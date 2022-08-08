ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Xbox Announces Gamescom Plans, Including a 6-Hour Livestream

Xbox is back at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this year, and it's released an official line up and schedule. Plans include a six-hour livestream and insight into a number of previously announced games. The Xbox Booth @ gamescom Live Stream is a six-hour event that will take place on Thursday,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Gamescom 2022 schedule: all the shows and reveals you can watch this year

Gamescom is back on in Cologne this year, but you can still catch a lot of reveals from home if you follow along with our watch schedule. Gamescom 2022 is nearly upon us, so get to studying the schedule for the livestreams you'll want to watch. The festival is back in person this year, running from August 23 through August 28 in Cologne, Germany where attendees will get to go hands-on with lots of 2022 games (and some of 2023's) we're still looking forward to.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Controller Revealed

Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Iplayer#Bbc Two#Video Game#The Bbc Proms#European#Hildur
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022

Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Idris Elba on how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ by writing a poem

Idris Elba has spoken about how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s 2007 album ‘American Gangster’. The actor and musician was speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his new film Beast when he recalled securing his way onto the rapper’s 10th album. He also discussed being featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.
CELEBRITIES
Engadget

Nintendo will dedicate a 30-minute Direct stream to 'Splatoon 3'

Splatoon 3 will arrive and Nintendo is setting the table with a dedicated Direct showcase. The stream will get underway at 9AM ET on August 10th and will contain around 30 minutes of updates. It's likely to be a deep dive into one of Nintendo's tentpole Switch releases for this year. You'll be able to watch the presentation on .
VIDEO GAMES
People

Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery

On Monday, the Black Sabbath rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, marking his first appearance on stage since undergoing a procedure in June. Ozzy, 73, also made a surprise reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirit as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, "Paranoid."
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Cult Of The Lamb’ review: a gripping game grappling with its own depth

Cult Of The Lamb has you play as a sacrificial lamb turned cult leader, indebted to the god that saved them from death. Despite this, playing the game was punctuated with glee. The art style is gorgeous, the music is catchy, and every new feature feels carefully introduced. You play as a sacrificial lamb turned cult leader, indebted to the god that saved them from death.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Modder plays ‘Final Fantasy 14’ with a book and pencil

Final Fantasy 14 modder SuperLouis64 has found yet another creative way to play the massively multiplayer online game (MMO). During a recent Twitch stream on August 7, SuperLouis64 presented his brand new modded controller, an oversized book and a pencil, which he then used to play Final Fantasy 14 (via GamesRadar).
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – ‘Cheat Codes’ review: producer and MC are on killer form

They say that success breeds expectation, so when one of the most acclaimed producers of the 21st century – Danger Mouse – and one of the most revered rappers alive – Black Thought – join forces for an album that’s been talked about for almost two decades, it’s safe to say that anticipation is high. Throw features from the likes of Run The Jewels, the late MF DOOM, Raekwon, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$ and more into the mix, and you begin to wonder if it might even collapse under the weight of expectation.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Battle Royale II: Requiem Free Online

Cast: Tatsuya Fujiwara Ai Maeda Shûgo Oshinari Ayana Sakai Haruka Suenaga. It's three years after the events of the original Battle Royale, and Shuya Nanahara is now an internationally-known terrorist determined to bring down the government. His terrorist group, Wild Seven, stages an attack that levels several buildings in Tokyo on Christmas Day, killing 8000 people. In order for the government to study the benefits of "teamwork", the new students work in pairs, with their collars electronically linked so that if one of them is killed, the other dies as well. They must kill Nanahara in three days - or die.
VIDEO GAMES

