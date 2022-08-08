ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon

Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Oneplus X#Mobile Processor#Smart Phone#Inr#Ram#Snapdragon#Supervooc#Sony
LADbible

Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight

Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone gets official

The OnePlus Ace Pro was supposed to launch earlier this month, but the launch event was delayed and it was made official yesterday. The handset is the Chinese version of the recently launched OnePlus 10T, it comes with some slightly different specifications. The new OnePlus Ace Pro comes with ColorOS...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen protectors 2022

Chunky phablets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are more likely to slip out of your hands and fall face-first onto the pavement, shattering both the screens and your heart, in a split second. Your first line of defense is always a robust screen protector, followed by a sturdy case, to avoid such nasty happenings.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Speed Test: iOS 16 beta 5 (Video)

The new iOS 16 beta 5 software was released to developers earlier this week, it brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone. The software will also come with various other improvements, including performance updates and bug fixes. What many iPhone users want to know is whether will it make their iPhone faster, now we get to find out in a new speed test video for iOS 16 beta 5.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Amazon acquires iRobot for $1.7 billion

Amazon has this week announced it is acquiring robot vacuum maker iRobot and the pair have entered into a “definitive merger agreement”. Amazon will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion, including iRobot’s net debt. Completion of the transaction...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy