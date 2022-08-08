Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Adair County commissioner says steel bridge was no-brainer for Hungry Hollow Road
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Since late 2019, a portion of Hungry Hollow Road north of Kirksville has been closed. That was after a culvert pipe beneath the road collapsed and then a sinkhole formed. A new steel bridge that will span across that area is expected to be completed...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
ktvo.com
3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sullivan County on Tuesday
MILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of...
ktvo.com
Crews close to completion of new bridge over Hungry Hollow Road near Kirksville
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Crews are nearing the finish line on the new bridge being built over a stretch of Hungry Hollow Road north of Kirksville. Last week, the steel beams that will support the new structure were installed. On Tuesday, crews will be busy pouring the bridge deck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Adair County Public Library is now a Family Search Affiliate Library
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thanks to a generous patron, the Adair County Public Library in Kirksville now has a new addition that is helping the Heartland community connect to its past. The library is now a Family Search Affiliate Library, which means it has access to over 300 million free...
ktvo.com
Eastbound lane of Washington Street in Kirksville to be closed until August 18th
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville motorists may need to find an alternate route to get to their destination. Due to ongoing repairs in the area, the eastbound lane of Washington Street closed on Monday. The closure is near Marion Street, which will remain open as the repairs are completed. Repairs...
ktvo.com
U.S. Marshal: 'We will not call off the search for Rongey until he is placed under arrest'
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri murder suspect continues to evade capture, but law enforcement officers told KTVO Tuesday that they won't quit looking until they catch him. As we've been telling you, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are searching for Jesse Rongey, of Kirksville. He...
ktvo.com
Pauline Ellen Billington (Garlick), Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Pauline Ellen Billington (Garlick) was born in Oneida, NY and raised on a dairy farm in Clevelend, NY. Born to Eva and Raymond, the youngest of 5 children, they were brought up loving Jesus. Pauline prayed many times for her soul to be saved, but the first time she asked Jesus into her heart she was 7 years old. She was baptized a few years later. After she graduated high school, she attended Baptist Bible Seminary in Johnson City, NY where she met the love of her life and husband of 56 years, Eldon Billington. They were united in marriage on June 18, 1966. Pauline took a job with IBM in Endicott, NY and after a year put in a transfer to the closest place to Missouri, which was Rochester, MN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
ktvo.com
Linda Sue Bachamn, 72 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Linda Sue Bachamn, 72 of Kirksville passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Moberly, Missouri. The daughter of George Lee and Martha Geneva (Hurley) Veach, she was born May 7, 1950 in Bosie, Idaho. On March 3, 1966 in Kirksville she was united in marriage to William “Bill” Bachman and he preceded her in death on February 3, 2010.
General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic Site
View of the General John J. Pershing House, Laclede, Missouri.Anthony Apostoloaros, photographer for HABS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources maintains General John J. Pershing's boyhood home. It's treated as a state historic site.
Comments / 0