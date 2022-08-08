Read full article on original website
NME
Players will be able to try ‘Splatoon 3’ early via free “Splatfest”
Nintendo has confirmed players will be able to try Splatoon 3 later this month, via a limited-time Splatfest. Announced during a dedicated Splatoon 3 Direct, the free-to-play Splatfest will run from 9AM to 9PM local time on August 27. Acting as a demo for the game, the Splatfest will see...
Pac-Man to get a live-action film made by video game company Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios
Pac-Man has chewed his way out of the arcade and onto the silver screen. The popular video game character has a live-action film on the way, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bandai Namco Entertainment, the company responsible for creating the character, and Wayfarer Studios are collaborating on the movie. Wayfarer...
IGN
Xbox Announces Gamescom Plans, Including a 6-Hour Livestream
Xbox is back at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this year, and it's released an official line up and schedule. Plans include a six-hour livestream and insight into a number of previously announced games. The Xbox Booth @ gamescom Live Stream is a six-hour event that will take place on Thursday,...
Gamescom 2022 schedule: all the shows and reveals you can watch this year
Gamescom is back on in Cologne this year, but you can still catch a lot of reveals from home if you follow along with our watch schedule. Gamescom 2022 is nearly upon us, so get to studying the schedule for the livestreams you'll want to watch. The festival is back in person this year, running from August 23 through August 28 in Cologne, Germany where attendees will get to go hands-on with lots of 2022 games (and some of 2023's) we're still looking forward to.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022
Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
NME
Idris Elba on how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ by writing a poem
Idris Elba has spoken about how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s 2007 album ‘American Gangster’. The actor and musician was speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his new film Beast when he recalled securing his way onto the rapper’s 10th album. He also discussed being featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.
Engadget
Nintendo will dedicate a 30-minute Direct stream to 'Splatoon 3'
Splatoon 3 will arrive and Nintendo is setting the table with a dedicated Direct showcase. The stream will get underway at 9AM ET on August 10th and will contain around 30 minutes of updates. It's likely to be a deep dive into one of Nintendo's tentpole Switch releases for this year. You'll be able to watch the presentation on .
People
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
On Monday, the Black Sabbath rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, marking his first appearance on stage since undergoing a procedure in June. Ozzy, 73, also made a surprise reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirit as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, "Paranoid."
NME
‘Cult Of The Lamb’ review: a gripping game grappling with its own depth
Cult Of The Lamb has you play as a sacrificial lamb turned cult leader, indebted to the god that saved them from death. Despite this, playing the game was punctuated with glee. The art style is gorgeous, the music is catchy, and every new feature feels carefully introduced. You play as a sacrificial lamb turned cult leader, indebted to the god that saved them from death.
Pushing Buttons: Pokémon goes to the Proms – is gaming respectable now?
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra brought The Legend of Zelda and other game sounds alive at the Albert Hall – and from fashion to fiction, it’s only the latest example of its ascendance to high culture
NME
Modder plays ‘Final Fantasy 14’ with a book and pencil
Final Fantasy 14 modder SuperLouis64 has found yet another creative way to play the massively multiplayer online game (MMO). During a recent Twitch stream on August 7, SuperLouis64 presented his brand new modded controller, an oversized book and a pencil, which he then used to play Final Fantasy 14 (via GamesRadar).
NME
Arctic Monkeys return to the stage with a glittering disco ball for first gig since 2019
Arctic Monkeys have returned to the stage this evening (August 9) in Istanbul for their first gig since 2019. Alex Turner and co. took to the stage in Istanbul tonight for one of two nights at the Zorlu Center PSM. They’re next due to head to Burgas (August 12), Pula (August 16) and Prague (August 18).
NME
Danger Mouse & Black Thought – ‘Cheat Codes’ review: producer and MC are on killer form
They say that success breeds expectation, so when one of the most acclaimed producers of the 21st century – Danger Mouse – and one of the most revered rappers alive – Black Thought – join forces for an album that’s been talked about for almost two decades, it’s safe to say that anticipation is high. Throw features from the likes of Run The Jewels, the late MF DOOM, Raekwon, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$ and more into the mix, and you begin to wonder if it might even collapse under the weight of expectation.
International Business Times
'Harem In The Labyrinth Of Another World' Episode 6 Live Stream Details, Spoilers
Michio and Roxanne are ready to fight the boss in the labyrinth in "Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World" Episode 6. The official website has shared the spoiler stills and synopsis of the upcoming episode. Michio and Roxanne decide to challenge the boss on the first floor of the labyrinth.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Battle Royale II: Requiem Free Online
Cast: Tatsuya Fujiwara Ai Maeda Shûgo Oshinari Ayana Sakai Haruka Suenaga. It's three years after the events of the original Battle Royale, and Shuya Nanahara is now an internationally-known terrorist determined to bring down the government. His terrorist group, Wild Seven, stages an attack that levels several buildings in Tokyo on Christmas Day, killing 8000 people. In order for the government to study the benefits of "teamwork", the new students work in pairs, with their collars electronically linked so that if one of them is killed, the other dies as well. They must kill Nanahara in three days - or die.
International Business Times
New 'Pokémon' Netflix Animé To Stream In September; 'The Arceus Chronicles' To Explore Sinnoh
Ash, Pikachu, and their friends are in for an exciting adventure as a visit to the Sinnoh region turns into a high-stake battle in the new animated special, "Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles." The anime, inspired by the well-known video game "Pokémon Legends: Arceus," is set to exclusively premiere on...
