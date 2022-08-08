'Workin' on mysteries without any clues'

I woke last night to the sound of thunderHow far off, I sat and wondered.Started humming a song from 1962.Ain’t it funny how the night moves?

I was sitting in my den the other night listening to Bob Seger’s "Night Moves" with my tiny flask already half empty.

But then, instead of those night moves, my mind drifted to some amazing thoughts of my Facebook friends and from favorite books. Silly me!

It is funny how the night moves.

Won’t you join me in a little thought provocation?

My Facebook friends and favorite writers always keep me company. Let’s see what they have to say about things:

∙ “If liars' pants really caught on fire, watching the news would be a lot more fun.”

∙ “If we all do one random act of kindness daily, we just might set the world in the right direction."

Won’t you join me?

∙ “Your hair was put on your head to remind you that you can’t control everything."

I know you understand that one!

∙ “Beware of false knowledge; it is more dangerous than ignorance," George Bernard Shaw wrote.

∙ “You cannot fail to parent your children at home and then expect teachers to work miracles with them in the classroom."

That one sounds about right to me!

∙ “I had a lot more fun being 20 in the '70s than I am having being 70 in the '20s," Joe Walsh said.

∙ “You know you’re getting old when it feels like the morning after … but there was no night before."

∙ “God looked down on his planet paradise and said, “I need a caretaker so he made a farmer.”

∙ “The Chinese are buying up U.S. property and threatening world peace. Could those Americans making money from cheap Chinese labor offer up a word of protest? It would be nice to hear a few wise words from you for a change!"

∙ “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything that you need." - Cicero

∙ “More people would learn from their mistakes if they weren’t so busy denying them."

∙ “I just noticed two large bumps on my auto battery. Had them tested and one came back positive. Hope it’s not terminal!"

Everyone might benefit from a smile or two.

∙ “If you want to know someone’s mind listen to their words. If you want to know their heart watch their actions."

If the high school kid flipping burgers deserves $15 an hour ($2,400 a month), then why isn’t that the monthly Social Security benefit? Askin' for an old friend."

∙ “Life will hit hard sometimes, but to win you gotta keep moving forward.” ~ Rocky Balboa’s advice to his kid

I love that song!

∙ “Now that I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to realize why Big Foot stays away from people."

∙ “Respect the old when you are young; Help the weak when you are strong; Confess your faults when you are wrong; because one day you will be old, weak, and wrong."

∙ “Take your kids to a farm, so they will know food don’t come from a box." - Willie Nelson

∙ Engineers make bridges. Artists make paintings. Scientists make rockets. But teachers make them all - even writers

∙ “60 may be the new 40; but a $100 bill is the new $20."

∙ “No, I can’t do Snapchat or Tik Tok, but I can write in cursive, do math without a calculator and tell time on a clock with hands."

A Dargan thing! Yea!

∙ A child’s laugh could be one of the most beautiful sounds in the world. I can almost hear you, Rosebud. Smile!

∙ “I grew up with Steve Jobs, Johnny Cash and Bob Hope; now there is no jobs, no cash and no hope. Please don’t let anything happen to Kevin Bacon."

I told you smiling was good for you ... that’s No. 2!

∙ “A wise man never knows it all; only fools know everything."

∙ “Don’t worry about a thing; every little thing is going to be alright." - Bob Marley;

∙ “But I’m thinking out loud here that climate change might be a big thing."

∙ The young walk faster, but the Elders know the path. - Native American saying

My flask is empty.

“Ain’t it funny how the night moves?”

Lloyd "Pete" Waters is a Sharpsburg resident who writes for The Herald-Mail.