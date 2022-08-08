Read full article on original website
New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
STORM WATCH: Day 8 of New Jersey heat wave; thunderstorms pass through
New Jersey is expecting its eighth day of a heat wave, with temperatures above 90 degrees.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Day 8 of New Jersey heat wave; storms possible tonight
NJ weather: One more day of dangerous heat, sweet relief coming soon
Tuesday might be one of the worst days of this stretch of week. (Which is basically going on four weeks now.) Definitely in dangerous heat and humidity territory — stay cool, stay hydrated. The big cooldown will arrive soon. The transition will be a slow process, including two rounds...
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Thousands without power amid stifling heat
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in New Jersey were without power Tuesday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 90s during the latest heat wave to hit the state. The outage was caused by a downed high voltage line along Route 80, according to Jersey Central Power & Light...
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
NJ heat wave day 7 of 9: Assimilating more steamy weather through midweek
Weather has been awfully hot around New Jersey lately. In fact, on 25 of the last 28 days, the thermometer at one weather station in NJ hit 90+ degrees. We face (approximately) three more days of ferocious heat and disgusting humidity, before a substantial break. This week's cooldown will be a slow process. But the change will be wonderful. Not only will we taste September-ish weather by the weekend, but a good soaking rain is possible for part of the state too.
NJ in a ‘drought watch’ as water levels drop fast
As the long, hot, dry summer of 2022 marches on, water levels across the Garden State continue to drop with no significant rainfall in sight. On Tuesday, DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette declared that the state is in a drought watch as a result of diminished availability of groundwater and a decline in reservoir capacity.
Miserable Forecast Says New Jersey’s Winter 2022-2023 Will Be Bad
It has been a really hot summer here in New Jersey. We have had our share of heatwaves and humidity and heat index woes all summer. There’s good news and there’s bad news about New Jersey weather. The good news is that cold weather is on the way. The bad news is we have to wait until winter to get it.
This New Jersey Town Makes The Most Adorable Seaside Towns in America List
It is a fantastic list to be a part of and this New Jersey town has been named to it and I want you to take a look at just some of my photos from this beautiful seaside town and see for yourself why it is just a charming spot on the east coast and America.
N.J. weather: When will this heat wave end? More 90+ degree days on the way.
The excessive heat that New Jersey experienced all weekend will last at least two more days before some much-needed heavy rain rolls in Wednesday followed by more seasonable conditions toward the end of the week, forecasters say. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the low to...
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 60,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit by the outages...
Video: Thousands of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ building
Spotted lanternflies aren’t just back in New Jersey. It’s like a bug blitzkrieg. Jersey City resident Marc Wesson offered this video taken outside of a building where literally thousands upon thousands of them swarmed the sidewalks, the doors, the windows, the walls. Take a look below. This is...
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
These Were Crowned The Most Family Friendly Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Let's say you're hangry. You don’t want to cook. You have offspring. Now what? Not all restaurants cater to the family unit but these just ranked number one for being family-friendly. See if you agree with these pics in New York, PA, and New Jersey for being the most family-friendly restaurants.
WATCH: Beachgoer Captures Insane Footage of ‘Apocalyptic’ Delaware Weather That Sent Umbrellas Flying
The weather outside is frightful during the wintertime, but this is some kind of storm that made its mark in Delaware. A resident or visitor to Bethany Beach, Delaware, was in the right place at the right time. In the video, beach umbrellas are getting tossed into the Atlantic Ocean. The person states that a crazy storm popped up out of nowhere. The storm was doing its damage and sending these umbrellas bouncing up and down. For your Sunday fun, this definitely is one video that falls into the must-see category. Take a minute or two and check this action out.
