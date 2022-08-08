ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

When will plans be submitted for the massive MOTUS Performance Center in Gloucester?

By Joseph P. Smith, Vineland Daily Journal
Courier Post
Courier Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAM0j_0h8nMxtP00

HARRISON TWP. – The company behind a proposal for a major, multi-sport facility in the Richwood area is unlikely to submit project blueprints for a planning office review before early 2023, according to the township and a spokesman for a soccer organization that hopes to use it.

The MOTUS Performance Center would go into roughly 385 acres of mostly farmland and woods off Route 322 and Richwood Road, near the west side of Route 55. Center developer Echo Hill LLC has an agreement to buy the land from a real estate firm, according to Mayor Louis Manzo.

In early 2022, the township moved to revise its Richwood Redevelopment Plan to accommodate a multi-sport facility in place of previously anticipated residential construction. The final version of the Richwood plan was published in July.

“However, there still is no formal application to actually build anything out there as of yet,” Manzo said on Aug. 3. “And for that to happen, they would need to come before our Joint Land Use Board to get site plan approval. And none of that is in the offing officially, at this time.”

MOTUS Performance Center has a complicated history dating to 2017, one starting very close by the township. The West Campus of Rowan University was proposed first for a version of the multi-sport facility by a company called West Campus Fields Inc.

Conditional lease and operating agreements were struck in 2018 between Rowan and West Campus Fields. At the time, Rowan noted that Elite Development Program, or EDP, was a lead player in the discussions.

Based in New Brunswick, EDP describes itself as one of the largest organizers of youth soccer activities in the country.

EDP spokesman Lonny Unger said Wednesday the organization would be one “prime tenant” of the Harrison complex, but that Echo Hill “is not EDP.” Echo Hill does include some of the same principals involved in West Campus Fields, he said.

“We’re currently actively working on the site plan,” Unger said. “By the end of the year, early next year is what it’s looking like.”

Unger said easy access from roads like Route 55 and Route 322 suggested the site for development.

“I think one of the other reasons is the mayor’s been great to work with," he said,.

Real estate firm Madison Marquette is the owner of properties that would make up the MOTUS complex. Madison Marquette did not respond to a request to talk about its sales agreement.

The status of the project came up briefly Monday, Aug. 1 before the Township Committee. The governing body adopted an ordinance to revise the redevelopment plan for Richwood. The action was needed to correct the omission of some normal administrative language provisions, and the vote was non-controversial.

At the committee meeting, Manzo said he has talked with the developer and EDP about the possibility of a site plan submission before the end of 2022. “I’m not even sure that’s going to happen,” he said.

Harrison has had an official development strategy since 2008 for the Richwood section, and it has gone through several changes since adoption. The most current version adds artist renderings of the MOTUS concept, in addition to outlining what a sports facility might look like.

Sport uses could include not just soccer but baseball, field hockey and even competitive flying disc on about 185 acres of fields.

“It has very broad strokes to what can happen as far as fields on the south side, some commercial use on the north side,” Manzo said of the latest plan. “But the definition of that, and the formal approval of that, to build anything, would occur at our Joint Land Use Board, if they make a formal application to come in for what is known as a site plan approval.”

Rowan University took a cautious approach to the project it was shown, while embracing the concept.

In September 2018, trustees authorized a 40-year, multi-million-dollar lease with West Campus Fields. Their resolution expressed a hope for a “first class athletic complex which would serve as the primary athletic facilities for many of Rowan’s collegiate sports as well as a premier venue for youth tournament sports.”

Those talks progressed into a conditional operating agreement in December 2018. That agreement came with a requirement that Rowan receive firm financial and other guarantees “to assure the successful completion of this project,” according to the authorizing resolution.

University spokesman Joseph Cardona said the project was never officially canceled, but it faded away because the necessary funding was not established.

Unger said the COVID-19 pandemic killed the proposal to use Rowan fields. “COVID, I think, threw a monkey wrench in everybody’s plans in the middle of 2020,” he said.

