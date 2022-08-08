Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Aspen police release identity of deceased woman
A 31-year-old woman that was transported from the Little Nell to Aspen Valley Hospital, where she later died, has been identified. Alexandra Turner, of Newport Beach, California, was visiting friends in Aspen, Aspen Police Detective Rick Magnuson confirmed Tuesday morning, adding that Turner's next of kin had been notified of her death.
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County Sheriff's Office acquires boat, will start patrolling Ruedi Reservoir
A new boat flying the colors of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office will be plying the waters of Ruedi Reservoir on regular patrols starting this weekend. Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said the boat with two deputies will offer aid to other boaters that run into problems, look for unsafe craft and keep an eye peeled for people boating under the influence of alcohol.
Summit Daily News
Concerned citizen calls Summit County Sheriff’s Office about suspected pipe bomb near middle school
Summit County Sheriff’s office investigated what seemed to be a pipe bomb near Summit County Middle school on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. At around 10:30 a.m., Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen who had been playing pickleball at the Summit County Middle School. The individual thought they had seen a “suspicious” device near the middle school outside of the pickleball courts.
Aspen Daily News
Some Pitkin commissioners wary of projected needs for jail
Pitkin County commissioners are facing tough decisions on how to provide a bigger, safer jail and how to come up with the millions of dollars to pay for it. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on a temporary fix that involves housing inmates at Garfield County at $60 per day. Some...
kdnk.org
Fire on Catherine Store Road Monday could've been a big one. But crews got the jump on it first.
Crews from the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District and the nearby Roaring Fork Fire District made short work of the blaze, which burned through pinion and juniper before being extinguished. Firefighters focused on keeping the fire from spreading west into a thick stand of trees. Officials say it’s likely human activity caused the blaze — probably a tossed cigarette or chains creating sparks behind a vehicle.
Summit Daily News
Update: Breckenridge fixes Park Avenue water main break, reopens roadway
6:15 p.m. Aug. 8: The broken water main on North Park Avenue in Breckenridge is fixed and the roadway is now open. 5 p.m. Aug. 8: A water main break has temporarily closed North Park Avenue in Breckenridge. During repairs, drivers will be redirected to a detour through Main Street.
Aspen Daily News
Menter: Anecdotes no way to navigate a crisis
As it did with so many things, it feels like COVID-19 pushed the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority to a crossroads. Some call it a “crisis.” They might be right. But what kind of crisis is it, exactly?. Oxford defines a crisis as “a time of intense difficulty,...
nbc11news.com
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Time Machine: 50 years ago, Eagle County approves preliminary plans for Grouse Mountain ski area development
Vail Resorts began the process of asking to subdivide and rezone the property it recently learned it owned in East Vail, readying documents to be submitted to Vail Community Development Department Director George Ruther, the Vail Daily reported. “Vail Resorts Vice President of Community Affairs Kristin Kenney Williams said once...
Aspen Daily News
Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk will deliver message of community building
Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk has several titles that can follow her name, but one came naturally. “I never thought of myself as an advocate, as much as I traveled with my family singing and dancing and sharing my stories of my Ute people,” she said. “We were talking about water, we were talking about our mother Earth, we were talking about the elements, you know, the plant life and everything about it. It occurred to me that I’ve been doing this since I was young.”
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Aspen Daily News
Never tiring of ‘Aspen 2.0’
Joy reigned supreme, last Saturday afternoon, at the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Ice Cream Social. Joy, that is, and Aspen Crud. What in the world is Aspen Crud? It's a concoction marrying vanilla ice cream with whiskey that will knock your socks off. Enjoying one, two or even three of these divine treats seems an ideal way of preparing for the social's other concoction, its hourlong chronicle in sketch-comedy form, of Aspen’s century-and-a-half history.
Summit Daily News
Unsheltered in Summit looks for new home for the unhoused in Frisco
Unsheltered in Summit is seeking a new location for its safe parking program after Breckenridge notified the group it would lose its location at the Summit County Justice Center on Sept. 30. The program gives folks temporarily living out of their cars a place to park and stay overnight. Stakeholders...
Aspen Daily News
Community comes together to bring first plein air fest to Snowmass
Among the Roaring Fork Valley’s robust festival lineup, a particular art form has been missing: plein air painting — which simply means painting outdoors, but there’s nothing simple about it. Snowmass returns the high-caliber artistry to the valley’s festival roster this week, presenting its first-ever Plein Air Art Festival.
Retro Aspen Colorado Home has a Hot Tub + Pool in the Living Room
Picture this... You just bought a home in Aspen, Colorado. Not only does the home have an amazing view, but it has nearly 4 acres of land too. The land alone can be worth millions in this part of Colorado. Couple the prime land of this property with an indoor...
KJCT8
I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
Aspen Daily News
‘Water grab’
John Stroud’s letter in the Friday, July 22, Post Independent covering the “water grab” was appreciated. There were some things I feel worth pointing out that were not mentioned. The Glenwood Springs city attorney assured city council that it’s past the statute of limitations for a lawsuit against the city of Glenwood Springs for allegedly illegally supplying water to Six Canyons on Mitchell Cooper’s Water District. However, there are in fact two years left in that statute — it was, essentially, an admission that the city of Glenwood Springs got away with it. He also said that Mitchell Cooper Water District was paid after the fact, so there is no longer a recourse. I disagree. The payment was made directly from Six Canyons after the transfer of water appropriation. The city of Glenwood did not pay a dime, but they do make a fair amount of money today on Six Canyons selling water. That should have been Mitchell Cooper’s Water district opportunity.
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: Dear Aspen: This book is about you
Much of the literature about Aspen in the popular press is an exercise in troll: We here are either entitled or fabulously wealthy. It’s not often that anyone in academia or the so-called real world takes the time to assess what we have done and who we are rather than exploit sensational anecdotes for clicks and notoriety.
Aspen Daily News
Small: Interest rates are important to Aspen-Snowmass market
It’s widely felt in the Aspen-Snowmass real estate community that the local market may be immune to changes in interest and mortgage rates. This belief stems from the high percentage of residential real-estate transactions that are reported as “all cash” at the time of closing. Title companies that track this information report that about 70% of all residential real estate transactions in Pitkin County close without using traditional mortgage financing.
Aspen Daily News
More talks on housing necessary
There is one of the biggest wage gaps in history right now as the working class does not make enough money to even think about buying a home, especially in Aspen. Aspen is going to be facing another tough winter of people losing their housing to bigger and better deals for the landlords.
