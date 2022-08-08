The new iOS 16 beta 5 software was released to developers earlier this week, it brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone. The software will also come with various other improvements, including performance updates and bug fixes. What many iPhone users want to know is whether will it make their iPhone faster, now we get to find out in a new speed test video for iOS 16 beta 5.

