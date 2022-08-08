ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Aug. 10-16

With soaring fountains and captivating, rotund sculptures, Lynda Benglis has energized the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.) with overwhelmingly large works. The physicality of the exhibition is inspiring, humbling and a bit nostalgic — some of the bronze work is based on Benglis’ earlier ceramic pieces. They also have a bit of glitter. These are the last few weeks of the Benglis exhibition and it would be a dazzling error to miss seeing it before it’s gone Sept. 18. Admission is $10. For more info, visit the Nasher website.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Best Spots to Eat Vegan in Dallas

The vegan culinary scene in Dallas is rapidly growing. With more people giving up their favorite dairy, egg and meat products in favor of a plant-based lifestyle, the culinary world has been dropped onto a moving treadmill and forced to adapt. Vegan alternatives have now been absorbed heartily into dishes ranging from your standard American burger to the universally cherished Mexican taco.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Fat Ni BBQ: Grilled Skewers of Goodness

Fat Ni, named after founder Guigiao Chen's nickname, started off as a food truck in New York City before eventually becoming two physical restaurants in NYC and then expanding to three Texas locations, two in North Texas and one in Houston. The menu offers a variety of Chinese street food...
CARROLLTON, TX
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Miami-Born Mister O1 Pizzeria is Coming to Dallas

A Miami-based pizza restaurant, known for its signature star-shaped pizza, is bring its modern flare to Texas. Mister O1 will open in Dallas this fall on Oak Lawn Avenue inside the Turtle Creek Village building. This pizzeria offers pizzas made with fresh ingredients sourced from Italy or local vendors. It was founded by master pizza chef Renato Viola, who was raised in southern Italy, where he was taken under the wings of Italy’s best chefs at the age of 11.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Tacolandia Presale Tickets are Now Available

The Dallas Observer's 8th annual Tacolandia will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Energy Square Plaza (Greenville Avenue and University Boulevard). This event celebrates the best taco culture in Dallas and includes tasty beverages, live music and various forms of entertainment. There will be more than 20 taco vendors at the event offering samples of their goods.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The 11 Best Things to do Indoors in Dallas When It’s Just Too Hot

Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. The only reasonable outdoor activity right now is lounging in a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are lots of...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cravings Ahead: A Look Back at Some of the Top State Fair Foods

Hollywood has the Oscars, and Broadway has the Tonys. Dallas? It has the Big Tex Choice Awards. The State Fair of Texas will announce the 10 finalists for the 2022 awards on August 10. Thirty-six semifinalists are competing for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?

As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Smoke'N Ash in Arlington Blends Traditional Texas Barbecue and Ethiopian Dishes

There have always been unusual food combinations that have had people shaking heads in discontent, but shortly after had those same people humming with joy like it was love at first bite. French fries in a Wendy’s Frosty, bacon laced cupcakes and of course the debate that has ruined marriages and friendships alike: pineapple on pizza.
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Observer

The Misfits Are Coming to Dallas, and They're Bringing Alice Cooper

We're not worthy! We're not worthy! We're not worthy! We're not worthy!. What in the hell did we, the city of Dallas, do to deserve a show like this? Normally, you have to sacrifice a minimum 10 goats to Satan to get two of the greatest names in horror punk and heavy metal together on one stage on one night. As far as we know, not one goat got the chop, and still, The Misfits are coming to DFW with the band's original members.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

