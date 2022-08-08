Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease
(The Center Square) – An increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday,. Of the surveyed Americans, 38% say immigration should decrease, up 10 points from May of 2020, while another 27% say it should increase, down 7 points. Comparatively, 31%...
Almost 70% Of Americans Say Economy Is Getting Worse: Poll
According to a new poll conducted by ABC News and Ipsos, almost 70% of Americans said that they believe the U.S. economy is worsening. Meanwhile, only 12 percent of Americans said the economy is improving, and 18% believe that the economy has remained the same. About 34% said they approve...
deseret.com
These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report
While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
Washington Examiner
Democrats will slit their own political throats if they pass the Manchin-Schumer bill
By embracing the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill, congressional Democrats are poised to commit political hari-kari in the middle of an election year. The public is clamoring for virtually nothing contained in this bloated bill, which meanwhile contains all sorts of provisions that will infuriate large blocs of voters. The single most...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Washington Examiner
US wants less immigrants for the first time in almost a decade: Poll
More people in the United States want to see a decreased level of immigration than a higher one, a first since 2014, according to a new poll. Only 27% of people in the U.S. believe immigration should be increased, 31% want it to stay at its current level, and 38% want it decreased, according to a Gallup poll released Monday. The statistics are similar to the results from 2014, when 22% said they wanted immigration to increase, 33% wanted immigration levels to stay the same, and 41% wanted immigration to decrease, Gallup said.
Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — as their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters:...
Essence
Americans Will Be Paying At Least $5000 More On Living Costs This Year Thanks To Inflation
Bloomberg economists say that American household should have extra $5200 in their budget for inflated prices of everyday necessities. If you haven’t noticed, everything is more expensive. So much so, experts are saying you need to have at least $5,200 more on hand to keep up. In 2020 the...
While Biden is tackling inflation and shaping a green economy for the US, Britain is being left behind
Over the weekend, US Democrats overcame months of political struggle to pass the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate, marking a major victory for the president, Joe Biden, and for “Bidenomics” before the US midterms. The bill makes the single largest climate investment in US history, with $369bn...
If Biden decides not to run for reelection, he faces a big threat: Being a lame duck
As President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to hover around 40% and polls consistently show that most Americans do not want him to run for reelection, Biden’s spokespeople insist that he plans to run. It would be more surprising if he did not run. No eligible sitting president has declined to run for reelection since 1968. Announcing that he does not plan to run would make Biden an early lame duck and make it much harder for him to accomplish his goals. ‘A lot of little things’ A lame-duck president leaves office at a known time. Second-term presidents and presidents who have...
Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act is ‘economic malpractice’: Economist
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," American Legislative Exchange Council economist Jonathan Williams slams Democrats' latest effort to combat inflation, the Inflation Reduction Act, arguing that raising taxes and increasing spending is "economic malpractice." JONATHAN WILLIAMS: And what we need is going in the opposite direction and actually...
protocol.com
Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left
The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
Opinion: Painstaking Work Has Revealed Trump's Plan to Overturn Votes
The January 6 insurrection shook American democracy to its core. Now, painstaking work has revealed the truth of the matter: Mr. Trump did, indeed, plan to overturn votes in the 2020 election.
Washington Examiner
Biden has 'more legislative success than any modern president,' White House says
The White House boasted about President Joe Biden's legislative agenda but had scant details on how he, his aides, and his allies plan to sell his accomplishments to the public as he prepares to leave Washington, D.C., for a vacation in South Carolina. "What we have seen this past week,...
Washington Examiner
The latest federal takeover of elections violates federal law
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new executive order from President Joe Biden undermines states' right to carry out the election process.]. Democrats haven’t stopped trying to take over elections, they just have new tactics to do so under voters’ noses. Employees...
First look: Richard Haass names America's biggest threat
CFR President Richard Haass writes in a preface to his forthcoming book, "The Bill of Obligations," out Jan. 24, that he's often asked: "Richard, what keeps you up at night?" Questioners usually suggest possible answers: Is it China? Russia? North Korea? Iran? Terrorism? Climate change? Cyberattacks? Another pandemic?. Haass' answer...
Washington Examiner
Big city mayors welcome illegal immigrants, except when they don’t
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight the hypocrisy of Democratic immigration policies and how they undermine the rule of law.]. This week, I watched on the news as a busload of mostly young, single men arrived at New York’s Port Authority bus terminal. In the...
Washington Examiner
'Significantly high' percentage of Democrats worried about Biden’s mental health
Images of President Joe Biden reaching to shake hands when nobody is there and constant videos showing him mumbling are weighing on the public, raising concerns about his mental health, especially among Democrats that have to decide on voting to reelect him in 2024. A new survey out this morning...
Dems on the brink of sweeping Medicare changes
Democrats are on the cusp of making the most significant changes to Medicare in more than a decade, which would bring lower drug prices and out-of-pocket costs for some of the program's 64 million enrollees. Why it matters: New limits on how much patients will have to pay for medicines...
Biden signs $280 billion chip funding bill
President Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion package that aims to boost the domestic chip-making industry and scientific research. What they're saying: "Fundamental change is taking place today — politically, economically and technologically," Biden said before signing the Chips and Science Act. "Change that can either strengthen our sense of control and security, of dignity and pride in our lives and our nation, or change that weakens us."
