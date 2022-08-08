ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

Jersey Shore women's club offers not just activities, but also friendship

By Pari Walter, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago
When Lisa Pedalino started the Facebook group Shore Gals Social Club, her aspirations were small.

“I just wanted people to have a social club that was active and to bring women together to make friendships,” Pedalino said.

“I winter in Jupiter, Florida, and last year I started something similar to this with another girl there and I’m recently retired," she added. "I know a lot of people whose kids are gone or they’re widowed and could use something like this.

“That’s the main goal - doing healthy activities and making friendships.”

But now, three months after the social club’s start in May, the Point Pleasant area-based group has 785 members, ranging from Holmdel to Toms River.

“It's all different women from all different walks of life,” said Pedalino of Bay Head.

The group started by hosting a few types of events, but has since expanded its offerings.

“I started with a book club and pickleball games ...,” said Pedalino. “I was excited to see it taking off, but administratively it was overwhelming.”

Around 20 other members, Padalino said, are also administrators and organize events now - including Lori Bonello of Point Pleasant Beach, the group's photographer.

“When you’re young, you have your kids and you make friends with their friends’ parents. And when you get to our age, I’m in my 50s so its harder to meet people," Bonello said. "This is a great way to jump right in. You meet people and you find the few that you really connect with and it changes everything.

"I’m busy every day, constantly doing something and it’s great. It’s all wonderful just looking to make new friends. There’s people who are widowed, divorced, married, single, whatever it is we all come together. It’s brought a lot of happiness."

The group now hosts organized pickleball matches five days a week, golf outings and lessons weekly at Forge Pond Golf Course in Brick, mahjong games, art classes, happy hours and more.

“We’ve just been expanding based on people’s needs and wants,” Pedalino said. "Often someone new will come and they’ll have a talent to contribute ... and I make them an admin and they can create their own events.”

Pedalino has been seeing a lot of positive effects.

“People write me letters saying, ‘This has been a lifeline for me. I was depressed and moved down here not knowing anyone, and this group has done so much for me,’ ” she said. “Two girls met through the group and didn’t even know they live on the same street, and now they meet up to go for walks or for lunch.”

Most events are free, but when there is a charge, it goes to the group’s “in-house” charity, the RAINE foundation - a Hazlet-based nonprofit aiming to provide for children and families in crisis.

“RAINE is looking to expand their reach, and I look around the Brick/Point Pleasant area and think we could use something like this,” Pedalino said. "And I have all these women, all these hands and people willing to help out.”

Shore Gals’ upcoming RAINE charity gala on Tuesday, Aug. 9, sold out its 75 tickets in two days. It will be donating around $8,000 to the nonprofit.

“I can see that it provides members with a purpose because it is charity based ... and they’re making friends,” Pedalino said. “A lot of them haven’t been able to do that in a long time, since their high school or college days because they’ve been busy with families and/or work.”

Going forward, Pedalino hopes to be able to package the program and expand it to other areas. She and Bonello think the group is fulfilling a need in many women's lives - and they want to see that continue.

“I just want the group to keep growing and for people to keep connecting and making lasting friendships," Bonello said. "You connect with those certain few people. We just want to keep laughing and having a good time."

“I just never realized there were so many wonderful, highly accomplished women who did great things in their lives but when they hit 50, 60, 70, they were really yearning to make new female friendships and to have activities to constructively fill their days,” Pedalino said. “I think I really tapped into a certain niche, a need, and I’m thrilled.”

Intern Pari Walter of Monmouth Beach is a rising junior at the University of Miami.

App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

