Read full article on original website
Related
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
Elon Musk Drops "Bad News" About Tesla Cybertruck Price And Specs
Folks patiently eyeing the Tesla Cybertruck are in for some bad news, and this one comes straight from CEO Elon Musk. At the company's annual shareholder conference, Musk revealed that the final specs and pricing of the boxy electric truck likely won't be the same as originally announced. While Musk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
Samsung Unfolds Its New Galaxy Z Flip4 & Galaxy Z Fold4 Flagship Foldable Phones
It's that time of the year again. Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable flagship smartphones.
Oppo’s ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, will launch on August 18th
Oppo’s next big operating system update will be based on Android 13, and the company has confirmed we’ll be learning about how it differs from Google’s base software on August 18th. A new teaser from the company confirms it is hosting a global launch event for the new version of its software that will begin at 7 am ET.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone gets official
The OnePlus Ace Pro was supposed to launch earlier this month, but the launch event was delayed and it was made official yesterday. The handset is the Chinese version of the recently launched OnePlus 10T, it comes with some slightly different specifications. The new OnePlus Ace Pro comes with ColorOS...
OPPO Watch 3 is the first smartwatch with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon Wear platform
OPPO has introduced the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, with both smartwatches featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 5100 platform.
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 lands on the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 10 Pro, the software is based on Android 13. This is the first beta release of Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are details on what is included in the release below.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Starts at 6 a.m. PT: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Reveal Livestream
Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed Wednesday, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung is reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 could...
Android Central
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen protectors 2022
Chunky phablets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are more likely to slip out of your hands and fall face-first onto the pavement, shattering both the screens and your heart, in a split second. Your first line of defense is always a robust screen protector, followed by a sturdy case, to avoid such nasty happenings.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
Speed Test: iOS 16 beta 5 (Video)
The new iOS 16 beta 5 software was released to developers earlier this week, it brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone. The software will also come with various other improvements, including performance updates and bug fixes. What many iPhone users want to know is whether will it make their iPhone faster, now we get to find out in a new speed test video for iOS 16 beta 5.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: new foldables, watches and earbuds announced
Samsung’s second big event of 2022 has wrapped, and it’s brought a lot of major announcements, including the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Away from phones, the launch also featured the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
OnePlus 10 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10T Camera Review: Is Hasselblad Worth The Premium?
With a lower price but flagship specs, was OnePlus right to skip the Hasselblad magic on the new OnePlus 10T? We put its cameras to the test to find out.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Amazon acquires iRobot for $1.7 billion
Amazon has this week announced it is acquiring robot vacuum maker iRobot and the pair have entered into a “definitive merger agreement”. Amazon will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion, including iRobot’s net debt. Completion of the transaction...
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0