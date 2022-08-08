Read full article on original website
Car crashes, hits business sign in Girard
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Trumbull Avenue near Summit Avenue.
Rollover crash backs up traffic on Route 711 ramp
A crash backed up traffic Tuesday on the ramp from Route 711 to southbound I-680 in Youngstown.
Motorcyclist killed in Ashtabula County hit-skip crash
State troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-skip crash that happened in Ashtabula County Tuesday afternoon.
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Motorcycle driver killed in hit-skip in Ashtabula County
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved two vehicles on State Route 7 near State Route 84 in Ashtabula County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident
One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
Man taken from Trumbull County Jail to hospital later dies
A Streetsboro man taken to Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a warrant out of Central District Court court died at the hospital.
Man accused of assaulting victim with a gun
A witness found the victim bleeding from the head.
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested for Pointing Loaded AR-15 at Helicopter in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for pointing a gun at a helicopter in Crawford County. It was reported Aug. 5 around 11:30 a.m. on Skeltontown Rd. in Venango Township. A 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded AR-15 at a helicopter which was inspecting Penelec power lines above the...
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
WFMJ.com
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
WFMJ.com
Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion as they battle blaze in Hubbard
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion while battling a garage fire that spread to a home in Hubbard Township. Around 8:30 p.m. firefighters from the Joint Eagle Fire Department were called to an address o the 6800 block of Smith Street SE in Hubbard Township. As firefighters arrived, they...
1 shot at gas station on Youngstown’s East Side
Police were called to the gas station at the corner of McGuffey and Albert Street on reports that a man was shot.
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured After Driving at a High Rate of Speed and Rear-Ending A Vehicle On I-79 In Cranberry
(Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Interstate 79 Southbound at mile marker 79.6 at 10:55 PM on Friday night, August 5, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 26-year-old...
Report: Traffic stop leads to assault, multiple charges
Around 11 p.m. Aug. 5, a deputy pulled over a driver, later identified as Phillip Clingerman, 25, for a traffic stop along Route 422 in Southington, the report states.
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday.
Georgia man facing assault charge in Niles
A Georgia man is facing criminal charges accused of trying to stab someone in the Great East Plaza parking lot Monday night.
WFMJ.com
Shopper's tip leads Austintown Police to possible child, animal neglect investigation
A call from a concerned citizen has led Austintown Police to investigate a possible case of possible child and animal abuse or neglect. A shopper outside a Niles department store on Sunday wrote down the license number of an SUV and called the police after noticing a young teenage boy who appeared to be bruised.
