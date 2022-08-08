John Stroud’s letter in the Friday, July 22, Post Independent covering the “water grab” was appreciated. There were some things I feel worth pointing out that were not mentioned. The Glenwood Springs city attorney assured city council that it’s past the statute of limitations for a lawsuit against the city of Glenwood Springs for allegedly illegally supplying water to Six Canyons on Mitchell Cooper’s Water District. However, there are in fact two years left in that statute — it was, essentially, an admission that the city of Glenwood Springs got away with it. He also said that Mitchell Cooper Water District was paid after the fact, so there is no longer a recourse. I disagree. The payment was made directly from Six Canyons after the transfer of water appropriation. The city of Glenwood did not pay a dime, but they do make a fair amount of money today on Six Canyons selling water. That should have been Mitchell Cooper’s Water district opportunity.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO