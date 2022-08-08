Read full article on original website
Jordan Davis Practice Video Trending: NFL World Reacts
Jordan Davis wants everyone to know how powerful he is when he's rushing the passer. Davis, who was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of this year's Draft, absolutely bulldozed rookie center Cam Jurgens while trying to get to the backfield. Jurgens is listed at 6-foot-3 and...
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection appears in midseason form for Eagles, setting stage for big expectations
Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown previewed what's coming this fall at Lincoln Financial Field. During Sunday night's open training camp practice at the Philadelphia Eagles' home field, Hurts perfectly placed a deep pass to Brown that resulted in a 30-yard touchdown -- setting the crowd of around 30,000 into an uproar.
Yardbarker
Saints Sign Free-Agent CB
Brown played at South Dakota State for his collegiate career before getting drafted by the Bengals. During his career at South Dakota State, he racked up eight interceptions and 35 passes defended over 51 games played. He also tacked on 148 total tackles, six for a loss and forces four fumbles.
Saints’ Taysom Hill shifts to tight end, former QB no fan of move
Versatile New Orleans Saints’ offensive weapon Taysom Hill is done at quarterback for now, shifting to tight end on a
Eagles Training Camp Interviews on 94WIP
SportsRadio94WIP is once again broadcasting at various times live from Philadelphia Eagles training camp, getting exclusive interviews with the players!
Saints Add Cornerback Competition
New Orleans signs a cornerback to compete at a crowded position in training camp.
Madden NFL Championship Series boasts $1.7M prize pool
A prize pool of $1.7 million is up for grabs this season in the Madden NFL 23 Championship Series. The
Yardbarker
Ja'Marr Chase Reveals His Top Five NFL Receivers
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a record-breaking rookie campaign. The 22-year-old finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's expecting to be even better this season. Despite his success, he didn't put himself on his list of the top five wide receivers in the NFL. "I...
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from the Eagles’ first depth chart of 2022
It’s pretty clear that Quez Watkins will be starting in the slot after an impressive second season with the club in 2021. While Philadelphia does use several combinations and no receiver will play in only one spot, his backup is a bit of a surprise. Zach Pascal was brought...
Yardbarker
Saints Signing CB Jordan Brown
Brown, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals out of South Dakota State back in 2019 but was among their final roster cuts that year. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Raiders, and Commanders practice squads before winding up back with the Raiders for a second stint. Brown...
Jaguars Reportedly Signed New Quarterback On Tuesday
A couple of weeks after cutting undrafted free agent quarterback E.J. Perry, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed the rookie. Perry began his college career at Boston College, seeing action in four games for the Eagles in 2018. However, he vaulted onto the NFL radar after transferring to Brown. It was there...
Fantasy football: Where to draft New England Patriots RB Damien Harris
New England Patriots RB Damien Harris will enters his 4th NFL season. He was the Patriots’ 3rd-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and is a Swiss army knife-type player. Below, we look at Damien Harris’s 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.
Yardbarker
Jordan Davis left Eagles fans begging for more after explosive public practice
To say that Jordan Davis has been the star of the summer would be an understatement. The behemoth who was drafted in the first round just a few months ago has drawn eyes and praise throughout Training Camp due to his sheer size and strength. When Lincoln Financial Field opened its doors for a public practice, it’s safe to say that fans were excited to see the former Bulldog in action…and he didn’t disappoint.
