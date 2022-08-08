ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

NewsTimes

Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
WINDSOR, CT
NewsTimes

Squantz Pond, two other CT swimming areas closed today

NEW FAIRFIELD — Swimming spots at three state parks have been closed Wednesday due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said swimming would be prohibited at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold on Wednesday.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Vacant Middletown commercial building collapses

MIDDLETOWN – The former shirt factory building at 21 Academy Avenue in Middletown collapsed Monday afternoon sending bricks and rubble crashing down. A portion of the debris struck an adjacent house. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News that the city took over the building for failure to pay back...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
YourErie

Stewart’s board member drowns in NY lake

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of I-684 In Bedford

Officials issued an alert about upcoming lane closures on a highway in Westchester County. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists in Bedford should expect single- and double-lane closures on I-684 between Exit 6 (State Route 35) and Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) to facilitate sign work.
BEDFORD, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate

A property manager in Rockland County agreed to banishment from the real estate business in New York for milking an affordable co-op for personal benefit and nearly driving it to financial ruin. James announced the agreement Wednesday following a two-year investigation of the manager, Russell Mainardi. The probe found he...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire At Stop And Shop

2022-08-07@11:20pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the Stop and Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff for a fire in the freezer area. After about 40 minutes they located the fire in a wall. The health department and electrical department were called for an inspection. DoingItLocal is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Power 105.5 Boise

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

