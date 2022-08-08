ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Clarkson Announces Tragic Clarkson’s Farm Death At Diddly Squat Farm After Heatwave

Jeremy Clarkson has announced on Twitter that during the heatwave that swept through England and a lot of Europe, he lost a Diddly Squat Farm pig. Currently on holiday in the South of France, the Clarkson’s Farm presenter has been winding up Twitter users as he continues to shrug off the damage that could be caused by the heatwave that is now beginning to come to and end in the UK and parts of Europe.
Kaleb Cooper Exposes Behind-The-Scenes Friction With Jeremy Clarkson on Clarkson’s Farm

With season two of Clarkson’s Farm due to be released in the new year, Jeremy Clarkson’s co-star Kaleb Cooper has revealed that they argue more behind the scenes. We all saw the two bouncing off each other in the first season and bickering, usually Clarkson being told off by Cooper for not doing something properly, which was quite refreshing to see. Cooper has now explained that there are more arguments behind the scenes as the filming crew is not there to stop them.
Leeds: Victorian chimney to be reduced in height amid safety fears

A chimney at an old mill in Leeds is to be reduced in height amid fears the top could fall and kill a passer-by. The chimney, at Stonebridge Mills in Farnley, is more than 150 years old and is viewed "as a significant local landmark", according to campaigners. The Grade...
James May Reveals Details On Upcoming Grand Tour Episode: “Heavy On Cars”

Days after James May: Our Man In Italy was released to Prime Video, the presenter has revealed more information on the upcoming Arctic Circle episode which we’ve covered in full on Grand Tour Nation. The trio will be reuniting once again for what May has described as a more “serious” episode than usual. He has […] The post James May Reveals Details On Upcoming Grand Tour Episode: “Heavy On Cars” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams BBC Ahead Of Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Release

With the second season of Clarkson’s Farm on the way, Jeremy Clarkson has made it clear that he wants to show a true reflection of the farming industry. The first season of the show was a hit with fans for the entertainment of watching the former Top Gear host trying to navigate his way around […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams BBC Ahead Of Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Release appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Waitrose to scrap best before dates on hundreds of products

Waitrose will remove “best before” dates on nearly 500 fresh food products in efforts to reduce food waste.From September, the grocery giant will scrap the dates on packaged fruit and vegetables to encourage consumers to use their own judgment about when food has gone off.The move is expected to eliminate millions of baskets worth of food waste by preventing people throwing away products that are still edible, the retailer claimed.Earlier this month, Marks & Spencer axed “best before” dates from more than 300 fruit and vegetable products following a successful trial.Tesco led the way for the high street supermarkets when...
Ireland’s oldest pub could be the oldest in the world

Sean’s Bar in Athlone is the oldest pub in Ireland, and maybe even the world. The modest pub’s history dates back more than one thousand years, as it’s been around in one form or another since 900AD. Sitting on the River Shannon, the first version of the...
