Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Aspen elected officials offer general support for brand new Theatre Aspen facility
In a joint work session with the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Open Space and Trails Board on Monday, the Aspen City Council supported moving forward with a proposal from Theatre Aspen to replace its current theater facility. According to a memorandum from Planning Director Amy Simon, Theatre Aspen...
Aspen Daily News
Theatre Aspen tent to remain in place year-round
The Aspen City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday to allow Theatre Aspen to leave the roof on its tent structure year-round. In 2011, the city gave the theater permission to leave its metal-framed structure up year-round with the condition that the roof was removed from October to April “to reduce perceived visual impacts of a building in the park setting,” according to a memorandum from Planning Director Amy Simon. Ordinance 15 deletes that condition, which Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein said would save money and improve the aesthetics of the tent.
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: Dear Aspen: This book is about you
Much of the literature about Aspen in the popular press is an exercise in troll: We here are either entitled or fabulously wealthy. It’s not often that anyone in academia or the so-called real world takes the time to assess what we have done and who we are rather than exploit sensational anecdotes for clicks and notoriety.
Aspen Daily News
Never tiring of ‘Aspen 2.0’
Joy reigned supreme, last Saturday afternoon, at the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Ice Cream Social. Joy, that is, and Aspen Crud. What in the world is Aspen Crud? It's a concoction marrying vanilla ice cream with whiskey that will knock your socks off. Enjoying one, two or even three of these divine treats seems an ideal way of preparing for the social's other concoction, its hourlong chronicle in sketch-comedy form, of Aspen’s century-and-a-half history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travellemming.com
27 Best Things to Do in Aspen, Colorado (in 2022)
Home to luxurious hotels and one of Colorado’s best ski resorts, Aspen is often thought of as a playground for the rich and famous. While it is, there are plenty of Aspen attractions for those of us who aren’t movie stars as well!. As a Colorado local, I’m...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Aspen Daily News
Small: Interest rates are important to Aspen-Snowmass market
It’s widely felt in the Aspen-Snowmass real estate community that the local market may be immune to changes in interest and mortgage rates. This belief stems from the high percentage of residential real-estate transactions that are reported as “all cash” at the time of closing. Title companies that track this information report that about 70% of all residential real estate transactions in Pitkin County close without using traditional mortgage financing.
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 8
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. Two parcels totaling over 170 acres offer views of the Elk Mountains with water rights. $14,500,000. Low. Basalt. This 3,360-square-foot lot in the Stotts Mill...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen police release identity of deceased woman
A 31-year-old woman that was transported from the Little Nell to Aspen Valley Hospital, where she later died, has been identified. Alexandra Turner, of Newport Beach, California, was visiting friends in Aspen, Aspen Police Detective Rick Magnuson confirmed Tuesday morning, adding that Turner's next of kin had been notified of her death.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hiring hassles in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs is an ever growing city, but growth is hard when businesses can’t hire people to work for them. “According to Indeed analytics we’re in a 99% hardest to hire area,” said Glenwood Springs Jimmy John’s franchise owner Matthew Spidell. Almost every industry in Glenwood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Aug. 9
A wildfire in a field off of County Road 100 in Missouri Heights was confined to less than 2 acres Monday afternoon by crews from Carbondale Fire Department and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. and thick, black smoke was visible throughout the midvalley....
Summit Daily News
Update: Breckenridge fixes Park Avenue water main break, reopens roadway
6:15 p.m. Aug. 8: The broken water main on North Park Avenue in Breckenridge is fixed and the roadway is now open. 5 p.m. Aug. 8: A water main break has temporarily closed North Park Avenue in Breckenridge. During repairs, drivers will be redirected to a detour through Main Street.
28 first responders take part in Pitkin County rescue
It took 28 first responders and just over six hours, but now a 66-year-old man who was unable to walk after sustaining a climbing injury Thursday evening near Snowmass Mountain has been transported to a hospital.
Aspen Daily News
Housing expert challenges Basalt council on proposal
An affordable housing proposal that the Basalt Town Council touts as responsive to conditions and forward thinking is being panned as a “mockery” of community goals by the former head of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. Michael Kosdrosky, who resigned from APCHA in August 2020 after five and...
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County Sheriff's Office acquires boat, will start patrolling Ruedi Reservoir
A new boat flying the colors of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office will be plying the waters of Ruedi Reservoir on regular patrols starting this weekend. Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said the boat with two deputies will offer aid to other boaters that run into problems, look for unsafe craft and keep an eye peeled for people boating under the influence of alcohol.
Aspen Daily News
Some Pitkin commissioners wary of projected needs for jail
Pitkin County commissioners are facing tough decisions on how to provide a bigger, safer jail and how to come up with the millions of dollars to pay for it. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on a temporary fix that involves housing inmates at Garfield County at $60 per day. Some...
Aspen Daily News
‘Water grab’
John Stroud’s letter in the Friday, July 22, Post Independent covering the “water grab” was appreciated. There were some things I feel worth pointing out that were not mentioned. The Glenwood Springs city attorney assured city council that it’s past the statute of limitations for a lawsuit against the city of Glenwood Springs for allegedly illegally supplying water to Six Canyons on Mitchell Cooper’s Water District. However, there are in fact two years left in that statute — it was, essentially, an admission that the city of Glenwood Springs got away with it. He also said that Mitchell Cooper Water District was paid after the fact, so there is no longer a recourse. I disagree. The payment was made directly from Six Canyons after the transfer of water appropriation. The city of Glenwood did not pay a dime, but they do make a fair amount of money today on Six Canyons selling water. That should have been Mitchell Cooper’s Water district opportunity.
KJCT8
I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
Comments / 0