freightwaves.com

Truck transportation job growth slows in July

There is no pause in hiring in the truck transportation sector, which added jobs in July for the 26th time in the past 27 months. Total seasonally adjusted employment for the sector rose by 3,500 jobs in July, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs in the sector now stand at 1,595,000.
The Motley Fool

What's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Will Likely Be?

Social Security COLAs are based on the increase in third-quarter inflation as measured by the CPI-W. Some experts predict the 2023 COLA could be close to 11%. It's possible, though, that the COLA could be in the ballpark of 7% if inflation moderates in the third quarter. You’re reading a...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Carscoops

Toyota Profits Plunge 42% As A Result Of Rising Costs, Supply Chain Problems

Toyota announced today that its profits have fallen by 42 percent in the first quarter of its financial year, which ended on June 30, surprising analysts and sending share prices falling. The Japanese automaker made just 578.66 billion yen ($4.35 billion USD at current exchange rates), as compared to the...
FOXBusiness

Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns

MacroMavens founder Stephanie Pomboy warned Friday following the release of the July employment report that "markets are going to be in for a rude awakening." Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," the economist noted that "employment is the most lagging of lagging indicators" and that is "troubling" for what it implies for the Federal Reserve.
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
