Read full article on original website
Related
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
Tesla’s Saudi-backed rival just spooked investors by cutting targets in half. But Lucid’s CEO says trust me, I got this
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson told investors on Wednesday, "My relentless focus is with this great team right here in Arizona." Shares slumped over 10% the next day.
FOXBusiness
Twitter subpoenas Oracle co-founder in lawsuit to force Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase: report
Twitter has subpoenaed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in the social media company's lawsuit to try to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase, Bloomberg News reports. According to Twitter's original lawsuit, Ellison was the largest outside investor in the deal, committing $1 billion to...
Bloomberg
Carlyle’s Billionaire Founders Reached a Breaking Point With CEO
Inside Carlyle Group, battle lines were forming. On one side: Kewsong Lee, the executive hand-picked to assume the mantle of Carlyle’s co-founders and clear the path for a new generation of leaders. On the other: the very people who hand-picked him. Growing tensions within the private-equity firm -- between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
Franklin CEO Warns Bitcoin Distracts From ‘Greatest Disruption’
Franklin Templeton’s Jenny Johnson is confronting the kind of problem her grandfather encountered decades ago. With companies now taking longer to go public, Johnson wants to bring more private investment opportunities to everyday customers. The chief executive officer of the $1.4 trillion money-management giant sees the “democratization of private assets” as analogous to her grandfather offering mutual funds to retail investors at a time when it was hard to diversify.
Former Berkshire Executive And Possible Warren Buffett Successor Walks Away From It All: Tracy Britt Cool's Story
Tracy Britt Cool, a former Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) executive, was profiled in the New York Times Co NYT this weekend in “A Warren Buffett Protégée Strikes Out on Her Own,” which takes an in-depth look at Britt Cool’s upbringing and her job working for the famed investor, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mansionglobal.com
Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million
Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
Meet the Top Two Men in Elon Musk Inner Circle and Get a Glimpse of the Fight Over His $230-Billion Fortune
Jared Birchall is 48 years old man who is becoming one of the most influential people in Elon Musk's life. Birchall is a mild-mannered guy who acts as a fixer for an impulsive billionaire who repeatedly elicits controversy. He leads Tesla Inc.’s leader’s family office, Excession, and Musk’s enterprises.
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco House for $31 Million
The sale is the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.
StubHub closing San Francisco office, laying off employees
The company was founded in San Francisco in 2000.
FOXBusiness
Lawyer for wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin rips ‘defamatory’ report of Elon Musk affair: ‘Outright lie’
The lawyer for the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin adamantly denied the bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal that she had an affair with Elon Musk and that it sparked her divorce. In an exclusive statement to The Daily Mail on Tuesday, Bryan Freedman, the attorney representing Brin’s...
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos' Mega Yacht Towed Away Amid Dutch Bridge Backlash
Jeff Bezos has been battling the Netherlands to build a massive yacht in their backyard -- but it seems he's relenting, 'cause his baby was dragged away at the ass crack of dawn. A huge vessel being created for JB near the city of Rotterdam -- a 417-ft long, three-mast...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
Bloomberg
Rite Aid Hopes to Draw In Everyday Investors to Revive Its Shares
Rite Aid Corp. is hoping that the current iteration of meme-stock mania can provide a boost for its beaten-down shares. The pharmacy chain, which has seen its stock decline by about 39% over the past year, plans to host a virtual event catering to retail investors on Aug. 24, according to a statement. Its chief executive and head of finance are slated to appear.
Bloomberg
Tough Markets Hit Active Asset Managers Striving for Turnarounds
Some active managers have none of the luck. They shook up senior teams, swapped out their bosses and merged to build scale. But their efforts to overcome the years long erosion of assets and profit as investors shift from actively managed funds into cheaper, index-tracking products just took another blow.
Bloomberg
CoinFlex Crypto Exchange Files for Restructuring in Seychelles
Cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex said it has filed for restructuring in a Seychelles court, as it seeks to resolve a shortfall due to a counterparty failing to make a margin call. The company sent out a notice on its restructuring process in emails to customers on Tuesday. It will seek approval...
Bloomberg
A $150 Billion Toronto Money Manager Is Cooling on Canada Stocks
One of Canada’s largest asset managers is paring its wager on the country’s stock market amid growing concern that a global recession could weigh more heavily on the nation’s shares. Mackenzie Investments, which oversees C$196 billion ($152 billion), downgraded its position on Canadian equities to neutral from...
Comments / 0