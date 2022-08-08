ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomberg

Carlyle’s Billionaire Founders Reached a Breaking Point With CEO

Inside Carlyle Group, battle lines were forming. On one side: Kewsong Lee, the executive hand-picked to assume the mantle of Carlyle’s co-founders and clear the path for a new generation of leaders. On the other: the very people who hand-picked him. Growing tensions within the private-equity firm -- between...
Bloomberg

Franklin CEO Warns Bitcoin Distracts From ‘Greatest Disruption’

Franklin Templeton’s Jenny Johnson is confronting the kind of problem her grandfather encountered decades ago. With companies now taking longer to go public, Johnson wants to bring more private investment opportunities to everyday customers. The chief executive officer of the $1.4 trillion money-management giant sees the “democratization of private assets” as analogous to her grandfather offering mutual funds to retail investors at a time when it was hard to diversify.
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
Bloomberg

Rite Aid Hopes to Draw In Everyday Investors to Revive Its Shares

Rite Aid Corp. is hoping that the current iteration of meme-stock mania can provide a boost for its beaten-down shares. The pharmacy chain, which has seen its stock decline by about 39% over the past year, plans to host a virtual event catering to retail investors on Aug. 24, according to a statement. Its chief executive and head of finance are slated to appear.
Bloomberg

Tough Markets Hit Active Asset Managers Striving for Turnarounds

Some active managers have none of the luck. They shook up senior teams, swapped out their bosses and merged to build scale. But their efforts to overcome the years long erosion of assets and profit as investors shift from actively managed funds into cheaper, index-tracking products just took another blow.
Bloomberg

CoinFlex Crypto Exchange Files for Restructuring in Seychelles

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex said it has filed for restructuring in a Seychelles court, as it seeks to resolve a shortfall due to a counterparty failing to make a margin call. The company sent out a notice on its restructuring process in emails to customers on Tuesday. It will seek approval...
Bloomberg

A $150 Billion Toronto Money Manager Is Cooling on Canada Stocks

One of Canada’s largest asset managers is paring its wager on the country’s stock market amid growing concern that a global recession could weigh more heavily on the nation’s shares. Mackenzie Investments, which oversees C$196 billion ($152 billion), downgraded its position on Canadian equities to neutral from...
