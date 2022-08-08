Herschel Walker, Georgia's GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, has been accused of ducking debates by his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. And it's no secret why. Walker didn’t participate in a single debate during the GOP primary (and faced criticism for it). From the moment Walker entered the race, it was clear he hoped to skate by on the strength of his celebrity as a former NFL star, along with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Walker’s campaign has mostly limited him to softball interviews with conservative outlets, but that didn’t shield him from questions about his debate plans on July 27.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO