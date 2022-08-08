ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

317 Project: Four cellos, three daughters, one mom and their special bond

By Brandon Drenon, Indianapolis Star
The 317 Project tells stories of life in all of Indianapolis’ vibrant neighborhoods – 317 words at a time.

Sometimes, a parent’s wishes and a child’s wants collide.

Sarah Clayton, mother of three, wants her daughters to learn to play cello.

Not just because she grew up playing music, or because her husband did too, but because she’s hoping her daughters “learn to work through something hard.”

“That’s a skill,” Sarah said, “they’ll use later on in the future.”

But life lessons and skill development are occasionally lost upon five-year-olds. That’s the age of Sarah’s youngest daughter, Anya, who, when asked why she plays, earnestly says, “Because mom makes me.”

Ask Anya what she likes to do, and she’ll explain eagerly and simply: “Play.”

She says this, not referring to the cello but to her many stuffed animals.

A Thursday evening, in the music room at Broadway United Methodist Church, Anya sat down between her mom, holding a cello, and Sarah Binford, the musical instructor who was there to teach them. Her two older sisters, 8 and 10, had just finished.

The semi-private lesson was offered through the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, a program where parents are required to learn and play alongside their children.

Binford began by asking Anya to identify musical notes. Anya answered more wrong than right, which seemed to shrink the five-year-old’s attention span.

Plucking away at the cello’s strings with her fingers, Anya stopped to ask Binford a question.

“I like chocolate milk,” Anya said. “Do you?”

“I do,” Binford replied.

“What about vanilla,” Anya added. “Do you like cotton candy?”

Sarah wanted Anya to focus. Anya had other interests.

Binford had a solution. She cupped Anya’s right hand between hers and guided Anya’s bow along the strings. A familiar tune followed: Old MacDonald.

Binford then released Anya’s hand as she continued alone. Sarah smiled.

Near the end of the lesson, Anya stood up and took a bow.

Sometimes, a parent’s wishes and a child’s wants collide.

And sometimes they converge.

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

