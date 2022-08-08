ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn researchers to launch clinical trials on addiction treatment to reduce overdose deaths

By Pat Loeb
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia health officials expect last year’s overdose deaths to set a new record once the final tally is in. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania think they may have a way to reduce that number. Now they’re looking for people to participate in a clinical trial to test their theory.

The city has a robust medically assisted treatment program. There are open slots right now for people to get on methadone, suboxone or naltrexone. But according to research professor Anna Childress, of Penn’s Center for Studies on Addiction, too often people stop taking the medications.

“People sometimes stop taking these medications for a variety of reasons. They’re having trouble taking it regularly, they’re missing doses, things that put them at risk,” said Childress.

“So we think you need something extra to help opioid patients stick with their medications to prevent overdose .”

One common problem is thought or mood disorders, Childress said, so a clinical trial is planned to combine addiction treatmen t with drugs already approved for bipolar or schizophrenia. Another obstacle is cocaine use, so a second trial will combine medication for both opioid and cocaine use.

“It’s to reduce the overdose rates and keep people alive,” she said. “Right behind that, how can we approve the quality of life for people who haven’t overdosed but are going on living with their opioid use and working toward their recovery?”

People interested in more information about the trials can call for more information.

Those on opioid addiction treatments who have additional cocaine problems can call 215-746-2767.

People on opioid addiction treatments who have additional mood, anxiety or thought problems can call 215-746-3708.

And 215-746-0467 is for information about receiving medically assisted treatment.

More information is also available on the Center for Addiction Studies website.

