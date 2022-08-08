ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

2 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit You in 2023 -- and 1 That Might Cost You

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Although Social Security has been around for many decades, the program tends to undergo changes every year. Some of those changes can be positive in nature. Others, not so much.

Come 2023, things could look very different on the Social Security front. But while some of the changes we can expect are positive in nature, there's one change that could end up making workers pretty unhappy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAe2d_0h8nQouI00

Image source: Getty Images.

Positive change #1: A higher cost-of-living adjustment

Social Security benefits are subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, the purpose of which is to help seniors maintain their buying power as inflation drives the cost of living upward. Last year, Social Security recipients got their largest raise in decades -- a 5.9% COLA. But that might pale in comparison the COLA that comes through in 2023.

Inflation has soared over the past seven months, and that's already setting the stage for a 2023 COLA that could make 5.9% look stingy. Granted, we won't know what next year's COLA looks like until October , because it's based on third quarter inflation date. But some estimates are calling for a COLA of almost 11% . And even more conservative estimates are looking at a COLA in the mid-8% range.

Positive change #2: A higher earnings-test limit

Seniors who receive benefits from Social Security are allowed to collect a paycheck from a job at the same time. But those who work and collect benefits before reaching full retirement age are subject to an earnings-test limit, and wages brought in above that limit result in withheld benefits.

This year, the earnings-test limit is $19,560. For seniors reaching full retirement age in 2022, it's $51,960.

Next year, the earnings-test limit is likely to rise to account for wage growth. We don't know exactly what it will look like, but seniors can bank on it being higher, which means they'll get a little more leeway to earn money before having to worry about benefits being withheld.

And the not-so-positive change

Social Security is largely kept afloat by payroll taxes -- the ones that come out of our earnings during our working years. Each year, there's a wage cap put into place that determines how much income is subject to Social Security taxes.

This year, the wage cap sits at $147,000 , and earnings beyond that point aren't taxed for Social Security purposes. But just as the earnings-test limit is likely to rise in 2023 to account for wage growth, so too is the wage cap apt to increase.

Now, again, we can't predict how much of an increase workers will be looking at right now. But it's fair to assume that higher earners will end up parting with even more of their money come 2023.

Prepare for what lies ahead

The fact that Social Security tends to change with the times is a good thing. If COLAs didn't exist, for example, recipients would automatically lose buying power through the years, even during periods of modest inflation.

But it's important to stay informed about Social Security to know what to expect. This holds true for both retirees and workers alike. The reality is that Social Security changes can impact people across a range of ages, and knowing what's coming -- for better and for worse -- could help everyone better prepare.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 4

Jean Gednalske
2d ago

interesting how politicians always give themselves a much bigger raise and of course they have a much better insurance than Medicare with no cost to them.

Reply
4
Related
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit

Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Business Personal Finance#Wealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
206K+
Followers
102K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy