Sarasota, FL

Florida Studio Theatre cabaret celebrates music of ‘Piano Man’ Billy Joel

By Jay Handelman, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
Choreographer and performer Alexander Aguilar and musician and musical supervisor John De Simini were independently looking to develop new concert-style projects that captured some of the energy they each found while working on the music of Frankie Valli in tribute shows or the Broadway hit “Jersey Boys.”

When Aguilar suggested the music of Billy Joel, “I really thought we were onto something,” De Simini said. “The swagger of Frankie Valli and the era of three guys in suits dancing to Billy Joel music.”

They eventually created “New York State of Mind – All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys,” which will have an extended run as the closing act of Florida Studio Theatre’s summer cabaret series beginning Aug. 9.

The Uptown Boys at FST – Michael Fasano, Sergi Robles and Hank Von Kolnitz – are new to Sarasota but are all veterans of musical theater productions who will be singing three-part harmony arrangements to his songs. There are other companies performing the show on cruise ships and touring to various venues.

“Billy Joel is the sixth best selling artist of all time, and even though he hasn’t put out an album of pop music since 1993 (‘River of Dreams’) he still sells out Madison Square Garden every month,” Aguilar said.

A record of hit albums

Over 22 years, Joel created 12 pop albums beginning with “Cold Spring Harbor” in 1971. In 2001, he released an album of his classical compositions called “Fantasies & Delusions.”

Aguilar and De Semini created the first part of the show in 2019 before COVID became a concern, and then used the period of the pandemic shutdown of theaters to finish writing and get the program on its feet. “And this year, we had a take-off moment. Our dance card is filled,” Aguilar said.

Both have their own theatrical backgrounds. De Semini, who plays multiple woodwind instruments, has performed with such varied artists as Hugh Jackman, Diana Krall, David Byrne, Josh Groban and Boy George, and has played in the orchestras for “Jersey Boys,” “Company,” “A Bronx Tale,” “West Side Story” and more musicals. Aguilar made his Broadway debut in 2011 in “Lysistrata Jones,” a musical by the creators of “Hood,” which was presented by Asolo Repertory Theatre in May. He also performed in the 2017 Broadway revival of “Miss Saigon.”

DeSimini said Joel’s music spans many generations with a lot of different styles in each album. “He did ‘An Innocent Man,’ which was an homage to many periods.” From that album, the group performs “Tell Her About It,” which he said, “has a Diana Ross feeling and energy and choreographic elements. And ‘Uptown Girl’ was his homage to Frankie Valli and the doo wop era and has a similar swagger.”

For this show, they have created arrangements that turn Joel’s solo hits (with background vocals) into three-part harmonies and room for the singers to dance.

Dancing to Billy Joel

There was a hit Broadway musical called “Movin’ Out,” staged by Twyla Tharp that told a story through Joel’s music with one singer at a piano. “You need a professional ballet company to do that show because of the demands of the choreography,” Aguilar said.

Choosing from among Joel’s hundreds of songs “was fun but also difficult,” Aguilar said. “He wrote so many good songs. For me as a dancer, I chose songs that make me want to dance. ‘Tell Her About It’ makes my toes tap.”

They also didn’t use a lot of his “fantastic ballads,” because “we wanted the show to move and be entertaining from beginning to end.”

While the show’s title states “all the hits,” De Simino said they can only fit so many songs into a roughly 90-minute show, even with some medleys. They’re trying to show off Joel’s range from his signature song “Piano Man” to “For the Longest Time” and “Only the Good Die Young,” “Keeping the Faith,” “Just the Way You Are” and others.

“I was a big fan of Billy Joel when we started on the project and I found out about so many songs that I hadn’t known about,” De Semini said.

The creators have found their show appeals to multiple generations.

“This is music we grew up with at home, music our parents listened to in their formative years and made a connection with,” De Simini said. “He’s one of the few artists who is a fully rounded musician. A song like ‘Innocent Man’ may appeal to an older generation who likes Frankie Valli and the doo wop groups. But by the same token, young people will be standing and dancing to ‘River of Dreams.’”

‘New York State of Mind – All the Hits of Billy Joel With the Uptown Boys’

Created by Alexander Aguilar and John De Semini. Runs Aug. 9-Oct. 2 in Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret, 1265 First St., Sarasota. 941-366-9000; floridastudiotheatre.org

Follow Jay Handelman on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Contact him at jay.handelman@heraldtribune.com. And please support local journalism by subscribing to the Herald-Tribune.

