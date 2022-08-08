ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the foods most affected by inflation in Indiana

By Binghui Huang, Indianapolis Star
Grocery bills are getting steeper. Shoppers have to shell out almost a dollar or more than they paid last year for items such as a pack of chicken breasts, a bag of oranges or a two dozen eggs.

As inflation increases, so has the cost for essentials such as gas, rent and food, making life harder for families with already tight budgets. Gleaners, one of Indiana's largest food banks, is seeing longer lines, said John Elliott, its president and CEO.

As stores shut down and people went into quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, companies responded by making less products, said Tin-Chun Lin, an economist at Indiana University. But once pandemic restrictions loosened and people began spending more money, companies couldn't dial back up as quickly as people wanted to buy things, he said.

That drove prices up.

This year, rising gas prices, the Russian-Ukraine war and supply chain issues made things worse, Lin said.

As gas prices increased, everything else did as well. The more food traveled to get on the shelf at the supermarket, the more expensive it became, said Micah Pollak, another economist at Indiana University.

To avoid big grocery bills, experts recommend swapping vegetables for meat, eating seasonal or local foods and avoiding processed foods.

Here are the foods that have increased the most:

Eggs

The price of eggs rank among the highest in increases in the past year -- more than 30% from last June. A dozen eggs cost about $2.70, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A contagious bird flu outbreak spiked up the price of chicken and eggs, Lin said.

Milk, cheese and other dairy products

The average price for a gallon of whole milk is $4.40, an increase from the $3.69 price about a year ago, according to the USDA. Dairy is among the foods most affected by inflation. Foods that require multiple steps to process, such as dairy, meat and eggs, are more susceptible to supply chain problems and gas prices, Pollak said.

Processed foods

Lots of processed foods have wheat as a major ingredient, such as cereal and frozen dinners. And the supply of wheat is low, Lin said. The Russia-Ukraine war has decreased wheat import to the United States, causing prices to rise, Lin said. But that's not the whole story, Pollak said. The price increase is also likely tied to the rising cost of wages, difficulty finding labor and cost of transporting foods from location to location, he said.

Beef

Beef prices made headlines this year. But meat producers blamed pandemic stresses, some political leaders have called out meat producers for making record profits.

A pound of ground beef was $4.36 last June and rose to $4.90 this June, according to federal officials.

Fruits

While generally fruit prices have moderately increased compared to dairy and meat, oranges stand out as prices increased about 10% in the last year.

A pound of oranges costs $1.60, according to USDA's June data. It was $1.35 last June.

Vegetables

Vegetables have seen some of the smallest price increases among food. A pound of tomatoes is $1.84 a pound, similar to the $1.83 last year. Because there are fewer steps to getting vegetables on the shelves, they have been more insulated from price increases due to transportation costs and supply chain shortages, Pollak said.

So that's another reason to eat healthy.

