Immigration

thecentersquare.com

Poll: Increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease

(The Center Square) – An increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday,. Of the surveyed Americans, 38% say immigration should decrease, up 10 points from May of 2020, while another 27% say it should increase, down 7 points. Comparatively, 31%...
IMMIGRATION
Benzinga

Almost 70% Of Americans Say Economy Is Getting Worse: Poll

According to a new poll conducted by ABC News and Ipsos, almost 70% of Americans said that they believe the U.S. economy is worsening. Meanwhile, only 12 percent of Americans said the economy is improving, and 18% believe that the economy has remained the same. About 34% said they approve...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

US wants less immigrants for the first time in almost a decade: Poll

More people in the United States want to see a decreased level of immigration than a higher one, a first since 2014, according to a new poll. Only 27% of people in the U.S. believe immigration should be increased, 31% want it to stay at its current level, and 38% want it decreased, according to a Gallup poll released Monday. The statistics are similar to the results from 2014, when 22% said they wanted immigration to increase, 33% wanted immigration levels to stay the same, and 41% wanted immigration to decrease, Gallup said.
IMMIGRATION
Axios Denver

Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act

Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — as their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters:...
COLORADO STATE
The Conversation U.S.

If Biden decides not to run for reelection, he faces a big threat: Being a lame duck

As President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to hover around 40% and polls consistently show that most Americans do not want him to run for reelection, Biden’s spokespeople insist that he plans to run. It would be more surprising if he did not run. No eligible sitting president has declined to run for reelection since 1968. Announcing that he does not plan to run would make Biden an early lame duck and make it much harder for him to accomplish his goals. ‘A lot of little things’ A lame-duck president leaves office at a known time. Second-term presidents and presidents who have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
protocol.com

Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left

The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

The latest federal takeover of elections violates federal law

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new executive order from President Joe Biden undermines states' right to carry out the election process.]. Democrats haven’t stopped trying to take over elections, they just have new tactics to do so under voters’ noses. Employees...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

First look: Richard Haass names America's biggest threat

CFR President Richard Haass writes in a preface to his forthcoming book, "The Bill of Obligations," out Jan. 24, that he's often asked: "Richard, what keeps you up at night?" Questioners usually suggest possible answers: Is it China? Russia? North Korea? Iran? Terrorism? Climate change? Cyberattacks? Another pandemic?. Haass' answer...
POTUS
Axios

Dems on the brink of sweeping Medicare changes

Democrats are on the cusp of making the most significant changes to Medicare in more than a decade, which would bring lower drug prices and out-of-pocket costs for some of the program's 64 million enrollees. Why it matters: New limits on how much patients will have to pay for medicines...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden signs $280 billion chip funding bill

President Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion package that aims to boost the domestic chip-making industry and scientific research. What they're saying: "Fundamental change is taking place today — politically, economically and technologically," Biden said before signing the Chips and Science Act. "Change that can either strengthen our sense of control and security, of dignity and pride in our lives and our nation, or change that weakens us."
CONGRESS & COURTS
