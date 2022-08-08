ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg commits to BYU

Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg committed to BYU football on Monday, becoming the 12th overall commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Borg is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. Borg chose BYU over offers from Colorado, Utah State, San Diego State and Air...
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
Why this national expert is comparing Jaren Hall to Zach Wilson

Earlier this summer, an NFL scout suggested to ESPN’s Matt Miller that Utah quarterback Cam Rising could be this year’s Zach Wilson. That was in reference to when Wilson, the former BYU quarterback, saw his NFL draft stock skyrocket in large part to a standout 2020 junior season.
