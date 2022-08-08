ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

More showers ahead of a much cooler weekend

This morning: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers, low 65. Today: Chance of showers, especially south, high 81. Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storm possible, high 82. Friday: Mainly sunny, cooler, drier, high 78. Saturday: Sunny skies, high 80. Sunday: Partly sunny, high 79. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good morning and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

More showers and storms alongside cooler temperatures

Today: Showers likely, some rumbles with cold front, high 81. Wednesday: Chance of showers, partly cloudy, high 81. It’s another muggy start to the day with more showers and storms on the way. As a cold front moves into the area today, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms....
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Live Music Patios in Columbus

Our readers were asked about all of the best patios in Columbus, and we had to include an option for the best patios for live music. The final results of the top 10 included a lot of options all over the region, but first place went to Land-Grant Brewing, located in the heart of Franklinton.
COLUMBUS, OH
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
DUBLIN, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio

Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
THORNVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Returning an item by mail? How to prevent a mix-up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For nearly four years, Dennis DeVendra and his wife relied on WOW! for internet service and planned to stay with the company, even when they moved out of Westerville. “We wanted to transfer our WOW! service over to this house in New Albany,” said DeVendra. “And they did not service this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 ramp reopens after cattle trailer overturns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident Tuesday night on the west side of Columbus had emergency officials wrangling cattle. According to police, 32 heads of cattle were in a trailer when it overturned on the ramp from I-70 East to I-270 North at approximately 8:14 p.m. CPD states that only one cow got loose […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Blue to pink: Artists paint condemned Whitehall homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Artists have transformed the street front of a 50-acre site of ruined homes in Whitehall with color that runs from deep blue to vibrant pink and bright green. Twenty-three colors show the color gradient between blue and pink, as well as hues of green, in the homes that face Hamilton Road […]
WHITEHALL, OH
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus ranked one of fastest-selling housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus has been ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest. In a study from online bank Tangerine, data analyzed from Zillow shows the Columbus housing market is ranked tenth in the nation based on the number days it takes to sell a home. To reach […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
POWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
