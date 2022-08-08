ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

MSNBC

Herschel Walker's excuse for ducking debates spoke volumes

Herschel Walker, Georgia's GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, has been accused of ducking debates by his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. And it's no secret why. Walker didn’t participate in a single debate during the GOP primary (and faced criticism for it). From the moment Walker entered the race, it was clear he hoped to skate by on the strength of his celebrity as a former NFL star, along with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Walker’s campaign has mostly limited him to softball interviews with conservative outlets, but that didn’t shield him from questions about his debate plans on July 27.
The Independent

Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz

Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
Fox News

Democrats embrace meddling in Republican primaries, celebrate 'MAGA extremist' victory in Michigan House race

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is embracing its strategy of meddling in Republican primaries following Tuesday's upset victory of John Gibbs over incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, the DCCC — the campaign organization responsible for running hundreds...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Voters: It’s Biden’s recession, drove economy 'into the ground'

President Joe Biden can hide the recession ball no longer. In the latest economic survey from Rasmussen Reports, 62% now believe that the economy is in recession, including nearly half of Democrats. And in rejecting Biden’s attempts to blame inflation on Russia’s war in Ukraine and his effort to redefine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

