Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Daily News
More talks on housing necessary
There is one of the biggest wage gaps in history right now as the working class does not make enough money to even think about buying a home, especially in Aspen. Aspen is going to be facing another tough winter of people losing their housing to bigger and better deals for the landlords.
Aspen Daily News
Menter: Anecdotes no way to navigate a crisis
As it did with so many things, it feels like COVID-19 pushed the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority to a crossroads. Some call it a “crisis.” They might be right. But what kind of crisis is it, exactly?. Oxford defines a crisis as “a time of intense difficulty,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hiring hassles in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs is an ever growing city, but growth is hard when businesses can’t hire people to work for them. “According to Indeed analytics we’re in a 99% hardest to hire area,” said Glenwood Springs Jimmy John’s franchise owner Matthew Spidell. Almost every industry in Glenwood...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen elected officials offer general support for brand new Theatre Aspen facility
In a joint work session with the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Open Space and Trails Board on Monday, the Aspen City Council supported moving forward with a proposal from Theatre Aspen to replace its current theater facility. According to a memorandum from Planning Director Amy Simon, Theatre Aspen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications
Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
Aspen Daily News
Small: Interest rates are important to Aspen-Snowmass market
It’s widely felt in the Aspen-Snowmass real estate community that the local market may be immune to changes in interest and mortgage rates. This belief stems from the high percentage of residential real-estate transactions that are reported as “all cash” at the time of closing. Title companies that track this information report that about 70% of all residential real estate transactions in Pitkin County close without using traditional mortgage financing.
Aspen Daily News
‘Water grab’
John Stroud’s letter in the Friday, July 22, Post Independent covering the “water grab” was appreciated. There were some things I feel worth pointing out that were not mentioned. The Glenwood Springs city attorney assured city council that it’s past the statute of limitations for a lawsuit against the city of Glenwood Springs for allegedly illegally supplying water to Six Canyons on Mitchell Cooper’s Water District. However, there are in fact two years left in that statute — it was, essentially, an admission that the city of Glenwood Springs got away with it. He also said that Mitchell Cooper Water District was paid after the fact, so there is no longer a recourse. I disagree. The payment was made directly from Six Canyons after the transfer of water appropriation. The city of Glenwood did not pay a dime, but they do make a fair amount of money today on Six Canyons selling water. That should have been Mitchell Cooper’s Water district opportunity.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 8
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. Two parcels totaling over 170 acres offer views of the Elk Mountains with water rights. $14,500,000. Low. Basalt. This 3,360-square-foot lot in the Stotts Mill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Daily News
Some Pitkin commissioners wary of projected needs for jail
Pitkin County commissioners are facing tough decisions on how to provide a bigger, safer jail and how to come up with the millions of dollars to pay for it. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on a temporary fix that involves housing inmates at Garfield County at $60 per day. Some...
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: Dear Aspen: This book is about you
Much of the literature about Aspen in the popular press is an exercise in troll: We here are either entitled or fabulously wealthy. It’s not often that anyone in academia or the so-called real world takes the time to assess what we have done and who we are rather than exploit sensational anecdotes for clicks and notoriety.
Aspen Daily News
Never tiring of ‘Aspen 2.0’
Joy reigned supreme, last Saturday afternoon, at the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Ice Cream Social. Joy, that is, and Aspen Crud. What in the world is Aspen Crud? It's a concoction marrying vanilla ice cream with whiskey that will knock your socks off. Enjoying one, two or even three of these divine treats seems an ideal way of preparing for the social's other concoction, its hourlong chronicle in sketch-comedy form, of Aspen’s century-and-a-half history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aspen Daily News
Community comes together to bring first plein air fest to Snowmass
Among the Roaring Fork Valley’s robust festival lineup, a particular art form has been missing: plein air painting — which simply means painting outdoors, but there’s nothing simple about it. Snowmass returns the high-caliber artistry to the valley’s festival roster this week, presenting its first-ever Plein Air Art Festival.
Summit Daily News
Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
skyhinews.com
Why the Forest Service did not take all the water rights when it acquired Sweetwater Lake, Colorado’s newest state park
SWEETWATER LAKE — When the U.S. Forest Service acquired Sweetwater Lake in 2021, the agency did not pick up all the water rights associated with the property that is slated for development as Colorado’s newest state park. The Conservation Fund, which acquired the property in 2020, retained water...
KJCT8
I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County Sheriff's Office acquires boat, will start patrolling Ruedi Reservoir
A new boat flying the colors of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office will be plying the waters of Ruedi Reservoir on regular patrols starting this weekend. Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said the boat with two deputies will offer aid to other boaters that run into problems, look for unsafe craft and keep an eye peeled for people boating under the influence of alcohol.
Comments / 0