Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Republicans could soon be put on the spot about endorsing efforts to reform the Electoral Count Act
CHICAGO — A resolution going before the Republican National Committee this week would endorse a bipartisan effort in Congress to prevent future attempts to subvert the will of the voters. It also presents a dilemma for a party that former President Donald Trump still largely commands. Sponsored by Bill...
Liz Cheney says she favors serving with Democratic women with national security backgrounds over GOP lawmakers like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert
Cheney said she may have ideological disagreements with national security-minded Democrats, but "they love this country" and "do their homework."
MSNBC
Herschel Walker's excuse for ducking debates spoke volumes
Herschel Walker, Georgia's GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, has been accused of ducking debates by his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. And it's no secret why. Walker didn’t participate in a single debate during the GOP primary (and faced criticism for it). From the moment Walker entered the race, it was clear he hoped to skate by on the strength of his celebrity as a former NFL star, along with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Walker’s campaign has mostly limited him to softball interviews with conservative outlets, but that didn’t shield him from questions about his debate plans on July 27.
Cheney Rips Greene and Boebert, Says US Needs 'Serious People' in Politics
The congresswoman named several Democratic lawmakers she would prefer working with over Trump loyalists in the GOP.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz
Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
AOL Corp
Liz Cheney says that she and her father share a 'real despair' about what’s happening to the GOP
Republican Representative Liz Cheney sat down with CNN’s Kasie Hunt, and spoke about her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and their shared view of the current Republican Party. Earlier in the day, Dick Cheney appeared in a campaign video for his daughter in which he lambasted former President Donald Trump.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont
Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
Rashida Tlaib wins Democratic nomination in new 12th District
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat facing yet another in a series of challenges from her own party, easily won the party's nomination early Wednesday in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District over Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and two other candidates. Tlaib, D-Detroit, who has become internationally known as a member of...
Democrats embrace meddling in Republican primaries, celebrate 'MAGA extremist' victory in Michigan House race
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is embracing its strategy of meddling in Republican primaries following Tuesday's upset victory of John Gibbs over incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, the DCCC — the campaign organization responsible for running hundreds...
The January 6 Hearings Are Changing Republicans’ Minds
For Republican voters, the January 6 hearings haven’t so much broken through as seeped in, slowly changing opinions about whether former President Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee in 2024. I conducted dozens of focus groups of Trump 2020 voters in the 17 months between the storming of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Voters: It’s Biden’s recession, drove economy 'into the ground'
President Joe Biden can hide the recession ball no longer. In the latest economic survey from Rasmussen Reports, 62% now believe that the economy is in recession, including nearly half of Democrats. And in rejecting Biden’s attempts to blame inflation on Russia’s war in Ukraine and his effort to redefine...
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
Adam Kinzinger bashes Democrats boosting 'election deniers' in GOP primaries: 'How cynical that is'
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., took Democrats who have boosted "election deniers" to task on Wednesday, saying they "own that" if the Republicans they've backed wind up in office in spite of their lofty pro-democracy rhetoric. "Don't keep coming to me, asking where are all the good Republicans that defend democracy,...
Washington Examiner
Should voters and the media take Fetterman seriously or literally?
ALTOONA, Pennsylvania — On July 24, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman tweeted a photo of himself with a bemused look on his face next to a Sheetz gas pump with the $106.86 amount he had to pay to fill up his vehicle. The tweet clearly showed not only a...
Comments / 1