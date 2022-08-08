ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Health Care, Prescription Drugs Included in Major Funding Bill

Aug. 8, 2022 – The latest major legislation being supported by Democrats in Congress includes provisions for health care, prescription drug costs, climate change, and ways to cut the deficit. Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the 755-page bill was passed Sunday by the Senate and is heading...
Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act

Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — as their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters:...
Steve Sisolak
Joe Manchin
California schools would put parents on notice about safe gun storage at home under new bill

According to California lawmakers, preventing school-based gun violence starts in the home. While it is a crime for families with youth to improperly store firearms, parents and guardians aren’t always aware of that fact. In an effort to curb gun violence in schools, the state Legislature on Monday passed a bill that would require schools to inform families of the state’s firearm storage laws. SB 452, introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, would charge the state with developing templates for these communications.
Colorado leaders react to U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s political leaders reacted to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. The bill includes more than $740 billion in new taxes and spending, and also seeks to address climate change, corporate taxation, and prescription drug prices. It passed out of the Senate on Sunday by a 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
Climate bill showers cash on parks, forests and air monitors

The “Inflation Reduction Act” passed by the Senate over the weekend includes funding to hire more park rangers, deter more invasive species and finally finish some long-delayed maintenance work. That’s not all. Far from it. Packed into the bill’s 755 pages are provisions, tweaks, dictates and dollars...
Pharma Lobby Readies Legal Firepower for Drug Pricing Measures

Lawsuits possible over HHS decisions on medications, formulas. Measures to lower prescription drug prices will inevitably end up being challenged by pharmaceutical companies, even as they have yet to become law, attorneys say. The congressional package of climate, tax, and health-care measures passed by the Senate Sunday contains provisions to...
Health Insurance
Business
Health
NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field

North Carolina A&T State University is already known as the nation's top producer of Black engineers. So the transition to direct some of the talented people in their community into the clean energy sector could be almost seamless.  The post NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field appeared first on NewsOne.
Slate

A Complete Breakdown of the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly in the Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act is the Walt Whitman of federal legislation: like the great American poet, the bill contradicts itself; it is large and contains multitudes. It represents the most significant climate investment in U.S. history, but it also paves the way for a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling on federal lands and in federal waters. It includes a new minimum tax designed to ensure that large corporations pay at least 15 percent of their profits to the federal government, but it also showers corporations in tax subsidies that will push many more firms’ tax rates below 15 percent (and in some cases below zero). It is disappointingly modest in its aspirations, but it will arguably be—along with the Affordable Care Act—the most ambitious piece of legislation signed by a Democratic president in more than a half century.
