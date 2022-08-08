I Am Groot was director Kirsten Lepore's first foray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but hardly her first go with animation. With an award-winning resumé, Lepore stepped into oversee the first Guardians of the Galaxy title not to be directed by James Gunn (though, the characters have appeared in a few other titles under different creatives). To bring I Am Groot to animated life, Lepore faced a challenge others who step into Marvel often face: fitting into the MCU. This process called for collaboration with Gunn, researching moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and other marvelous challenges for the director.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO