...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14