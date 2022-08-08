ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 14

The Painful Truth
2d ago

GA needs to put signs up on major highways when entering the state " GA Gun Capital of the South" everyone is welcome to bring and carry them wherever they please ... to church, to the game, concert, doctors office, restaurants, just not at the Governors Mansion.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park

ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Atlanta, GA
Cars
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest fugitive homicide suspect

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a fugitive homicide suspect from Dekalb County. Over the last two weeks, SPD’s Impact Team learned that a fugitive suspect had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. The suspect, Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was wanted by authorities in Dekalb county for a homicide in […]
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cbs46#Homicide Assault#The Gun Violence Archive
11Alive

Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting at Clayton County hibachi restaurant

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Clayton County hibachi restaurant turned himself in Monday, according to police. On July 20, a man was found shot several times on the floor inside of the American Wings and Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lakeridge Parkway in Riverdale shortly after 3 p.m. The hibachi restaurant is located next to several businesses including a Little Caesar's Pizza and a barbershop.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
newyorkbeacon.com

‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range

The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
ATLANTA, GA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy