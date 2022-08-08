Read full article on original website
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
NBC4 Columbus
More showers ahead of a much cooler weekend
This morning: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers, low 65. Today: Chance of showers, especially south, high 81. Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storm possible, high 82. Friday: Mainly sunny, cooler, drier, high 78. Saturday: Sunny skies, high 80. Sunday: Partly sunny, high 79. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good morning and...
NBC4 Columbus
More showers and storms alongside cooler temperatures
Today: Showers likely, some rumbles with cold front, high 81. Wednesday: Chance of showers, partly cloudy, high 81. It’s another muggy start to the day with more showers and storms on the way. As a cold front moves into the area today, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms....
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Live Music Patios in Columbus
Our readers were asked about all of the best patios in Columbus, and we had to include an option for the best patios for live music. The final results of the top 10 included a lot of options all over the region, but first place went to Land-Grant Brewing, located in the heart of Franklinton.
Crest, Alchemy owners dish on Mercury Diner, their new Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus restaurant group is adding a modern diner to its mix of concepts. A&R Creative Group, which owns multiple ventures around Central Ohio including The Crest and Alchemy, expects to open The Mercury Diner at 621 Parsons Ave. this fall on the city’s south side. That space previously […]
spectrumnews1.com
Grove City residents embrace Strawser's Ice Cream, Pop & Candy Shop
GROVE CITY, Ohio — It's a moment Grove City native Mike Strawser and his family have been looking forward to for some time. They were in talks to buy a candy store in Columbus' Short North in 2019. But when the pandemic hit, that idea was placed on the back burner.
Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio
Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
Returning an item by mail? How to prevent a mix-up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For nearly four years, Dennis DeVendra and his wife relied on WOW! for internet service and planned to stay with the company, even when they moved out of Westerville. “We wanted to transfer our WOW! service over to this house in New Albany,” said DeVendra. “And they did not service this […]
Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
I-270 ramp reopens after cattle trailer overturns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident Tuesday night on the west side of Columbus had emergency officials wrangling cattle. According to police, 32 heads of cattle were in a trailer when it overturned on the ramp from I-70 East to I-270 North at approximately 8:14 p.m. CPD states that only one cow got loose […]
Blue to pink: Artists paint condemned Whitehall homes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Artists have transformed the street front of a 50-acre site of ruined homes in Whitehall with color that runs from deep blue to vibrant pink and bright green. Twenty-three colors show the color gradient between blue and pink, as well as hues of green, in the homes that face Hamilton Road […]
columbusunderground.com
Ray Ray’s Moves Away from Meat + Three in Granville, Switches to Carry-Out Only
Changes are in store for Ray Ray’s Granville location. The barbecue joint will drop its Meat + Three name and format in favor of the carry-out only style and menu of its other area Hog Pit locations. Ray Ray’s Meat + Three opened at 1256 Columbus Rd. in Granville...
NBC4 Columbus
Dolly Parton visits Ohio State in support of Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program in Ohio. https://nbc4i.co/3A8eNks.
Intel’s impact: Fourth Columbus water plant key to serving fast-growing New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – A nearly $300 million fourth water treatment plant for Columbus – long in the works, and now entering design – will ensure supply for Intel Corp. and the rest of the fast-growing New Albany International Business Park, city officials said. The Department of Public Utilities has two finalists from […]
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
Columbus ranked one of fastest-selling housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus has been ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest. In a study from online bank Tangerine, data analyzed from Zillow shows the Columbus housing market is ranked tenth in the nation based on the number days it takes to sell a home. To reach […]
myfox28columbus.com
Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
