Environment

State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
NJ heat wave day 7 of 9: Assimilating more steamy weather through midweek

Weather has been awfully hot around New Jersey lately. In fact, on 25 of the last 28 days, the thermometer at one weather station in NJ hit 90+ degrees. We face (approximately) three more days of ferocious heat and disgusting humidity, before a substantial break. This week's cooldown will be a slow process. But the change will be wonderful. Not only will we taste September-ish weather by the weekend, but a good soaking rain is possible for part of the state too.
NJ in a ‘drought watch’ as water levels drop fast

As the long, hot, dry summer of 2022 marches on, water levels across the Garden State continue to drop with no significant rainfall in sight. On Tuesday, DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette declared that the state is in a drought watch as a result of diminished availability of groundwater and a decline in reservoir capacity.
WATCH: Beachgoer Captures Insane Footage of ‘Apocalyptic’ Delaware Weather That Sent Umbrellas Flying

The weather outside is frightful during the wintertime, but this is some kind of storm that made its mark in Delaware. A resident or visitor to Bethany Beach, Delaware, was in the right place at the right time. In the video, beach umbrellas are getting tossed into the Atlantic Ocean. The person states that a crazy storm popped up out of nowhere. The storm was doing its damage and sending these umbrellas bouncing up and down. For your Sunday fun, this definitely is one video that falls into the must-see category. Take a minute or two and check this action out.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
