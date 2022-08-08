ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Roadwork blitz begins next summer in downtown Noblesville

By John Tuohy, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
Conner Street in downtown Noblesville will be shut down in sections for three months next year for an Indiana Department of Transportation road repaving project, adding to a busy orange barrel season.

The road work will stretch from just west of State Road 37 to beyond the White River to Sheridan Road and will include some signal replacements but no new traffic lanes. The exact start date and cost has not been determined but the road will be closed in phases during the summer, said INDOT spokeswoman Kayleigh Cramer.

Conner Street, or State Road 32, runs through the business district and city officials are most concerned about the stretch from 6th to 10th streets at the Historic Downtown Square, city engineering project manager Andrew Rodewald said at a council committee meeting in July.

DisplacedAfter threatening to leave Noblesville, IDI Composites strikes deal in Pleasant Street project

Rodewald said that span would be shuttered for 30 days and would prefer INDOT wait until after Labor Day to do the work there, according to meeting minutes. The project goes to bid in August and when the schedule is known, he said he plans to have meetings with downtown businesses to prepare for the disruptions.

At the same time, roadwork will be starting on Pleasant Street, a few blocks south, for a $113 million project there. Reimagine Pleasant Street will reconstruct Pleasant from State Road 37 east to State Road 32 across the White River, adding four roundabouts.

The first phase scheduled to start in the Spring will include building a bridge over the White River and rebuilding the road from the river to about 12th Street. The second phase, scheduled to start in spring of 2024, will be from 12th Street to State Road 37. And the third stage, starting at the same time, will connect Pleasant Street from River Road to State Road 32 at the Hague Road intersection and will include construction of a bridge over Cicero Creek.

On the heels of the of the Pleasant Street project, INDOT plans to widen 5 miles of State Road 32 from downtown Noblesville to downtown Westfield beginning in 2025.

Separately, Westfield will be widening the road through downtown from U.S. 31 to Timberbrook Run, a distance of about a mile, where it will link to the INDOT project, said Sarah Everhart, environmental project manager for American Structurepoint, which is designing the project set to begin next year.

The Exponent

Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River

Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello. Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Man found shot in gas station parking lot, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they have a person of interest in an overnight shooting in the parking lot of an east side gas station. Police were sent to the Conoco gas station at 5273 E. 38th Street (near N. Butler) around 2:35 a.m. for a report of a person shot outside. Responding officers found a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Blueprint for Improvement: Exterior upgrade on Geist Reservoir

Built in 1988 on Geist Reservoir, this home’s owners were looking to update the exterior and increase the waterfront backyard’s aesthetic appeal and entertaining space. A covered deck made from Ipe, a Brazilian hardwood that naturally repels insects and resists decay, replaced a gravel patio. Retractable screens hidden in the deck’s columns provide protection from the elements at the press of a button.
CARMEL, IN
townofbargersville.org

Bargersville Police Station Grand Opening

Bargersville, IN – The Town of Bargersville hosted a grand opening event for the new Bargersville Police Station on Friday, August 5th. The ceremony marked the official opening of the $3.6 million building. The new station features a boardroom, squad room, classroom, locker rooms with showers, interview rooms, an...
BARGERSVILLE, IN