What is MOTUS?

MOTUS — The word is Latin and means, in this case, roughly “movement.” The developer chooses to use an all-capital spelling.

Design features — Fields would be restriped as needed, per sport. An “entertainment circle” structure is proposed, holding for example refreshment stands and possibly an esports center for children. On-site and off-site parking spaces are estimated at 4,000. In the long term, the developer wants to see two hotels.

Township revenue — The township planner discussed a possible payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement at a September 2021 briefing for the Joint Land Use Board. The mayor said a payment in the range of about $1 million per year is a possibility.

Sports uses — Soccer matches would be a large part of the scheduling but not exclusive. Lacrosse, baseball, field hockey, football, ultimate Frisbee also are options. Township planners were told the period of use possibly would be 20 weeks to 22 weeks.

Richwood — In redevelopment planning, this eastern area of the township is broken into Richwood North and Richwood South. The northern section is north of Route 322 and is considered for warehouse and retail uses. The southern part is south of Route 322 and is considered for recreation, commercial retail, entertainment, hospitality, and some affordable housing on 10 acres.

Comments / 2

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Planned Wawa Moving Forward In Lakehurst

LAKEHURST – Trees and brush have come down on Route 70 in the borough to make way for a new Wawa location. After much anticipation and talk amongst borough officials and residents during prior council meetings, the popular convenience store will soon break ground following approval by the Pinelands Commission and State Department of Transportation.
LAKEHURST, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Fiorentino, others retire

Sgt. Jason Rigby (right) was presented a plaque of recognition and a shadowbox by Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel (left). (THG/Joseph F. Berenato. To purchase photos in The Gazette, call (609) 704-1940.) HAMMONTON—Capt. Mark Fiorentino, a longtime member of the Hammonton Police Department, announced his retirement. According to Business...
HAMMONTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Business
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
camdencounty.com

Widening Project on Cross Keys Road to Begin in September

(Camden, NJ) – A $6.9 million road project that will widen Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Pine Hill, Gloucester Township and Winslow Township is set to begin at the end of September. This project will widen a 1.25 mile stretch of Berlin Cross Keys Road to two lanes in either direction with a center turning lane. The widening will encompass the area between the Camden County Technical School campus at 343 Berlin-Cross Keys Road (CR 689) to Turnersville Road (CR 688.)
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Land Use#Business Industry#Linus Business#Joint Land Use Board#Rowan University#West Campus Fields Inc
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
987thecoast.com

Construction Work to Add Detours to Route 47 in Cumberland County

There will be some traffic detours on Route 47 in Cumberland County starting Tuesday morning. State officials announced that a contractor will come in to work on a culvert repair project on the highway, and both lanes of the highway will be blocked, with traffic detoured. The area near Kates Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
PennLive.com

N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built

When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester City Traffic Advisory: Aug. 8-Nov. 11 Roadwork to Cause Partial Road Closure on Nicholson Road Between University & Oxford Aves.

NJDOT will be locating utilities on Route 76 from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, November 11. There will be a partial road closure westbound on Nicholson Road between University and Oxford Avenues. “Since crews will be working throughout peak commuting hours for an extended period of time, motorists should be...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Associated Press

New Hard Rock Atlantic City boss looks past his casino walls

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — At 11:30 on a Saturday night, Anthony Faranca was meeting with a group of cleaning workers at the Hard Rock casino before they started their shift, introducing himself, asking about their jobs and about themselves. It was a telling indication of how involved and accessible the casino’s next president plans to be. Hired in June as Hard Rock’s general manager, Faranca is being boosted to the top job now that current president Joe Lupo is heading to Las Vegas to run the Mirage casino once the company completes its purchase. He’s being handed the city’s No. 2 casino in terms of money won from in-person gamblers (No. 3 when internet and sports betting money are included); a resort that has upped the city’s game in terms of live entertainment.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Courier Post

Courier Post

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy