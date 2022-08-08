Read full article on original website
Health Care, Prescription Drugs Included in Major Funding Bill
Aug. 8, 2022 – The latest major legislation being supported by Democrats in Congress includes provisions for health care, prescription drug costs, climate change, and ways to cut the deficit. Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the 755-page bill was passed Sunday by the Senate and is heading...
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Applauds Extension of Affordable Care Act Tax Credits
WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President and CEO Kim Keck issued the following statement today in response to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which extends Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits for three years. "The Senate's extension of these tax credits will...
Opinion: 5 ways the Inflation Reduction Act will help American families
The proposed legislation will lead to lower energy costs for families, create more job opportunities and make health care more affordable.
Explainer: When will Americans feel the Inflation Reduction Act's impact?
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion bill focused on lowering healthcare costs, promoting clean energy and increasing corporate taxes, passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday and is expected to pass the House of Representatives as soon as Friday.
Senate drug price bill is limited to Medicare. Here's what it means for those with private insurance
The bill's narrower focus is not expected to hurt the private insurance market and could even help restrain drug price increases in the future, health policy experts said.
Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — as their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters:...
What Benefits Could You Get From the Inflation Reduction Act?
Over the weekend, the United States Senate signed off on the Inflation Reduction Act after much debate about spending and provisions in the legislation. In fact, it was Vice President Kamala Harris...
Washington Examiner
Newsom boasts about Hollywood tax breaks while Californians languish in poverty
Yes, California may have the highest poverty rate in the country. Yes, its poor governance and hostile business environment may be forcing hundreds of thousands to relocate to more affordable states every year. But at least California Democrats extended a tax break for Hollywood studios!. Gov. Gavin Newsom is running...
AOL Corp
California schools would put parents on notice about safe gun storage at home under new bill
According to California lawmakers, preventing school-based gun violence starts in the home. While it is a crime for families with youth to improperly store firearms, parents and guardians aren’t always aware of that fact. In an effort to curb gun violence in schools, the state Legislature on Monday passed a bill that would require schools to inform families of the state’s firearm storage laws. SB 452, introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, would charge the state with developing templates for these communications.
thecentersquare.com
Colorado leaders react to U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s political leaders reacted to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. The bill includes more than $740 billion in new taxes and spending, and also seeks to address climate change, corporate taxation, and prescription drug prices. It passed out of the Senate on Sunday by a 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
thecentersquare.com
Independent budget model projects no inflationary impact from $740B Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) - The Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will have very little impact on inflation. North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer, who voted against the $740 billion bill that passed Sunday, said the analysis shows that inflation may rise. "We estimate that...
eenews.net
Climate bill showers cash on parks, forests and air monitors
The “Inflation Reduction Act” passed by the Senate over the weekend includes funding to hire more park rangers, deter more invasive species and finally finish some long-delayed maintenance work. That’s not all. Far from it. Packed into the bill’s 755 pages are provisions, tweaks, dictates and dollars...
California lawmakers advance bill to protect immigration status in court
(The Center Square) – California could soon permanently protect a person’s immigration status in court cases where it is not deemed relevant under a bill headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
bloomberglaw.com
Pharma Lobby Readies Legal Firepower for Drug Pricing Measures
Lawsuits possible over HHS decisions on medications, formulas. Measures to lower prescription drug prices will inevitably end up being challenged by pharmaceutical companies, even as they have yet to become law, attorneys say. The congressional package of climate, tax, and health-care measures passed by the Senate Sunday contains provisions to...
What will the Inflation Reduction Act mean for small businesses?
Overall, the Inflation Reduction Act is a good-sized win for most small businesses and a huge win for some. Rhonda Abrams explains why.
NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field
North Carolina A&T State University is already known as the nation's top producer of Black engineers. So the transition to direct some of the talented people in their community into the clean energy sector could be almost seamless. The post NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field appeared first on NewsOne.
Column-Landmark U.S. healthcare bill sets stage for lower Medicare prescription drug costs
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The climate and healthcare legislation that Congress is set to approve later this week includes the most important improvements to the Medicare program in nearly two decades. The changes aim to address one of the biggest concerns of seniors: the fast-rising cost of prescription drugs.
Slate
A Complete Breakdown of the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act is the Walt Whitman of federal legislation: like the great American poet, the bill contradicts itself; it is large and contains multitudes. It represents the most significant climate investment in U.S. history, but it also paves the way for a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling on federal lands and in federal waters. It includes a new minimum tax designed to ensure that large corporations pay at least 15 percent of their profits to the federal government, but it also showers corporations in tax subsidies that will push many more firms’ tax rates below 15 percent (and in some cases below zero). It is disappointingly modest in its aspirations, but it will arguably be—along with the Affordable Care Act—the most ambitious piece of legislation signed by a Democratic president in more than a half century.
