AOL Corp
4.2 Million People Quit Their Jobs in June, Job Openings Drop to 10.7 Million
About 4.2 million people quit their jobs in June at a rate of 2.8%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number represented little change from the 4.3 million people who left jobs in April, at a rate of 2.8%. Resignations decreased by 51,000 in construction and...
Bombshell Jobs Report: All Pandemic Jobs Lost Restored, Flipping Recession Script And Fueling Inflation, Fed Fears
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.8% Friday morning after the Labor Department reported encouraging U.S. jobs market numbers from July. The U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, beating consensus economist estimates of 258,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%, returning to...
freightwaves.com
Truck transportation job growth slows in July
There is no pause in hiring in the truck transportation sector, which added jobs in July for the 26th time in the past 27 months. Total seasonally adjusted employment for the sector rose by 3,500 jobs in July, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs in the sector now stand at 1,595,000.
How the hot jobs report may force the Fed to break the economy.
Friends keep asking me about Friday's jobs data. Phil Rosen here, reporting from Los Angeles. This is what those conversations looked like:. Friend: "The jobs report almost doubled expectations! This is a great sign for the economy!" Me: "Well, not entirely." Friend: "How so?" Me: "The big reading will force...
CNBC
Inflation climbed 8.5% in July, lower than expectations
Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July, lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 8.7%. CNBC's Rick Santelli and Steve Liesman join 'Squawk Box' to break down the latest data.
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
The Motley Fool
What's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Will Likely Be?
Social Security COLAs are based on the increase in third-quarter inflation as measured by the CPI-W. Some experts predict the 2023 COLA could be close to 11%. It's possible, though, that the COLA could be in the ballpark of 7% if inflation moderates in the third quarter. You’re reading a...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Sell Now or Wait a Year? This Is What Home Sellers Should Do to Turn a Rich Profit
It could pay to list a home sooner rather than later.
Workers in these two industries are the only ones coming out ahead right now
At first glance, it looks like many Americans got big pay raises since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
Mohamed El-Erian warns the Fed will cause 'collateral damage' with its sluggish response to high inflation
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian has warned that the Federal Reserve is undermining its credibility. He believes that the Fed's sluggish response to high inflation could cause 'collateral damage'. "The Fed has been so late in responding… its forward guidance right now is almost meaningless," El-Erian said. The Federal Reserve...
The stock market hates the fact it’s so easy for you to get a job right now. Here’s why
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, June 27, 2022. When news broke last month that the U.S. economy had shrunk for the second consecutive quarter, many doomsayers anticipated the official announcement of a recession to follow shortly after.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
Bad news for buyers as best mortgage deals disappear fast while rates highest for eight years
Mortgages rates have leapt to an eight-year high as the best deals being offered disappear within days. The average five-year deal is now higher than 4 per cent for the first time since October 2014, data shows. A typical two-year fixed mortgage also rose for the tenth month in a row to 3.95 per cent.
Carscoops
Toyota Profits Plunge 42% As A Result Of Rising Costs, Supply Chain Problems
Toyota announced today that its profits have fallen by 42 percent in the first quarter of its financial year, which ended on June 30, surprising analysts and sending share prices falling. The Japanese automaker made just 578.66 billion yen ($4.35 billion USD at current exchange rates), as compared to the...
Some of America's biggest companies are hinting the labor shortage is ending for them
For a year, companies have said it's tough to hire. Now companies like Walmart, Shopify, and Lyft say that's changed — and some are shedding workers.
FOXBusiness
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns
MacroMavens founder Stephanie Pomboy warned Friday following the release of the July employment report that "markets are going to be in for a rude awakening." Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," the economist noted that "employment is the most lagging of lagging indicators" and that is "troubling" for what it implies for the Federal Reserve.
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
