Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Jordan Davis Practice Video Trending: NFL World Reacts

Jordan Davis wants everyone to know how powerful he is when he's rushing the passer. Davis, who was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of this year's Draft, absolutely bulldozed rookie center Cam Jurgens while trying to get to the backfield. Jurgens is listed at 6-foot-3 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Saints Sign Free-Agent CB

Brown played at South Dakota State for his collegiate career before getting drafted by the Bengals. During his career at South Dakota State, he racked up eight interceptions and 35 passes defended over 51 games played. He also tacked on 148 total tackles, six for a loss and forces four fumbles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals His Top Five NFL Receivers

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a record-breaking rookie campaign. The 22-year-old finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's expecting to be even better this season. Despite his success, he didn't put himself on his list of the top five wide receivers in the NFL. "I...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from the Eagles’ first depth chart of 2022

It’s pretty clear that Quez Watkins will be starting in the slot after an impressive second season with the club in 2021. While Philadelphia does use several combinations and no receiver will play in only one spot, his backup is a bit of a surprise. Zach Pascal was brought...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Saints Signing CB Jordan Brown

Brown, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals out of South Dakota State back in 2019 but was among their final roster cuts that year. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Raiders, and Commanders practice squads before winding up back with the Raiders for a second stint. Brown...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Signed New Quarterback On Tuesday

A couple of weeks after cutting undrafted free agent quarterback E.J. Perry, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed the rookie. Perry began his college career at Boston College, seeing action in four games for the Eagles in 2018. However, he vaulted onto the NFL radar after transferring to Brown. It was there...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Jordan Davis left Eagles fans begging for more after explosive public practice

To say that Jordan Davis has been the star of the summer would be an understatement. The behemoth who was drafted in the first round just a few months ago has drawn eyes and praise throughout Training Camp due to his sheer size and strength. When Lincoln Financial Field opened its doors for a public practice, it’s safe to say that fans were excited to see the former Bulldog in action…and he didn’t disappoint.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

