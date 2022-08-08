Read full article on original website
947jackfm.com
Charges Pending For Stevens Point Man in Shooting Case
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Khue Yang of Stevens Point will face charges in the shooting and kidnapping of a 27-year-old that took place Saturday morning. Witnesses say the 27-year-old, who has not been named, was taken at gunpoint from the home, after Yang fired a shot into the floor.Yang took off after police were called around 5 a.m., and was arrested in Wausau around 6:15 a.m.
wxpr.org
Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms
A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
947jackfm.com
West Sentenced to Life in Prison
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Henry West will never walk free again. The man who shot and killed Patty Grimm, his former boss in the Pine Grove Cemetery in October of 2019 was handed a life sentence without parole Tuesday for the incident. The sentence was part of a deal...
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
VIDEO: Wausau police take on home intruder... a turkey 🦃
Wausau police officers recently responded to an apartment break-in. The intruder? A turkey. Officers found out the feathered intruder broke a window to get in.
WBAY Green Bay
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects accused of trying to scam an elderly woman. The department posted the suspect vehicle on Facebook. They say it’s a Subaru with no license plates and they need help identifying the car and occupants.
WEAU-TV 13
1 arrested in connection to Juneau County drug investigation
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested after authorities conducted a search in Juneau County Thursday. According to a media release from Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4 the Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search in the Village of Wonewoc as part of a drug investigation.
stevenspoint.news
One arrested following Aug. 6 shooting
STEVENS POINT – One man is under arrest following a shooting in Stevens Point. On Aug. 6, at approximately 5:07 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Johns Drive, for a 24-year-old man who reportedly “discharged a firearm and kidnapped a 27-year-old male at gun point.”. “At...
cwbradio.com
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
WSAW
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said four people are facing criminal charges after a drug bust earlier this month south of Adams, in the town of Springville. Deputies said around 5 a.m. on Aug. 1, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home...
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson arrested for Hannah Miller's murder
RHINELANDER, Wi. (WJFW)-According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday arou…
WATCH: Wisconsin Police Capture Wild Turkey After Breaking Into A Second-Story Apartment
A wild incident happened in a Wisconsin apartment after authorities were called to subdue a wild turkey breaking into a second-story apartment. Some are calling this at-home break-in "fowl" play. This isn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
onfocus.news
Missing Child in Hewitt
HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
101 WIXX
Man Arrested Following Boat Crash on Lake Butte des Morts
TOWN OF OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Winnebago County sheriff’s official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell’s Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
spmetrowire.com
Four arrested on drug charges after search at Grand Marsh RV park
GRAND MARSH, Wis. — Four people were arrested last week after an RV park in Grand Marsh was searched. On August 1, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of 10th Lane, reportedly finding drugs in some of the mobile homes including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. A gun was also found.
wearegreenbay.com
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Police: Double-Check Your Information Before Sharing it Online
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Following Sunday’s incident near Fern Island Park, the Wausau Police Department is asking residents to reach out to them directly with questions or concerns about a situation before spreading rumors. Patrol Captain Todd Baeten said they were investigating an incident involving a person who...
cwbradio.com
False Information in Wausau Creates Some Confusion for the Wausau Police Department
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police found themselves dealing with not only an individual who was said to be threatening to harm themselves on Sunday, but misinformation surrounding the incident as well, according to Mike Leischner of WSAU. According to Captain Todd Baeten, "There was a noteable police presence in that...
