Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Dallas Observer
The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Aug. 10-16
With soaring fountains and captivating, rotund sculptures, Lynda Benglis has energized the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.) with overwhelmingly large works. The physicality of the exhibition is inspiring, humbling and a bit nostalgic — some of the bronze work is based on Benglis’ earlier ceramic pieces. They also have a bit of glitter. These are the last few weeks of the Benglis exhibition and it would be a dazzling error to miss seeing it before it’s gone Sept. 18. Admission is $10. For more info, visit the Nasher website.
keranews.org
He's photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked -- like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff's hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but three years ago, Tortellini didn't even have a camera. Didn't know how to use one. And the...
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
Dallas Observer
Best Spots to Eat Vegan in Dallas
The vegan culinary scene in Dallas is rapidly growing. With more people giving up their favorite dairy, egg and meat products in favor of a plant-based lifestyle, the culinary world has been dropped onto a moving treadmill and forced to adapt. Vegan alternatives have now been absorbed heartily into dishes ranging from your standard American burger to the universally cherished Mexican taco.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Observer
Fat Ni BBQ: Grilled Skewers of Goodness
Fat Ni, named after founder Guigiao Chen's nickname, started off as a food truck in New York City before eventually becoming two physical restaurants in NYC and then expanding to three Texas locations, two in North Texas and one in Houston. The menu offers a variety of Chinese street food...
Highest-rated dessert shops in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
boatlyfe.com
Best Beaches Near Dallas
Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
Dallas Observer
Miami-Born Mister O1 Pizzeria is Coming to Dallas
A Miami-based pizza restaurant, known for its signature star-shaped pizza, is bring its modern flare to Texas. Mister O1 will open in Dallas this fall on Oak Lawn Avenue inside the Turtle Creek Village building. This pizzeria offers pizzas made with fresh ingredients sourced from Italy or local vendors. It was founded by master pizza chef Renato Viola, who was raised in southern Italy, where he was taken under the wings of Italy’s best chefs at the age of 11.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Observer
Tacolandia Presale Tickets are Now Available
The Dallas Observer's 8th annual Tacolandia will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Energy Square Plaza (Greenville Avenue and University Boulevard). This event celebrates the best taco culture in Dallas and includes tasty beverages, live music and various forms of entertainment. There will be more than 20 taco vendors at the event offering samples of their goods.
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
Thrillist
The 11 Best Things to do Indoors in Dallas When It’s Just Too Hot
Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. The only reasonable outdoor activity right now is lounging in a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are lots of...
Dallas Parents Flock To Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich And Poor Parts Of Town
Wesley Williams works on a project at Solar Prep for Boys, one of the popular “Transformation Schools” offered by the Dallas school district. (Photo by Nitashia Johnson for The Hechinger Report) This story was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cravings Ahead: A Look Back at Some of the Top State Fair Foods
Hollywood has the Oscars, and Broadway has the Tonys. Dallas? It has the Big Tex Choice Awards. The State Fair of Texas will announce the 10 finalists for the 2022 awards on August 10. Thirty-six semifinalists are competing for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the...
The Most Expensive Listing In Texas Is in Bluffview, Other Dallas Homes Make The Top 10 For July
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and Dallas is home to four of the most expensive active single-family home listings in the state, according to a new report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors. Topping the list is the $24.5 million mansion at 5411 Surrey Circle. It’s been on the...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?
As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
Dallas Observer
Spiral Diner and Bakery in Oak Cliff Is Shutting its Doors to Expand to New Spaces
Dallas’ home of vegan comfort food and desserts, Spiral Diner & Bakery, is closing the doors of its Oak Cliff location after 14 years. This is no portent of doom for Spiral, but the necessary beginning of a new phase for the business. The building housing the Oak Cliff...
Got a sweet tooth? Try these top spots for frozen custard around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer heat is continuing to beat down on Texas and much of America during August and why not try to beat that heat with the delicious ice-cold dessert that is frozen custard?. Monday, August 8 is National Frozen Custard Day! NationalToday says, “Frozen custard is...
Dallas Observer
Smoke'N Ash in Arlington Blends Traditional Texas Barbecue and Ethiopian Dishes
There have always been unusual food combinations that have had people shaking heads in discontent, but shortly after had those same people humming with joy like it was love at first bite. French fries in a Wendy’s Frosty, bacon laced cupcakes and of course the debate that has ruined marriages and friendships alike: pineapple on pizza.
Dallas Observer
The Misfits Are Coming to Dallas, and They're Bringing Alice Cooper
We're not worthy! We're not worthy! We're not worthy! We're not worthy!. What in the hell did we, the city of Dallas, do to deserve a show like this? Normally, you have to sacrifice a minimum 10 goats to Satan to get two of the greatest names in horror punk and heavy metal together on one stage on one night. As far as we know, not one goat got the chop, and still, The Misfits are coming to DFW with the band's original members.
Comments / 2