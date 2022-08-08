Pauline Ellen Billington (Garlick) was born in Oneida, NY and raised on a dairy farm in Clevelend, NY. Born to Eva and Raymond, the youngest of 5 children, they were brought up loving Jesus. Pauline prayed many times for her soul to be saved, but the first time she asked Jesus into her heart she was 7 years old. She was baptized a few years later. After she graduated high school, she attended Baptist Bible Seminary in Johnson City, NY where she met the love of her life and husband of 56 years, Eldon Billington. They were united in marriage on June 18, 1966. Pauline took a job with IBM in Endicott, NY and after a year put in a transfer to the closest place to Missouri, which was Rochester, MN.

