Stevens Point, WI

947jackfm.com

Charges Pending For Stevens Point Man in Shooting Case

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Khue Yang of Stevens Point will face charges in the shooting and kidnapping of a 27-year-old that took place Saturday morning. Witnesses say the 27-year-old, who has not been named, was taken at gunpoint from the home, after Yang fired a shot into the floor.Yang took off after police were called around 5 a.m., and was arrested in Wausau around 6:15 a.m.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wxpr.org

Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms

A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

West Sentenced to Life in Prison

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Henry West will never walk free again. The man who shot and killed Patty Grimm, his former boss in the Pine Grove Cemetery in October of 2019 was handed a life sentence without parole Tuesday for the incident. The sentence was part of a deal...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges

A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
Stevens Point, WI
Wausau, WI
Stevens Point, WI
Wausau, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 arrested in connection to Juneau County drug investigation

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested after authorities conducted a search in Juneau County Thursday. According to a media release from Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4 the Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search in the Village of Wonewoc as part of a drug investigation.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

One arrested following Aug. 6 shooting

STEVENS POINT – One man is under arrest following a shooting in Stevens Point. On Aug. 6, at approximately 5:07 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Johns Drive, for a 24-year-old man who reportedly “discharged a firearm and kidnapped a 27-year-old male at gun point.”. “At...
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit

A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said four people are facing criminal charges after a drug bust earlier this month south of Adams, in the town of Springville. Deputies said around 5 a.m. on Aug. 1, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

WATCH: Wisconsin Police Capture Wild Turkey After Breaking Into A Second-Story Apartment

A wild incident happened in a Wisconsin apartment after authorities were called to subdue a wild turkey breaking into a second-story apartment. Some are calling this at-home break-in "fowl" play. This isn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Missing Child in Hewitt

HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
HEWITT, WI
101 WIXX

Man Arrested Following Boat Crash on Lake Butte des Morts

TOWN OF OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Winnebago County sheriff’s official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell’s Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
OMRO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau Police: Double-Check Your Information Before Sharing it Online

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Following Sunday’s incident near Fern Island Park, the Wausau Police Department is asking residents to reach out to them directly with questions or concerns about a situation before spreading rumors. Patrol Captain Todd Baeten said they were investigating an incident involving a person who...
WAUSAU, WI

