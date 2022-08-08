ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Aug. 10-16

With soaring fountains and captivating, rotund sculptures, Lynda Benglis has energized the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.) with overwhelmingly large works. The physicality of the exhibition is inspiring, humbling and a bit nostalgic — some of the bronze work is based on Benglis’ earlier ceramic pieces. They also have a bit of glitter. These are the last few weeks of the Benglis exhibition and it would be a dazzling error to miss seeing it before it’s gone Sept. 18. Admission is $10. For more info, visit the Nasher website.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Fair Park Plans to Host More Concerts and Bring More Business to Deep Ellum

The calendar for live shows in Dallas is going to look a lot busier and different in the coming month. Live Nation Entertainment and Broadway Dallas (formerly Dallas Summer Musicals) announced a new partnership to bring more live entertainment to Music Hall at Fair Park, according to statements from both entities.
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

Jazz to return to KNTU radio

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Jazz will return to radio stations on KNTU FM 88.1 HD2 in late 2022 or early 2023 and is currently available to stream on KNTU.com, Mark Lambert, KNTU programming, news and operations manager told the North Texas Daily Friday. After being the...
Dallas Observer

Tacolandia Presale Tickets are Now Available

The Dallas Observer's 8th annual Tacolandia will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Energy Square Plaza (Greenville Avenue and University Boulevard). This event celebrates the best taco culture in Dallas and includes tasty beverages, live music and various forms of entertainment. There will be more than 20 taco vendors at the event offering samples of their goods.
DALLAS, TX
Entertainment
Dallas Observer

Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad

Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Best Spots to Eat Vegan in Dallas

The vegan culinary scene in Dallas is rapidly growing. With more people giving up their favorite dairy, egg and meat products in favor of a plant-based lifestyle, the culinary world has been dropped onto a moving treadmill and forced to adapt. Vegan alternatives have now been absorbed heartily into dishes ranging from your standard American burger to the universally cherished Mexican taco.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The 11 Best Things to do Indoors in Dallas When It’s Just Too Hot

Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. The only reasonable outdoor activity right now is lounging in a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are lots of...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Fat Ni BBQ: Grilled Skewers of Goodness

Fat Ni, named after founder Guigiao Chen's nickname, started off as a food truck in New York City before eventually becoming two physical restaurants in NYC and then expanding to three Texas locations, two in North Texas and one in Houston. The menu offers a variety of Chinese street food...
CARROLLTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Miami-Born Mister O1 Pizzeria is Coming to Dallas

A Miami-based pizza restaurant, known for its signature star-shaped pizza, is bring its modern flare to Texas. Mister O1 will open in Dallas this fall on Oak Lawn Avenue inside the Turtle Creek Village building. This pizzeria offers pizzas made with fresh ingredients sourced from Italy or local vendors. It was founded by master pizza chef Renato Viola, who was raised in southern Italy, where he was taken under the wings of Italy’s best chefs at the age of 11.
DALLAS, TX
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cravings Ahead: A Look Back at Some of the Top State Fair Foods

Hollywood has the Oscars, and Broadway has the Tonys. Dallas? It has the Big Tex Choice Awards. The State Fair of Texas will announce the 10 finalists for the 2022 awards on August 10. Thirty-six semifinalists are competing for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage

The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
DALLAS, TX

