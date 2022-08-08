Gamescom is back on in Cologne this year, but you can still catch a lot of reveals from home if you follow along with our watch schedule. Gamescom 2022 is nearly upon us, so get to studying the schedule for the livestreams you'll want to watch. The festival is back in person this year, running from August 23 through August 28 in Cologne, Germany where attendees will get to go hands-on with lots of 2022 games (and some of 2023's) we're still looking forward to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO